Top 10 Best solar post cap Reviews

Top 10 Best solar post cap in 2022 Comparison Table
- 【Two Color Modes】The upgraded siedinlar solar post cap light has 8 LEDs, they have 15 lumens and two modes (Warm White & Cool White). You can switch according to your preference to beautify your fence, deck, porch, pillar, mailbox or dock, etc.
- 【Easy to Use】Solar post lights is fit for 4x4 vinyl posts and 4x4, 5x5, 6x6 inch wooden posts. Our fence post solar lights are equipped with 3 different sizes of bases, They have two installation methods, the base can be attached to the side or top of the posts.
- 【Quality Glass】This solar fence post light is made of a high quality glass with a white powder coated finish, making it a great combination of style and durability, giving your fence a unique touch that catches attention.
- 【IP44 Waterproof】Our solar deck post caps light is made from UV-resistant, high-impact glass, It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpours, and snow. These post caps protect your posts from rain and sun to prevent premature rotting!
- 【Note】Fits square 4x4 vinyl posts (4x4"), 4x4 wooden posts (3.5"x3.5"), 5x5 wooden posts (4.5"x4.5"), and 6x6 wooden posts (5.5"x5.5"). 1-year warranty and 24 Hours customer.
- TWO LIGHTING CHOICE: solar post light outdoor has two modes (warm white & bright white). PLS MAKE SURE YOU TURN THEM INTO SAME MODE TO UNIFY THE LED COLOR.
- FLEXIBLE - Fits 4 x 4 inch wooden posts. No need to run electrical wiring. Completely self-contained.
- BEAUTY BY DESIGN - Extra brightness and modern lined design make your home unique and warm.
- WEATHER PROOF: Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow or any other outdoor environments.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE--Pls contact us if lacking accessories or you get any defective products
- 【Two Color Modes】The Siedinlar solar post light has two modes (warm white & cool white). It is equipped with 4 LED lamp beads. Additionally, LED post light combines stylistic details with sleek, modern lines and may coordinate well with all different styles of decoration.
- 【Easy to Use】Install them according to the instructions, fix the base by supplied screws on the wooden post. Solar powered post lights are charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun, and will turn on for 10-12 hours in the nighttime automatically.
- 【Applicable Size】Our solar post cap lights are equipped with 3 different sizes of bases, which are compatible with 4x4, 5x5, 6x6 inch wooden posts. This makes it a versatile option for homeowners expecting to put a cap light on multiple pillars, it is perfect for posts, decks, patios, fences. You may also choose to mount it on outdoor tables and other flat surfaces.
- 【IP44 Waterproof】Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating and is made of tough ABS. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow. You can rest assure to use, in any outdoor environments.
- 【Note】If there is any problem with the Solar Post lights, please feel free to contact us. 1 year warranty and 24 Hours customer service.
- Modern Outdoor Lighting: Made of high quality plastic, made tough and sealed tight, no need to worry about rust. Each solar lights includes 15 lumen with 12 pcs high brightness SMD LED, much brighter than other solar lights. Measures: 4.95 x 4.95 x 2.4 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Post Lights.
- Solar powered lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging. Each light includes 1 x AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night.
- Ease of installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. (Note: The light's square footprint leaves the corners of a 5x5 post slightly exposed).
- Weather Resistant: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick PLASTIC, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Tips: There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging.
- Outdoor Post Lights: Made of high quality plastic, made tough and sealed tight, no need to worry about rust. Each solar lights includes 20 lumen with 4 pcs high brightness warm white SMD LED, much brighter than other solar lights. Measures: 4 x 4 x 5.9 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Post Lights.
- Solar Powered Lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. Each light includes 1 x 1000mAh AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night. (Note: Charging and working time will change depending on the weather).
- Easy to Installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. There is a tab on the back of light, please remove it before charging. Make sure there is no strong light source around the solar panel at night.
- Weather Resistant: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick ABS plastic, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Great Gift: When your friend is surprised that there are such beautiful solar post lights in your garden, you might consider giving them as a gift. Perfect for a housewarming gift, anniversary gift, birthday gift even an engagement gift.
- TWO MODES-warm white and RGB two lighting modes can be switched at will, fully automatic photosensitive design, automatic opening at dusk + automatic closing during dawn. 20 lumens brightness, light up your garden
- REMOVABLE BASE-suitable for any standard 3.6"x3.6"/4"x4"/4.5"x4.5"/5"x5" wooden posts. Including mounting screws, pole mounting, easy disassembly and assembly, very suitable for garden decoration
- MATERIAL-high-quality and durable ABS shell + glass lens built-in, IP54 waterproof design, rugged and sealed to ensure use in any outdoor environment
- Battery information-1000mAh 1PC 1.2V AA rechargeable battery, Super endurance, Solar charging for 6-8 hours, normal lighting for 8-10 hours
- IDEAL CHOICE-solar post is very suitable for decks, terraces, fences, wooden stakes used to decorate your courtyard to add brilliance and features, to create a romantic atmosphere for your garden
- These Lights will Only Fit 5" x 5" Posts. Not 4" x 4". Please Measure your Posts before Purchasing.
- 1 Ultra Bright White LED. Last up to 100,000 hours. Pre-installed Rechargeable AA Battery, Last up to 2 Years Before Replacing.
- Automatic Sensor Activates at Dusk with NEW and IMPROVED Solar Panel for Superior Charging Performance
- Weatherproof – Designed to Protect the Lights from Natural Elements
- Easy to Install. No Wiring Required. All Fence Post Attachments and Parts are Included. Dimensions: 6” (L) x 6" (W) x 4.5” (H). Base Dimensions: 5" (L) x 5" (W).
- TWO COLOR MODES: The solar post light has two modes(Cool White& Warm White).You can choose lighting effects you want at night,and the solar post cap lights with this beautiful appearance is also a good decoration during the day.
- ONE BASE FITS ALL SIZES: Unlike other solar cap light, you only need a base, you can install it on a 3 to 6 inch post.No addition tools and wires required to install this solar post light,it is not only saves money but also environmentally friendly.
- ENERGY SAVING&HIGH COST PERFORMANCE:The 25 lumens outdoor solar post lights is powered by solar energy and can charge during the day and light your walkway, patio or garden at night automatically.
- WEATHER-RESISTANT:The solar cap light has durable ABS material and IP44 waterproof, they can suitable for all weather conditions. No worries about rain, snow, frost or sleet.
- CUSTOMER SERVICE: Please contact us if you have any questions with our solar garden lights, you will get the best products and services.
- SOLAR POWERED - Save energy, save money, save the planet. Caps charge during the day and turn on automatically at night. 7-8 hours of battery life each night.
- BRIGHT - Industry leading 25 lumen warm white LEDs provide more than just accent lighting. Perfect for fence deck garden or patio posts.
- CORDLESS - Avoid the cost and headache of hiring an electrician or contractor to run dangerous wires outside. Each lamp is cordless and completely self-contained.
- INCLUDES DIFFERENT BASES - Fits square 4x4 vinyl/plastic posts (4x4"), 4x4 wooden posts (3.5x3.5"), 5x5 wooden posts (4.5x4.5"), and 6x6 wooden posts (5.5x5.5"). See product images.
- QUALITY - IP44 waterproof. Automotive grade lithium ion battery. Plastic with UV fade protection. Lifelong LEDs. And, of course, our amazing customer service.
- High Performance solar lights – stays lit for up to 12 hours
- Casts a brilliant white light downward onto the outside walls of the solar post cap and surrounding area
- Lights up automatically every night
- High output surface mount LED technology, 3x brighter than standard LED’s
- 2 long life Ni-MH AA rechargeable batteries included.Material:Vinyl
Our Best Choice: Home Zone Security Solar Post Lights – Outdoor Solar Post Cap Lights for 3.5″ x 3.5″ and 4″ x 4″ Posts, White (2-Pack)
[ad_1]
Product Description
Solar Powered
Let the sun do the work using advanced crystalline solar panels to recharge during the day for bright illumination at night
Easy Setup
Quick installation with no wiring required. Be sure to install in a area with sufficient sunlight to recharge during the day.
Mounting Adapter
Fits both 3.5 in. x 3.5 in. and 4.0 in by 4.0 in. posts using the included base adapter for a tight and secure fit.
Decorative Housing
Designed with rigged lens housing and warm color temperature LED for attractive lighting effect along your deck and fence posts
Home Zone Security Solar Post Cap Lights 2-Pack
Upgrade your deck and yard with decorative post cap lights from Home Zone Security. Equipped with long lasting LED lights and outdoor weather resistant design, these solar post cap lights are a simple and cost efficient solution for beautiful accent lighting and additional visibility throughout the night.
With continuous developments in LED technology, LED lighting has never been more affordable and accessible for everyday use. Installation takes minutes and with no wiring required you can place your post cap lights along your deck and fence posts for added visibility and flair around your home at night.
Specifications
Material: Plastic
Power: Crystalline solar panel with rechargeable battery
Battery Type: 900mah AA rechargeable battery
Brightness: 12 lumens
Color Temperature: 3000K
Fits Post Size: 3.5 x 3.5 in. and 4 x 4 in.
Ambient Light Sensor
✓
✓
✓
✓
Batteries Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
Power Source
Solar / Rechargeable Battery
Solar / Rechargeable Battery
Solar / Rechargeable Battery
Solar / Rechargeable Battery
Brightness
12 lmns
12 lmns
12 lmns
10 lmns
Color Temperature
Warm
Warm
Warm
Warm
Unit Size
6.6 x 6.6 x 4.2 in.
6.6 x 6.6 x 4.2 in.
5.6 x 5.6 x 6.0 in.
4.1 x 3.5 x 8 in.
Usage Type
Post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting
Post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting
Post cap light, deck light, fence post light, decorative light, accent lighting
Wall light, patio light, fence light, post light
✔ DECORATIVE HOUSING: Designed with decorative rigged lens housing for beautiful accent lighting effect along your deck and porch posts
✔ EASY SETUP: Quick and painless installation with no wiring required. Simply switch the light on and mount using the included mounting screws to install on your posts for attractive accent lighting at night (suitable for 3.5″x 3.5″ posts and 4″x 4″ posts).
✔ AUTO-ON SENSOR: Dusk to dawn sensor to keep light off during the day while charging and automatically triggers at night for 12 lumens of illumination
✔ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Tested and approved for outdoor weather resistance backed with our 1-year no hassle product support