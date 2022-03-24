Top 10 Best solar post cap Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Solar Powered

Let the sun do the work using advanced crystalline solar panels to recharge during the day for bright illumination at night

Easy Setup

Quick installation with no wiring required. Be sure to install in a area with sufficient sunlight to recharge during the day.

Mounting Adapter

Fits both 3.5 in. x 3.5 in. and 4.0 in by 4.0 in. posts using the included base adapter for a tight and secure fit.

Decorative Housing

Designed with rigged lens housing and warm color temperature LED for attractive lighting effect along your deck and fence posts

Home Zone Security Solar Post Cap Lights 2-Pack



Upgrade your deck and yard with decorative post cap lights from Home Zone Security. Equipped with long lasting LED lights and outdoor weather resistant design, these solar post cap lights are a simple and cost efficient solution for beautiful accent lighting and additional visibility throughout the night.

With continuous developments in LED technology, LED lighting has never been more affordable and accessible for everyday use. Installation takes minutes and with no wiring required you can place your post cap lights along your deck and fence posts for added visibility and flair around your home at night.

Specifications

Material: Plastic

Power: Crystalline solar panel with rechargeable battery

Battery Type: 900mah AA rechargeable battery

Brightness: 12 lumens

Color Temperature: 3000K

Fits Post Size: 3.5 x 3.5 in. and 4 x 4 in.

Ambient Light Sensor

✓

✓

✓

✓

Batteries Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

Power Source

Solar / Rechargeable Battery

Solar / Rechargeable Battery

Solar / Rechargeable Battery

Solar / Rechargeable Battery

Brightness

12 lmns

12 lmns

12 lmns

10 lmns

Color Temperature

Warm

Warm

Warm

Warm

Unit Size

6.6 x 6.6 x 4.2 in.

6.6 x 6.6 x 4.2 in.

5.6 x 5.6 x 6.0 in.

4.1 x 3.5 x 8 in.

Usage Type

Post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting

Post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting

Post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting

Wall light, patio light, fence light, post light

✔ DECORATIVE HOUSING: Designed with decorative rigged lens housing for beautiful accent lighting effect along your deck and porch posts

✔ EASY SETUP: Quick and painless installation with no wiring required. Simply switch the light on and mount using the included mounting screws to install on your posts for attractive accent lighting at night (suitable for 3.5″x 3.5″ posts and 4″x 4″ posts).

✔ AUTO-ON SENSOR: Dusk to dawn sensor to keep light off during the day while charging and automatically triggers at night for 12 lumens of illumination

✔ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Tested and approved for outdoor weather resistance backed with our 1-year no hassle product support