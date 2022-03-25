Top 10 Best solar patio light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

3 WORKING MODE



MODE 1: Automatic Motion detection and enables bright light output mode for 15 seconds when motion is detected and goes into dim light automatically. MODE 2: Automatic Motion detection and enables Bright light output mode for 15 seconds and goes into OFF mode waiting for next motion detection. MODE 3: Automatically “Always ON” mode in Bright light output at 6 hour maximum intervals. NOTICE: All mode works only from dark to dawn, Please cover the solar panel during daytime testing

KUFUNG Solar Motion Sensor Lights

We providing a high efficient solar charging panel & 2200mAh Capacity Battery storing more power during the day and emitting longer, brighter light at night.With 2 side dim-light night lights.

KUFUNG 2019 Upgrade 48 LED Solar Flood Lights



Super Bright & Small Size

This solar flood light is designed with two 180-degree active joints,You can adjust to any angle you want.It can also detected at 120 degree for movement, very sensitive, once the position or distance of object has been detect changed, the led flood lights will be activate.No AC or DC power is needed, entirely solar powered and wireless installation, which can save your cost, just enjoy your lighting life.

Built-in Photoelectric Sensor, Auto-on/Off Dusk to Dawn

No Pollution, Energy Saving and Environmental Protection

Build-in Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery, High-temperature Resistance and Long Lifespan

High Reliability

IP67 WaterproofHeat Resistance up to 149°FFrost Resistance up to -22°F

High-Sensitivity Photosensitive Device

Distance: 10-25 feetRange: 120 degrees

Certification

Solar Lights passed CE, FCC, RoHSBattery with MSDS, UN38.3, ULLED Lifespan: 30000Hrs

Security Motion Sensor Light for Deck, Fence, Patio, Front Door, Gutter, Yard, Shed, Path etc.



Battery

4400mAh

5500mAh

5500mAh

6600mAh

13200mAh

Solar Panel

6.5×4.5 inch

8.8×3.1inch

6.5×4.5 inch

10×6.9 inch

13*9 inch

Remote Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lumens

800 Lumens

1000 Lumens

800 Lumens

1300 Lumens

2500 Lumens

LEDs

60LED

66LED

46LED

65LED

65LED

🌞【FLEXIBLE ANGLE ADJUSTMENT】: This solar flood light is designed with two 180-degree active joints. You can adjust to any angle you want, and it will be very stable after tightening the screws in two joints.

🌞【HIGH-SENSITIVITY PHOTOSENSITIVE DEVICE】: This solar light works with high-quality/sensitivity photosensitive device, which can sensitively sense moving objects in 10-25 feet with 120 degrees range. It can react quickly to protect you in dark environment and it can also warn to the thief as a “solar security motion lights outdoor”.

🌞【MORE EFFICIENT SOLAR PANELS】: Polysilicon solar panels used, which have 1.2-1.25 times conversion efficiency than traditional panels, still work in a rainy day-waterproof. Also this solar light built in a 2200MAH rechargeable lithium battery to keep working long time than other products. Normal full charged time in 6 hours under sunshine.

🌞【EASY TO INSTALL】: Compact joint design makes it is easy installed, it does not need any extra wire and special tools. The solar outdoor lights is water resistant and heat-resistant. A great solar security light for outdoor patio, garden, deck, yard, drive, outside wall, fence etc