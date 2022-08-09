Top 10 Best solar power bank 30000mah Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

20,000 mAh Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank (Black)



Dual input ports | Dual output ports | High capacity of 74 Wh Two-way 18-W fast charge

Suitable for air travel

High capacity of 20,000 mAh

Enough capacity to fully charge four phones and still have power left*

High capacity of 20,000 mAh; built-in smart USB charging controller;

compatible with most phones and digital devices; enough capacity to fully charge four Mi 9 phones and still have power left.

For peace of mind when you’re on the go.

Dual USB-A output

One is not enough, two is perfect

The 20,000-mAh Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank has two USB-A output ports, each with a maximum power of 18 W when used alone. The combined output of the two ports can reach 5.1 V/3.6 A, so it can be used to charge both phones and tablets.

Two types of input ports



It’s better to have a choice

The 20,000-mAh Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank has two input ports, a USB-C and a Micro-USB port, making it fully compatible with standard Android device cables* and ensuring fast charging of the power bank itself.

Lithium-ion polymer battery



Suitable for charging various devices

The high-density lithium-ion polymer battery provides lasting and reliable battery life for devices such as phones, tablets and digital cameras, so you can recharge wherever you are — in the office or on the go.

Main Feature

Slimmest

Large Capacity

Portable 22.5w Output

Battery power

3.7V/37Wh, 10000 mAh

3.7V/74Wh, 20000 mAh

3.7V/37Wh, 10000 mAh

Output Ports

2*USB-A

2*USB-A

1*USB-C 2*USB-A

Input Ports

1*Micro-USB 1*USB-C

1*Micro-USB 1*USB-C

1*Micro-USB 1*USB-C

Size

7.09 × 4.02 × 0.98 inch

6.06 × 2.9 × 1.07 inch

3.54 × 2.52 × 0.96 inch

Weight

0.56lb

1.01lb

0.63lb

【Dual Output & Input More Efficient and Convenient】Redmi Power Bank 20,000mAh has two USB-A output ports and two input ports (a USB-C and a Micro-USB port). Each output port with a maximum output of 18 W when used alone. The combined output of the two ports can reach 5.1 V/3.6 A, so it can be used to charge both phones and tablets.

【Advanced Circuit Chips】Added protection and enhanced safety. The high-precision resistance, inductance, and capacitance components and advanced circuit chips can easily tackle overcharging, over-discharging, overheating, short circuits and other faults, offering reliable protection for both the power bank and devices. Multiple protections and enhanced safety for daily use.

【High-density Lithium Ion Polymer Battery】The high-density lithium-ion polymer battery provides lasting and reliable battery life for devices such as phones, tablets and digital cameras. So you can recharge wherever you are — in the office or on the go.

【What You Get】1* 20,000mAh Redmi Standard Power Bank; 1 * Micro-USB cable; 1 * Instruction manual. Any cable with a Micro-USB or USB-C port can be used for power bank self-charging.

