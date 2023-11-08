Top 10 Best solar portable phone charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

✔️Unique Rebound Carabiner Design：

You can easily hang the power bank on the backpack. The thoughtful design allows you not to worry about the lack of space in the backpack.

It is absolutely travel or camping-friendly.

✔️Two Different Recharge Method:

>Recharging by Micro B Cable.Just follow the normal charging method of the power bank, you will get a Micro B Cable after purchasing.

>Recharging by Solar.As an emergency charging method, you can hang the power bank outside your backpack to absorb solar energy

during travel or camping.

✔️Light in the Night:

10 pieces LED bright enough, whether it is traveling, camping, or accidental power outage at night, this power bank with light is your good helper.

The quality of LED lights is reliable, it can be used for a long time

Product Main Other Features:



High Conversion Rate Solar Panels-5V/0.2A

The conversion rate of our solar panels is reach to 21-23%, which is high level conversion rate.

Flexible Charging Mode

Charging time :

USB cable wall charge (6hours).Solar charging can be an emergency charging method. At daily use please through wall charging.

Multiple Protection

Dustproof , Waterproof , Anti-fall, Multi-protect Designed for outdoor activites ,measures to ensure the safety of the product, reduce accidental damage to the solar mobile power, and extend the service life.

Warantee & Package & Instructions



Warantee:

All RYOKO products enjoy 12 months waranty, the period begins from the date you purchase it.

During the period if there are any problems, which is verified by our engineer team as not being damaged by man-made factors, RYOKO is responsible for it and our team will be with you until solved.

Package content:

Solar Power Bank*1 ,Micro B Cable*1,User Manual*1

Instructions

Tap the botton:Turn on the power bank.

Long press for 3 seconds：Turn on/off the LED flashlight

Product Specification：



Battery type

Lithium polymer

Sun-power Panel Input

5.5V/0.2A

capacity

20000mAh/76WH

flashlight power

1W *10pieces

LED quantities

10 pieces

flashlight working time

60 hours under fully charged.

Micro USB input

5V/2A

USB output

5V /2.1A, 5V /2A.

charging time

6 hours by wall charger（5V/2A）; 100 hours charging by sun-power panel under strong sunlight.

Dimension

6.5 x 3.5 x 0.75 in / 14 x 7.7 x 1.7cm

Weight

281g/0.62 Ib

Waterproof rate

IPX4

