Top 10 Rated solar post lights 6×6 in 2023 Comparison Table
gypsy color The Original 4 Light Crystal White Hardwire Flush Mount Chandelier H17.5”xW15”, White Metal Frame with Clear Glass Stem and Clear Acrylic Crystals & Beads That Sparkle Just Like Glass
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
Progress Lighting P4008-31 Five Light Chandeliers, 21-Inch Diameter x 16-Inch Height, Black
- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
Aootek New Solar Lights 120 LEDs with Lights Reflector,270° Wide Angle, IP65 Waterproof, Easy-to-Install Security Lights for Front Door, Yard, Garage, Deck (4 Pack)
- Three Optional Modes 1.security light mode (when it detects motion at night.Motion sensor turns the light on for 15 seconds and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night mode (the light turns on automatically night and stay all night.) 3.Smart brightness control mode (the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With Motion Sensor Detector and PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization.
- High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon .
- Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
HMCITY Solar Lights Outdoor 120 LED with Lights Reflector and 3 Lighting Modes, Motion Sensor Security Lights,IP65 Waterproof Solar Powered for Garden Patio Yard (2Pack)
- 1.Enhanced PIR Motion Inductor：Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when people comes) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.High Efficient Solar Panel:Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 20.5%. It has 15% electricity more than other products in the same solar light time, Made with high impact ABS lamp body that has high-temperature resistance, anti-corrosion and waterproof too,which ensures longer usage time.
- 3.Wider lighting Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 120 led upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 30㎡ Pendant Lights.
- 4.Durable IP65 Waterproof – The hmcity Pendant Lights is made of the IP65 technology that makes it waterproof. Durable, weather-resistant & heatproof plastic construction.
- 5.Wireless and Easy to Setup：No concern to worry about the hassle of electric wire. Hmcity wireless solar securityl lights can be fixed easily by expansion pillar-hinges and screws that came with, mounting tape, thin wire or other creative ideas you can pop up.
Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Wedding Party Home Garden Bedroom Outdoor Indoor Wall Decorations, Warm White
- 8 Modes settings: Includes an easy-to-understand adjustment of settings: combination, in waves, sequential, slogs, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on.
- Excellent High Quality: 6.6ft*9.8ft(width*length), 300 WARM WHITE LED lights. UL Certificated Output and wire: 29V Voltage Safe Curtain Lights with UL certified, leads to 29V safe output by UL plug-in transformer.
- Easy to Use: Directly plug in and unplug it for power on and off. US standard outlet, voltage 110V. Leading wire: 9.9 ft.
- Perfect Decoration: WATERPROOF(IP44) Perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Christmas, party, Valentine's Day, wedding, home, window, bathroom, festival, Holiday, shows, restaurant, hotel, commercial building, shopping center etc.
- This LED curtain lights will make your life lovely. NOTE: ONLY STRING LIGHTS, NOT COME WITH A CURTAIN, MAINLY USED FOR CURTAIN DECORATION.
MAGGIFT 12 Pack Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor Solar Garden Lights for Patio, Yard, Driveway
- Powered by free solar energy and no electricity required. The solar panel supports long-term operations. They will come on automatically at night and turn off automatically at dawn. There is a switch ON/OFF under the light cover, make sure you turn the switch to ON position before charging. Measures: 3.3 x 3.3 x 13.4 inches per lights. Light Color: Warm White
- Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, and sleet.
- NO WIRES. Push the stake into the soil, it just takes a few seconds. When you receive solar lights, please turn the switch to ON position under the light cap then place the light cover upside down at the table to check whether the lights will light up or not.
- 1 lumen, IS DESIGNED FOR DECORATION, MAYBE NOT BRIGHT ENOUGH, BUT THE LIGHT IS WARM AND GENTLE. Add a charming, decorative glow to your pathway, decorate your garden, porch or yard.
alitade S14 LED Outdoor String Lights, Shatterproof IP65 27Ft (Maximum 918Ft) Outdoor Lights for Patio Lights Outdoor Waterproof, Outside Lights for Outdoor Lighting, Edison Vintage Backyard Lights
- Ultra Energy-Saving: These alitade stylish and functional LED energy-saving outside string lights dramatically reduce your 95% electricity bills compared with incandescent bulb ones. 30,000 hours long lifespan could reduce maintenance costs on changing bulbs frequently.
- Weatherproof and Shatterproof: Plastic bulbs assured you and your family safe while hanging the string lights for the patio, free worry from glass shards, and greatly reduce bulb change especially for outdoor use. IP65 waterproof patio string lights can withstand snow, sun, dampness, wind, rain, and extreme temperatures for outside use. Inside the E26 socket is pure copper, faster electric conduction, less heating.
- Vintage Bistro Ambience: alitade bistro lights use vintage Edison bulbs to create a great ambience on your patio. These outdoor party lights are bright enough to grill and eat, without being overpowering. Install by attaching with a clip or a stake in the ground. They put out 2,700K warm white light and the life is up to 30,000 hours.
- Connectable and easy to install: Each outdoor hanging lights strand contains 10 E26 based hanging sockets, provided with 1W S14 LED bulbs(*10). The distance between bulbs is approximately 2.5FT. These Edison string lights can end to end connect up to 34 sets, which is long enough for all kinds of activities! Built-in 0.25 inch hanging loops are convenient for using cup hooks, guide wires, zip ties, or screw nails to hang the string lights for the patio perfectly.
- Applications: These LED string lights are suitable for indoor, outdoor, dorm, café, bistro, camping, balcony, gazebo, canopy, house, village, apartment, festival, wedding, birthday, Christmas, party decoration
BAXIA TECHNOLOGY Solar Outdoor Lights Wireless Security Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof for Front Door,Backyard,Steps,Garage,Garden (400LM,4 Packs)
- ☀ 【PIR Motion Lights & No Dim Mode】 Let your little ones play freely in the yard without fear of them falling down in the dark. Built-in very sensitive PIR motion sensor can provide illumination and safety protection when sensing the motion within a range of 10-16ft and angle of 120°.
- ☀ 【Ultra-Bright Solar Powered Lights】 Fewer LED beads does not mean lower brightness. Our upgraded high brightness led beads perfectly meets both your security and lighting requirements. When passing the front door, backyard, garden fence or garage, you will absolutely love the brightness of our Baxia solar light.
- ☀ 【IP65 Waterproof & Heatproof】 If you are looking for durable solar wall lights that will last for years, our solar light perfectly fits that bill. Made of high-stregth ABS shell and high quality solar panel, the BAXIA solar light is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It will work hard to light up your house even on a rainy, windy or snowy day.
- ☀ 【Effortless Installation & Use】 No need annoying wires, you can easily mount the lights to the wall with provided screws or 3M adhesive tape(not included). Then do nothing but expose it to sunlight for about 6-8 hours. Our solar security lights will effectively work for you when motion detected at night.
- ☀ 【Eco-Friendly & Energy-Saving】 Our solar sensor outdoor lights can help you save hundreds of dollars a year in electricity fees! No need high electricity bill, but also can save energy and protect the environment. Now you can get economical solar lights that won’t break your budget!
Solar Lights Outdoor 182 LEDs 2500Lm Solar Motion Sensor Lights Solar Panel 15.3 in2 and 3 Modes(Security/Permanent On All Night/Smart Brightness Control) with IP65 Waterproof with Wide Angle(2pack)
- 1.Three Optional Modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With upgraded Motion Sensor Detector and Greater PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. 2200 mah rechargeable lithium-ion battery, brighter and more long-term
- 3.Ultra Bright Lights: High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization. Aootek Outdoor Solar Lights provide far brighter lighting and wider detection range than other similar lights on the market.
- 4.High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is more energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and premium LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon . it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 5.Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof Great outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
SEZAC Solar Lights Outdoor [6 Pack/3 Working Mode], Solar Security Lights Solar Motion Sensor Lights Wireless IP 65 Waterproof Outdoor Lights for Garden Fence Patio Garage (42 LED)
- [Three Intelligent Lighting Modes]: The upgraded solar lights outdoor has 3 modes to meet your different needs: 1.) Dim long light mode, 2.) Strong light sensor mode, 3.) Motion sensor mode. The powerful sensor ball head provides powerful motion sensitivity up to 10-16 feet, providing convenience and safety for your life.
- [Waterproof IP65]: Waterproof coefficient IP65，the Professional IP65 waterproof. Even on rainy days it can light your garden, yard, garage, driveways, front doors, backyards, walls, etc.
- [Solar Security Lights eco-friendly]: The Solar lights with 2000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows the solar lights to be continuously illuminated for longer periods of time to meet every day lighting needs. The solar panels work during the day to store electricity and light up the outdoors for you at night.
- [Ultra-Bright Solar Lights]: Upgraded powerful LED Solar Motion Sensor Lights, providing a bright for a wide area. More sunshine it charged and it can illuminate longer. Note: If there is no good sunlight for several days, thus the light may not light up at night. Please light up after 8-10 hours of charging.
Our Best Choice: iGlow 8 Pack Black Outdoor Garden 6 x 6 Solar SMD LED Post Deck Cap Square Fence Light Landscape Lamp PVC Vinyl Wood
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
1 Laptop Shiny White SMD LED (20 lumens), Past up to 100,000 hrs. Pre-installed Rechargeable AA 3.2V Li-ion, Last up to 3 A long time before Changing.
Automatic Sensor Activates at Dusk with NEW and Improved Photo voltaic Panel for Superior Charging Performance
Weatherproof – Made to Secure the Lights from Organic Things
Effortless to Set up. No Wiring Essential. All Fence Post Attachments and Components are Incorporated.
Dimensions: 7.5” (L) x 7.5″ (W) x 4.8” (H). Base Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 6″ (W).