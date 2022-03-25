Top 10 Best solar porch lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

HBN Outdoor Smart String Lights 48ft-24 Bulbs



HBN LED Smart Outdoor String Lights are UL Listed and IP65 Waterproof，which means that they are able to withstand rain or shine. These LED bulbs give a timeless aesthetic while saving energy!

Work with our own app HBN Smart as well as Tuya Smart/Smartlife App

End-to-end Connectable up to 2 sets

Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network only

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (sold seperately)

Schdeule Setting & Memory Function & Changeable Brightness

HBN Smart App Control

We have developed our own App named HBN Smart App to control all smart string lights from HBN. You could power on/off lights from anywhere at any time.

2.4GHz Wi-Fi Network Only

Also work with TuyaSmart/Smart Life App

Alex/Google Voice Control

Our smart string lights are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant to free your hands by using simple voice commands like-Alex，turn on the lights.

Schedule Setting & Memory Function

Customize schedules to light up HBN outdoor string lights automatically via HBN Smart App, e.g. turn ON at sunset and turn Off at sunrise during Christmas Season. And lights will follow the mode same as you turn off.

Easy to set up

Follow the steps listed in our detailed instructions, you could easily set up string lights with HBN Smart App. You could also refer to the Instruction Video or User Manual (PDF) on this page.

Connectable 2 strands

48ft long HBN smart string lights could be end-to-end connected up to 2 strands to meet different needs.

Long-lasting Bulbs

The Led technology reduces consumption up to 80% and the lifespan of our LED Bulbs can approximately last 20,000 hours, almost 5 times longer than the incandescent bulbs.

IP65 Waterproof & Shatterproof Plastic Bulbs.

HBN Smart String Lights 48ft 24 Bulbs Technical Specifications



Length

48ft

Number of Sockets

24 Sockets

Number of Bulbs

24 Bulbs

Material

PC Plastic

Color

2700K Warm White

Bulbs Features

Shatter Resistant, IP65 Waterproof, Dimmable

Special Features ‎

Dimmable and Extendable, Energy-saving, Shatterproof and Waterproof Bulbs, App/Voice Control

Note ‎

‎2.4GHz Wi-Fi Network Only

Length

48ft

25ft

48ft

50ft

48ft

24ft

Bulbs

24

25+2 (spare)

15+1 (spare)

50+2 (spare)

24

12

LED

✓

✓

✓

× (incandescent)

✓

✓

Remote

×

Included

Included

×

×

×

App Control

2.4GHz Wifi

×

×

×

2.4GHz Wifi

2.4GHz Wifi

Alexa/Google

Compatible

×

×

×

Compatible

Compatible

Waterproof

IP65

IP44

IP65

IP44

IP65

IP65

Max Connection

2

6

5

3

3

72

Dimmable

1% to 100% brightness

1% to 100% brightness

1% to 100% brightness

Yes, but dimmer is not included

1% to 100% brightness

1% to 100% brightness

Memory Function

✓

✓

✓

×

✓

✓

Voice and App Control: HBN smart patio string light is compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistance to free your hands by using simple voice commands. Or remotely turn it on/off via HBN Smart/TuyaSmart App on your phone from anywhere (2.4GHz Wifi network only).

Dimmable and Extendable: Stepless dimming from 1% to 100% brightness and max connection to 2 strings to match different occasions. The soft glow and flexibility enable it to create a perfect atmosphere for the patio, backyard, deck, bistro, cafe, pergola, gazebo, wedding, etc.

Schedules and Timer Function: Customize schedules to light up HBN outdoor string lights automatically via HBN Smart App, e.g. turn ON at sunset and turn Off at sunrise during Christmas Season.

ETL-Listed and IP65 Waterproof: HBN Smart Patio Light is ETL-listed, which ensures safety and durability. IP65 waterproof certificates that these string lights are suitable for outdoor use.

Energy Saving and Warranty: The Led technology reduces consumption up to 80% without losing brightness or quality, while saving your money. The lifespan of our LED Edison Bulbs can approximately last 20,000 hours and last 5 times longer than the incandescent bulbs. Products are guaranteed with our worry-free 15-month warranty.