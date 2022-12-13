Top 10 Best solar porch lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product or service Description

LIGHTDOT is a professional LED lighting company, giving clients with excellent goods and the most ideal lighting solutions.

Substantial Efficiency LightingHigh High-quality Illumination

Product or service Specification

Wattage：70WInput Voltage： AC120V 60Hz.Colour Temperature: 5000KLuminous Flux: 8000LmMaterial： ADC12+PCBeam Angle: 120°IP Rank: IP65Dimension：33.6*18.2*18.2cm

# IP65 Water-resistant Design and style #

Made shelled housing and Computer lens, makes a terrific water resistant general performance even in wet or rain spots, the gentle working temperature is -30 ℃ ~ + 45℃, surroundings humidity is 40-90% RH.

# Large Software #

This fixture is suitable for out of doors lighting programs that involve higher-effectiveness lighting like parking plenty, gardens, playgrounds, yards, gate, etc.

70W LED WALL PACK Gentle



【Photocell Auto ON/OFF】Built in dusk todawn photocell sensor instantly turns ON at sunset/evening and OFF at sunrise/daytime. IP65 water-resistant to resist rain and dampness in out of doors problem

【Reliable Tough & Simple Installation】The Air flow holes structure construction encourages air convection for far better cooling, and the resilient tempered Computer system deal with avoids yellowing. Sealed structure with IP65,can be applied outdoors wall.

【Lasting Lifespan & Vitality Saving】 Wall Pack Fixture with 70W, 120V AC LED creates huge quantities of stable light but conserving 80% power bill, reduces gentle decay and extends lifespan of 50,000 hrs, which implies if it operates 8 several hours for each day, it can get the job done extra than 17 a long time.

【5-Yr WARRANTY】100% environmentally-friendly. Please contact us if any problem, we’ll reply in 12 hrs.