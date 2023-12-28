Top 10 Best solar patio umbrella Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Size

7.5/9/10FT

7.5/9/10FT

9/10/11FT

9/10/11FT

6.5FT/7.5FT

9FT

Operation Function

Tilt&Crank

Tilt&Crank

Tilt&Crank

Tilt&Crank

Crank

Tilt&Crank

material

Polyester

Polyester

Polyester

Polyester

Polyester

Polyester

Color Available

13+colors

13+colors

13+colors

13+colors

10+colors

2+colors

LED

✓

✓

✓

A good companion of your

sweet family reunion.

A beautiful and functional addition

to your pool side.

A perfect match for your outdoor table in your backyard & patio.

A excellent shelter provent from skin being burned on the beach.

About us



ABCCANOPY supply a large variety

of selections on shelter products:

Patio umbrellas, Pop up canopies,

Gazebos, Party tents, parasols andmarquees,

which are with the best quality.

★ Use day or night,with solar powered lights, no electricity or power cord needed, with 32 LED lights last for 9-12 hours. ON and OFF switch for solar lights with solar panel on top powered by the rechargeable battery

★ Convenient crank opens/closes system and handy push button tilt, keep the sun at the back in the daytime.

★ Made with high-quality water- and fade- resistant fabric to last for years of enjoyment. Provide a perfect shade for your patio, garden, deck, pool and beach.

★ Anti rust powder coated Aluminum frame with 8 Aluminum ribs for durability, 1.5in diameter strong pole to match your patio table.

★ Hassle-free setup and storage with a detachable pole and crank handle; NOTICE: Please check the plug connection by unscrewing the solar panel before use. If the light still not work, please contact us, we will solve this problem for you. Umbrella base not included