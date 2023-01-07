Top 10 Best solar porch light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Products Description

Photo voltaic Panel

Monocrystal silicon 6V / 160mA, 3W

Battery

Ni-MH / AA / 3.7V 2000mA

Sizing

18*22*53cm / 7.1*6.3*11.2″ (L*W*H)

Sensor

Mild sensor

Light-weight Colour

Warm light-weight/white gentle

Water-proof

IP44

Charging Time

Approx. 8h

Work Time

Approx. 10h

Fantastic Backyard garden Decor – Stylish hexagonal formed, and with six-confront clear lampshade, it casts a really delicate white light/Warm light, suitable for your outside fence, backyard route, landscape, swimming pool, etc.

Lights Intelligently – Created-in delicate mild sensor(Mechanically change brightness in accordance to surroundings), the mild will quickly transform on at evening and change off in the day time.

Basic safety and Quality Assured – Comply ROHS certification IP44 water-proof, heatproof and sturdy, environmental- welcoming goods.

Constructed-in Battery – Rechargeable 2600mAh Ni-MH battery, with 6PCS monocrystal silicon solar panel, it requires about 8 hours whole sun exposure and will provide extra than 10 hours continually lights time at evening.

No Wiring, No Excess Power – With created-in photo voltaic panel on the best as ability supply, it saves you the trouble of complicated wiring, just mount it to the wall or wooden fence with 2 screws (provided). It is suited for outdoor fence wall lamp and back garden fence lamp.

