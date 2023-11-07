Top 10 Best solar power battery Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Bring Flashfish 330W Portable Power Station To Explore More On-the go!



FAQ:

Q1: What devices can Flashfish 300Wh power?

A: Please note that the AC output port can charge devices less than 330W, DC output can charge devices total less than 168W; Once exceeding, this portable power generator will be in protection mode and shut down.

Q2: How to calculate the working time for your devices?

A: 1. AC output working time=300Wh * 0.9/the total power of your devices

For example, assume your power of device is 20W, working time will be 300Wh * 0.9/20W=13.5 hrs ( rough calculated )

2. DC and USB output working time=300Wh * 0.95/the power of your device

Note:

For power saving, Flashfish 330W portable power station will be turned off automatically after 60s, please read the user manual to know more details

Flashfish Backup Power

Flashfish’s product lines equip the consumer with an industrial amount of clean, quiet and renewable power for life adventures, work and home backup power.

Used for recreationally ：Van Life, Camping/Outdoors, Festivals, Tailgating

Used for emergency situations: Disaster Relief, Home Backup, Medical Devices

Used for professionally: Drones, Event Production, Business Travel

Let FlashFish Portable Power Generator Be Your Outdoor Charging Partner!



330W/300Wh Power Supply Portable Generator

Battery information:

Battery: 300Wh Lithium-ion Battery

AC Output: 330W Rated, 380W Peak Power

DC Output: 12V~16.8V/ 10A (Max)

Car Port Output: 24V/3.8A

PD Type-c: 45W

QC 3.0: 5-12V/3A

Normal USB Output: 5V/ 2.4A Output

DC Input: 19V/3.34A

Battery Management System (BMS):

Short circuit Protection

Overcurrent Protection

Overvoltage protection

Overload protection

Overheating protection

Perfect CPAP Battery For Resmed Aisense 10 & Philips System One



Flashfish 330W is the leading cpap battery has both 12V DC and 24V DC Output on marketplace



We strongly recommend to purchase Flashfish DC Cable together for your cpap machine.

1. If your cpap is Airsense 10 or S9, you could purchase Flashfish 24V DC cable togethter, it pairs well when plug in the 24V/3.8A car port of the power station, the 24V DC cable is sold separately.

When using Flashfish 300Wh to power your S10 or S9, can power your cpap by two ways:

Purchase Flashfish OEM 24V DC power cord and charge it with 24V car port;

Plug your cpap machine direcly with AC Power

2. If your cpap machine is System One, you could purchase Flashfish 12V DC cable togethter, it pairs well when plug in the 12V dc output of the power station, the 12V DC cable is sold separately.

Can power your cpap by three ways,

AC Outouts

DC Outputs (12V~16.8V/10A Max)

Car Port Output (24V/3.8A)

Charge time vary on CPAP brand, setting of pressure, humidifier/heated hose on or off, fix pressure or flexible pressure.

Strongly recommend that CPAP users use DC to DC converter to work with this unit and turn off or remove the heater/ humidifier, it should last longer

Explore More With Flashfish For Your Summer Vacation

Take the lightweight portable generator Flashfish 330W with you.

CampingTravelRV/Van TripOutdoor Advanture

More Outputs, More Compability

Higher Wattage, Larger Capacity

2*PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets1*PD 45W USB-C and 2* QC3.0 USB-A1*24V carport330 wattage output300Wh lithium battery

Your Good Outdoor Partner, Power Anywhere

Flashfish 300Wh is small and weighs just 6.6lb, making it an ideal addition to your camping or fishing gear. Even if you’re just storing it for emergency use, SuperBase 500 can be placed on a high shelf where it will be easier to find and reach when you need it.

DC+PD Rapid Charging

Can Power Your Solar Generator By Three Ways:

AC Wall Charger (Included)

Flashfish 100W solar panel or 2 of Flashfish parallel 50W soalr panel( Sold Separately)

PD Port (supports input and output)

Safety Comes First

Battery Management System

BMS maintains peak performance and prevents overcharging and over-discharging of the battery cells to maximize their lifespan and performance.

Check The Wattage Of Your Devices Before Use

BlenderHeated travel mugDrillHair dryerPressure cooker

Model

E200

G300

EA150

EA300

TSP60W

TSP100W

RATED WATTS

200W

300W

150W

330W

SURGE WATTS

250W

350W

200W

380W

AC 110V OUTLET

1×2 Prong+1×3 Prong (Pure Sine Wave)

2×3 Prong (Pure Sine Wave)

2×3 Prong (Pure Sine Wave)

1×2 Prong+1×3 Prong (Pure Sine Wave)

DC PORT

2x

2x

2x

2x

1x

1x

USB PORT

2× QC3.0+1× 5V/2.4A

2× QC3.0+1× 5V/2.4A

2× QC3.0+1× 5V/2.4A

2× QC3.0+1× 5V/2.4A

65W QC3.0+5V/2.4A

45W QC3.0+5V/2.4A

PD-Type-c

No

No

No

45W

No

No

Cart Port

No

No

No

24V/3.8A

No

No

PASS-THROUGH CHARGING

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

WEIGHT

4.08lb

5.73lb

4.4lb

6.17lb

6.17lb

4.19lb

HIGH AC OUTLETS AND LARGE CAPACITY POWER STATION – Unlike other backup powers with large ac output but small capacity, or with large capacity but small ac rated power. Flashfish solar generator equipped with both 330W AC outputs for some large devices, like portable freezer, TV; And 300Wh capacity allow you to power your smartphone, tablet, laptop, camera, light, drones, fans, in-car appliances, CPAP machine and more for hours. Note: working time depends on the actual output.

MULTIPLE OUTPUTS SUIT YOUR NEEDS – Flashfish 300Wh power station features with 2 x rated AC outlet , 2 x DC, 1 x carport outlet, 4 x USB. Can can power up to 9 devices simultaneously. Fits your power needs when power outage, camping, fishing, RV trip, hunting, emergency use, etc.

24V/3.8A CAR PORT OUTPUT SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR CPAP USER – If your cpap machine is Airsense 10, then you’ll be happy for come across this cpap battery pack. It has a 24V/3.8A car port output that’s 100% compatible with Airsense 10, recommend to purchase Flashfish 24V CPAP DC cable(SOLD SEPARATELY) together. So that you’ll get much longer working time for your cpap when use DC power.

EMERGENCY LIGHT & LCD SCREEN – Not only supply electricity for your devices, this camping battery pack also has illumination function; It can be used as read light and SOS light, no worries no light when power outage. Moreover, LCD display shows you the wattage of input or output in real time, and the remaining battery/charging/AC output/DC output status.

12 MONTHS PRODUCT GUARANTEE – Flashfish offers 24h friendly customer service or technical support, and a 12 months product guarantee.