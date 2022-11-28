Top 10 Best solar pond fountain Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why Choose Gaizerl Solar Powered Bird Bath Fountain?

1. 100% Full Solar Panel to Reach 3.5W: Higher power make the water spray more stable and lasting.

2. Our Solar Bird Bath Fountain with 4 DIY Fixed Sticks: Avoid the solar fountain from moving randomly. It can prevent the fountain from spraying the water outside of the bath and empty the water quickly.

3. 7 Super Easy Installed Nozzles: Super easy to use, no more complex installation. Every nozzle gets different mode water styles, take off the nozzle get bubble mode.

4. Gift 3 Extra Sponge Filter: Sponges filter can be better for blocking dirt, dust, leaves to extends service life and reduce the frequency that you clean the solar bird bath fountain or if you want to be lazy,don’t want to clean it, you can just replace a sponge filter.Other seller didnot have sponge filter and not gift 3 extra sponge filter.

5.Pump with Water-shortage Protection: The fountain has the new function of sensing water,When there is no water or water shortage,the fountain will stop working to prevent the pump from running dry and caused by burning.

6. Made of PET Material: PET is polyethylene terephthalate. Unlike other brand’s normal plastic material, PET can ensure long-lasting use in a harsh environment.

No electricity or battery needed. What an Eco- Friendly and stable product! The most important this will attract a lot of hummingbirds to your garden!

Product Specification:

Solar Panel: 9V / 3.5W

Battery: 900mAh

Solar Panel Diameter: 18cm (7 inches)

Maximum Water Spray Height: 60cm(23.6in)

Delay: ≤3s

Package List：

1x Solar Fountain Pump

1x User Manual

7x Nozzles

4x DIY Fixed Sticks

3x Sponge Filter

This solar water fountain is a perfect accent to your garden or yard, especially for small applications like a birdbath,small pond,pool. Its compact size is great for keeping visiting aviary entertained.

Solar Panel Power

3.5W

3.5W

3W

3.5W

1.4W

3W

Solar Panel Diameter

200mm

180mm

160mm

163mm

160mm

160mm

Nozzles

7 kinds

7 kinds

7 kinds

7 kinds

6 kinds

7 kinds

Water Styles

7 kinds

7 kinds

7 kinds

7 kinds

6 kinds

7 kinds

LED Lights

white led lights

colorful led lights

colorful led lights

colorful led lights

No

No

4 DIY Fixed Sticks

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Backup

2000mAh

2000mAh

900mAh

900mAh

No

900mAh

Occasion

bird bath, pond, pool

bird bath, pond, pool

bird bath, pond, pool

bird bath, pond, pool

bird bath, pond, pool

bird bath, pond, pool

Gift 3 Extra Sponge Filter

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

❣【Prevent Squirt The Water Out Of The Bird Bath 】 – The upgraded new design of 4 DIY FIXED STICKS perfect solved the solar fountain squirt the water out of the bird baths.It keeps spraying in the center of the birdbath,will not move around to the edge and spray out of birdbath,so you do not have to keep an eye on bird bath all the time and often add water to the birdbaths to prevent the water run dry.

❣【Built-in 900mAh Backup Battery 】 – The 9V/3.5W solar fountain pump with 900mAh backup battery can work effectively in cloudy or weak sunlight. Just put it in the water, once exposed to enough sunlight, it will automatically work within three seconds, the jet height can reach 60 cm on sunny days, and about 30 cm on cloudy days. Ensure that the solar fountains is exposed to sufficient and direct sunlight to work and store energy. Without energy, the fountain will not work effectively in cloudy.

❣【7 Spray Nozzle With Different Water Style】 – The solar bird bath fountain pump with 7 different nozzle which have 7 different kinds water style,so you could choose the style of water fountain you like,add more fun to your garden and make your garden more vibrant.No electricity or battery needed. What an Eco- Friendly and stable product! The most important is this will attract a lot of hummingbirds to your garden!

❣【Water Shortage Protection And Anti-Clogging】 – The fountain has the new function of sensing water,When there is no water or water shortage,the fountain will stop working to prevent the pump from running dry and caused by burning.Anti-clogging function can better block dirt, dust, leaves and other impurities, effectively extending the fountain pump’s Use Life.In addition,we gift 3 extra sponge filter.Sponge filter could reduce the frequency of cleaning solar fountains.

❣【100% Satisfaction Guarantee】 – We provide 30 days money back and 6 month warranty ,whenever you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will try our best to provide best service to you to ensure that you are 100% satisfied,this will be your favorite no-risk purchase.