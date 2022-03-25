Top 10 Best solar porch lights outdoor Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best solar porch lights outdoor in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: HBN Outdoor String Lights- Smart Outdoor Dimmable Patio Lights LED String Lights- 48ft, 24 Edison Bulbs, 2.4 GHz Only, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, App Controlled, IP65 Waterproof
Top 10 Best solar porch lights outdoor in 2022 Comparison Table
- 2 Pack Solar Wall Lights - With 3 polycrystalline silicon solar panels, CYHKEE outdoor solar porch lights can fastly absorb more sunlight. The ultra-large 2200mAh Battery can keep the LED solar lights work all night. Auto turn on at night, and auto turn off at daytime. Kindly note: The actual working time and required charging time are affected by the intensity of the sunlight.
- Ultra Bright Outdoor Solar Wall Lights - CYHKEE solar wall lights equipped with LED double wick, produce up to 200lm 3200K high brightness output and good heat dissipation, which is far brighter than other similar LED solar lights. Rechargeable by 3 Solar Panels, reach full charge within 6-8 hours. Compare with other solar panels, our solar dusk to dawn light still can obtain low current charging on cloudy/rainy days or in areas where sunlight is insufficient.
- Top-notch Photocell Sensor Technology - CYHKEE outdoor motion sensor wall lights come with a 2200mAH rechargeable battery. Fully charged, the first mode (slightly bright + human body induction) can light up all night, the second mode (human body induction) lighting time is longer, depending on the induction frequency, the third mode (steady light) about 5 hours. Up to 120° wide sensing angle and 19ft sensing distance. No pollution, no electricity cost, energy-saving, and eco-friendly.
- Upgrade Material & Waterproof - Made of the New ABS plastic material, our exterior light fixture is weatherproof, Never fade, not deformed, and anti-corrosion. No matter rain or snow, ultra-high or low temperatures, this dusk to dawn outdoor lighting can still keep stylish looking after years of use, no worries about the aging problem.
- Easy Installation & Wide Application - Coming with installation accessories and a user manual, our solar outdoor wall sconces are easy to install with no wired. With the concisely, modern, stylish, and European style, the solar wall light fixture can be a great addition to your house, such as porch, patio, garage, courtyard, backyard, hallway, balcony, garden, corridor, etc.
- ☀ Ultra Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights - Kuniwa upgrade solar wall light with the 3 solar panels design, equipped with super bright LED double wick, produce up to 200lm 3200K super brightness output and perfect heat dissipation, which is brighter than other similar LED wall lights. The conversion rate of our upgraded polycrystalline silicon solar panels is as high as 20%. Incredible photocell efficiency, also working great in winter.
- ☀ Enhanced PIR Motion Sensor - With an upgraded motion sensor, our solar led wall light detects motion up to 19 feet within an angle of 120° agrees. Automatically turns off during the day and will only turn on when it senses movement at night. The light will turn off after 15 seconds of no movement.
- ☀ Sufficient Battery Capacity & 3 working modes - With a 2000 mAh lithium battery fully charged for 6-8 hours, the solar wall lights can run more than 10 hours at night. 3 induction modes can be selected to apply to different scene requirements.
- ☀ Waterproof & Durable - Made of durable ABS material ensures this solar wall light fixture can stand up to the elements and bad weather like heat, heavy rain, snowy, icing, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and provide additional safety and security for your home.
- ☀ Easy to Install & Wide Application - No annoying wires or adapters needed. Only using the included screws to fix on any exterior wall constructed of all types of material including metal, wood, or plastic. Perfect for outside patio, garden, yard, garage, wall, fence, or any outdoor scenes. Just feel free to CONTACT US if there is any problem with the porch&patio lights and we will help you well.
- PROFESSIONAL SOLAR LIGHT FROM BRIMMEL: 10 hours max illumination each night in summer. Charging time: 6-8 h(depending on the intensity of sunlight). This wall sconce is solar powered, no wires needed. Activated by darkness, it only lights up at night.
- SUPER BRIGHT: High lumens bright outdoor wall sconces with motion sensor. 600 lumens = 60 w max. 3000k led warm white light. Suitable for outdoor use, warm white light adds elegance to your outdoor living areas, ideal for garden, fence, pathway, patio, yard, porch.
- 3 MODES meets your different lighting needs : ① 60 lum dusk-dawn; ② keep semi-bright when no motion, auto turns to 40% bright light when motion is detected; ③ no light when no motion, auto turns to full bright light when motion is detected. Sensing distance: 10 m(±2 m). Sensing angle: 120°.
- ON/OFF/SWITCH MODE: It only lights up at night. Press the switch button for 3 sec to turn on/off(only at night or when you cover the solar panel). Press the button to switch light modes.
- High QUALITY& DURABLE: Aluminum with special spray coating, ensure the long service life of our solar outside light. Meanwhile, IP44 waterproof can be applied to various outdoor situations.
- 【Warm Light without Dazzling】Warm white led of this deck light is enough for you to illuminate your fence, deck, step, patio, yard or garden, which is safer for the whole family to go downstairs at night.
- 【Automatic Work Mode】The solar stair light has no switch, just pull out the insulator tab to use. On sunny days, it takes only 4-5 hours to be fully charged. It can turn on automatically at dusk and turn off at dawn.
- 【Widespread Use】The solar fence lights outdoor perfect for illuminating stairs, paths, gardens, decks, also use lighting front door, back yard, driveway, garage, outdoor wall and so on.
- 【Easy Installation】The deck lights solar powered can be installed in anywhere that can be fixed with screws. The size is suit for the deck, no worry about tripping.
- 【Waterproof and Warranty】With hard ABS shell and high quality solar panel, the solar deck light is designed to withstand rain, wind, or small snowy days . What’s more, in any case you have problem, just contact us, we will help you solve the problem as soon as possible.
- 1. Solar wall lamp: L*W*H=138*97*58mm (size) ABS+PC (material), the wall lamp is automatically charged in the sun, and the product has infrared rays. When a person or animal walks by, it starts to light up with high brightness , The light goes out naturally when people walk away.
- 2.High-efficiency solar panels: using polycrystalline silicon solar cells, polycrystalline silicon solar panels have a conversion rate of up to 17%, high temperature resistance, anti-corrosion, waterproof, and anti-freezing, ensuring a longer use time.
- 3. Ultimate lighting: 178LED and a large lighting angle of 270°, can provide excellent brightness and larger lighting coverage, porch lights outdoor wall lights very suitable for lighting and highlighting the dark and specific areas of houses, landscapes or outdoors
- 4. Our solar outdoor wall lights can not only be fixed on the ground with wooden stakes, but also can be installed on the wall as a solar wall light using the attached screws，can be garden solar lights. So it is the best choice for your terrace, porch, trail, deck, swimming pool, yard, garden, garage, driveway, trail, etc.
- 5. Excellent quality and durability: solar lights outdoor waterproof wall light with IP65 waterproof and internal overvoltage safety protection can easily cope with various weather conditions. If you have any questions about these wall light, please feel free to contact us and we will answer you on 7/24.
- 🥇【2 Pack Solar Wall Lantern Fixtures】: This outdoor porch sized light fixture can be used as a wall sconce to stylize a porch, deck, patio, garage areas and more. Featured long lasting hanging wall lights rechargeable by built-in four solar panels, which can absorb more solar energy. The battery has a large capacity of 2000mAh. Place the solar lamp in direct sunlight to charge the battery completely. Charging for 6-8 hours can illuminate for 8-12 hours. (Bad weather may affect lighting time.)
- 💡【Built To Last】: The solar wall lights are mainly made of aluminum and tempered glass construction for durability with decorative casing to provide beautiful lighting around your home. The surface is covered with outdoor-grade paint, specially added anti-UV function and used spray process, improves the anti-fading and anti-aging level. Advanced IP44 waterproof level make it perfect for outdoor use by preventing from water vapor and dust. Mesuring Size: 5.5(L)*5.5(W)*9(H)INCH
- 🍀【Auto On/Off Sensor】: Solar hanging lanterns outdooris completely solar-powered, make it not only energy-saving and environmentally friendly, but also cost-effective without extra electricity bills. Additional replaceable bulbs included in the set, not only makes it possible to last longer, but also makes the product more effective. Dusk to dawn sensor to keep light off during the day while charging and it will automatically turn on in darkness or at night.
- 🌞【Easy To Install】: Quick and painless installation with no wiring required with included brackets and screws. Can be mounted virtually anywhere using the included installation brackets. Unique hanging design allows each lantern to function as portable lights. It can be used on your shepherd hooks or plant hook as well. There is a switch on the light cover, please turn on it first time.
- 💖【Flexible Application】: Our wall sconces are ideal for any outdoor environment with premium rugged metal construction and four high-quality solar panels, it can be used in multi scene application, not only limited to the wall, can be under the tree, picnic tent,etc.
- 【2 in 1 with Flickering Flame Design & Motion Sensor】 Every time when dark comes, you can see your house under warm atmosphere with this Solar Flame Lights from a distance, as if the flickering flame mode greets you hello and gives you warmth even in cold winter night. Then when you get close to it within 3-5 meters, it will turn to white light mode to bright you way home. We can say that it’s not only a lighting but also an ambiance master in your events or festivals like Halloween, Christmas.
- 【Easy to use & Wide Application】 Drill two holes in the wall and mount them with provided plugs and screws in, finally the solar wall lights are installed successfully. Perfect match for outside patio, garden, yard, garage, wall, fence or any festivals and outdoor parties.
- 【Durable & Waterproof】 Made up by high quality material, with weather-resistant design and suitable for any weather conditions like cloudy, heavy rain, snowy, icing, etc..
- 【Solar Powered & Sufficient Capacity】 With high-efficient solar panel fully charged with 6-8 hours,the solar wall lights can run more than 8 hours in the night. Tips:Please turn on the switch before charging and keep it on when you use them.
- 【No Worry to Buy】Solar lights MUST charge in sunlight BEFORE you get any light. If any problems happen to the lights, please CONTACT US via Amazon message box or email us. Replacement or refund will be available.
- Durable LED Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging lights string has our own WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Enjoy until late with Brightech 3000K soft white outdoor lights: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight. Indirect sunlight works too, per reviews, but provides less charge/hour.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2-year warranty for all our solar powered string lights. This will cover if the lights or solar panel stop working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- 🌞【More Sensitive Motion Sensor】The solar motion sensor lights outdoor are equipped with upgraded motion sensor detector. It will automatically turn on with super bright lighting when the sensor is activated and last about 30s after no motion detection. The motion detection range of the LED solar lights outdoor is 16-26 ft. (Including always dim mode)
- 🌞【Bright Outdoor Solar Lights】The solar powered flood lights come with 74 ultra bright LED beads, and waterproof PET laminated solar pannel with 20% conversion rate. The flood lights outdoor also equipped with 2200mAh rechargeable battery, 800lm 6500K high brightness output and good heat dissipation.
- 🌞【Adjustable 270° Light Angle】The upgraded solar security lights come with a wider angle illumination. THREE light heads is AJUSTABLE to different angles to meet your needs. The solar led security light detects motion up to 32 feet within an angle of 120 agrees.
- 🌞【IP65 Waterproof & Durable】Durable ABS material can ensure the outdoor solar lights motion sensor keep up with any weather condition. Ideal led motion sensor outdoor light for yard patio garage porch front door pathway gutters entryway house garden light.
- 🌞【Easy to Install】Installation steps: Turn on the switch before installation for charge → Drill holes with the Anchors → Screw the mounting bracket → Slip the light onto the bracket.
- 【SOLAR-POWERED LED OUTDOOR LIGHT】: Outdoor Solar LED Street Light is powered by the sun, which supports long-term operations and maximizes energy-efficiency.
- 【DUSK-TO-DAWN LIGHT】: This solar street light is programmed to automatically turn on when the sun sets for effortless operation.
- 【CLASSIC LAMP POST DESIGN】: Charming traditional post light design is reminiscent of a vintage-style street lamp. Head, post and 3 Bulbs are all included, easy to install and use.
- 【WEATHERPROOF OUTDOOR LIGHTING】: Designed with durable rust-resistant cast-aluminum construction for outdoor use in all weather conditions.
- 【AMBIANCE AND GLOW】: 12 LEDs provide a 210-Lumen glow to illuminate your paths, walkways, patios, driveways, stairwells, and other outdoor spaces.moymuke
Our Best Choice: HBN Outdoor String Lights- Smart Outdoor Dimmable Patio Lights LED String Lights- 48ft, 24 Edison Bulbs, 2.4 GHz Only, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, App Controlled, IP65 Waterproof
[ad_1]
Product Description
HBN is a distributor of premium quality home improvement products that improve your quality of life through its diverse home product lines, including Smart plugs, indoor and outdoor timers, remote control outlets. Every purchase of an HBN product comes with:
Quick and Friendly Support
Quality and Reliability You Can Trust
HBN Outdoor Smart String Lights 48ft-24 Bulbs
HBN LED Smart Outdoor String Lights are UL Listed and IP65 Waterproof，which means that they are able to withstand rain or shine. These LED bulbs give a timeless aesthetic while saving energy!
Work with our own app HBN Smart as well as Tuya Smart/Smartlife App
End-to-end Connectable up to 2 sets
Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network only
Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (sold seperately)
Schdeule Setting & Memory Function & Changeable Brightness
HBN Smart App Control
We have developed our own App named HBN Smart App to control all smart string lights from HBN. You could power on/off lights from anywhere at any time.
2.4GHz Wi-Fi Network Only
Also work with TuyaSmart/Smart Life App
Alex/Google Voice Control
Our smart string lights are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant to free your hands by using simple voice commands like-Alex，turn on the lights.
Schedule Setting & Memory Function
Customize schedules to light up HBN outdoor string lights automatically via HBN Smart App, e.g. turn ON at sunset and turn Off at sunrise during Christmas Season. And lights will follow the mode same as you turn off.
Easy to set up
Follow the steps listed in our detailed instructions, you could easily set up string lights with HBN Smart App. You could also refer to the Instruction Video or User Manual (PDF) on this page.
Connectable 2 strands
48ft long HBN smart string lights could be end-to-end connected up to 2 strands to meet different needs.
Long-lasting Bulbs
The Led technology reduces consumption up to 80% and the lifespan of our LED Bulbs can approximately last 20,000 hours, almost 5 times longer than the incandescent bulbs.
IP65 Waterproof & Shatterproof Plastic Bulbs.
HBN Smart String Lights 48ft 24 Bulbs Technical Specifications
Length
48ft
Number of Sockets
24 Sockets
Number of Bulbs
24 Bulbs
Material
PC Plastic
Color
2700K Warm White
Bulbs Features
Shatter Resistant, IP65 Waterproof, Dimmable
Special Features
Dimmable and Extendable, Energy-saving, Shatterproof and Waterproof Bulbs, App/Voice Control
Note
2.4GHz Wi-Fi Network Only
Length
48ft
25ft
48ft
50ft
48ft
24ft
Bulbs
24
25+2 (spare)
15+1 (spare)
50+2 (spare)
24
12
LED
✓
✓
✓
× (incandescent)
✓
✓
Remote
×
Included
Included
×
×
×
App Control
2.4GHz Wifi
×
×
×
2.4GHz Wifi
2.4GHz Wifi
Alexa/Google
Compatible
×
×
×
Compatible
Compatible
Waterproof
IP65
IP44
IP65
IP44
IP65
IP65
Max Connection
2
6
5
3
3
72
Dimmable
1% to 100% brightness
1% to 100% brightness
1% to 100% brightness
Yes, but dimmer is not included
1% to 100% brightness
1% to 100% brightness
Memory Function
✓
✓
✓
×
✓
✓
Voice and App Control: HBN smart patio string light is compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistance to free your hands by using simple voice commands. Or remotely turn it on/off via HBN Smart/TuyaSmart App on your phone from anywhere (2.4GHz Wifi network only).
Dimmable and Extendable: Stepless dimming from 1% to 100% brightness and max connection to 2 strings to match different occasions. The soft glow and flexibility enable it to create a perfect atmosphere for the patio, backyard, deck, bistro, cafe, pergola, gazebo, wedding, etc.
Schedules and Timer Function: Customize schedules to light up HBN outdoor string lights automatically via HBN Smart App, e.g. turn ON at sunset and turn Off at sunrise during Christmas Season.
ETL-Listed and IP65 Waterproof: HBN Smart Patio Light is ETL-listed, which ensures safety and durability. IP65 waterproof certificates that these string lights are suitable for outdoor use.
Energy Saving and Warranty: The Led technology reduces consumption up to 80% without losing brightness or quality, while saving your money. The lifespan of our LED Edison Bulbs can approximately last 20,000 hours and last 5 times longer than the incandescent bulbs. Products are guaranteed with our worry-free 15-month warranty.