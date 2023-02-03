Top 10 Best solar post light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About LUTEC

LUTEC is a model of the corporation Ningbo Utec, recognized in 1972. LUTEC is a single of China’s primary vertical integrated companies of high quality outdoor lights and one of the world’s primary producers of superior good quality affordable lights. The title LUTEC is a swift and simplified way to say: “we at LUTEC, know how to design and style Lighting that is suitable for U and embrace our Complex history.” The LUTEC brand delivers the basis for a strong global network in outside lights.

LUTEC LED Photo voltaic Article Gentle



Merchandise Specification

Will come with 3 retrofit filament bulbs, creating a heat & gentle gentle. Preserve your house safe and sound and secure light up your doorway, backyard garden, drop or barn.

Principal Material：Aluminium+Glass

Product Size(“)：12.20″X21.46”

Shade Temp：3000K

Lumen：210LM

Watt：4.5W

DUSK-TO-DAWN Mild

The light turns on routinely at dusk and turn off at dawn.This avenue light-weight is great for any site to keep well-lit at night time.

Strength Conserving

Typical 6 aspect lantern run with Photo voltaic electricity. The nearly invisible Photo voltaic panel at the roof of the lantern has a large ability. Resulting in a extended autonomy of far more than 10 hrs for the duration of night time.

Straightforward Installation

The die-cast aluminium submit can be mounted on a paved surface area many thanks to the involved metal mounting bracket. For unpaved surfaces, you can use the unique spike, accessible as an accent.

DUSK-TO-DAWN Gentle: This solar avenue mild is programmed to automatically transform on when the sunlight sets for easy operation.

Common LAMP Put up Design and style: Charming conventional publish light style and design is reminiscent of a classic-design and style road lamp. Head, write-up and 3 Bulbs are all integrated, quick to put in and use.

WEATHERPROOF Outdoor Lighting: Made with long lasting rust-resistant cast-aluminum construction for outside use in all weather conditions situations.

AMBIANCE AND GLOW: 12 LEDs deliver a 210-Lumen glow to illuminate your paths, walkways, patios, driveways, stairwells, and other outside areas.moymuke