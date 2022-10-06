Top 10 Best solar portable charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Huge Power, Great for on the go.



Upgraded solar panel:

we have expanded the sunshine receiving area on the solar panels to increase the charging speed, especially for users who enjoy outdoor sports or travel.

Note:

1.Solar charging is for emergency use, not primary charging source.

It is highly recommended to fully recharge via wall charger upon first use.

2.The solar power bank is IPX6 Waterproof, please don’t submerge it underwater.

Multi-protection tech, Safe to Use.

Automatically detects charging device, delivers optimal current, and provides faster charging.

Built in security protection to avoid over-current, over-voltage, overcharge and short circuit, ensure stable charging, reliable choice for you and your devices.

Two Charging Methods

The portable solar power bank powered by 5V/2A adapter(Not included) or solar.

Blue indicators light: charging via adapterthe Green indicator light: charging via solar panel.

Solar Panel Input: 5.5V/280mA

Portable Solar Power Bank

Portable, compact size design make it easier to carry on the go without worrying smart devices running out of power.

Product size: 3.3*0.86*6.7 inch

Weight: 11.7 oz

Safe for Take on Plane

Capacity:20100mAh

Voltage:3.7V

Watts/hour:74.4wh

Material：ABS+TPU+PC

