Top 10 Best solar panels 100 watt Reviews

Product Description

Description:

2pcs 100W Monocrystalline Solar Panel（Grade A solar cell )

1.Durable Aluminium anodized frame

2.Fitted 31.5 inch Cable with solar panel plugs for easy connecting

3.IP65 Rated premium junction box with built in seal ring

4.Inner Bypass doide design to protect the panel

5.Designed frame holes for easy fixing and connecting

6.Absorbs maximum sunlight in all daytime conditions

Specification:



2pcs 100W monocrystalline solar panel（Grade A solar cell )

Model Type:SG-100WM Rate

Maximum Power:100W

Voltage: DC 12V

Output Tolerance:±3%

Voltage at Pmp:18.5V

Current at Pmp:5.41A

Open-Circuit Voltage:22.4V

Short-Circuit Current:5.9A

Maximum System Voltage:1000V

Feature:



The long-lasting 200W monocrystalline solar panel,the waterproof design ensures that the panel can be used in all weather conditions.

IP67 Rated waterproof solar panel connectors and reach 25 years outdoor service life standard.

Package Include:



2PCS x 100W Monocrystalline solar panel

Suitable for outdoor use:



Suitable for Caravan, RV, Golf car, Electric car, Yacht, Boat, Tent or backpack ect.

This is perfect for the RV, if you are looking to solar charge an RV or cabin, this is what you want to start with.

Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. Have mounted the panel flat on the roof and generate enough power.

Solar Panel Power

60W

200W

200W

130W

100W

Voltage

12V

12V

24V

12V

12V

Cell Type

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Dimensions

30*21.2*1.2 Inch

47.2 * 21.8 * 1.4 Inch

62.2 * 31.8 * 1.4 Inch

43*30*1.2 Inch

47.2*21.8*1.4inch

Weight

10.0LB

16.0LB * 2PCS

33.0LB

24.0LB

16LB

1.The long-lasting 2pcs 100w monocrystalline solar panel and the tough, sealed, the waterproof design ensures that the panel can be used in all weather conditions.

2.Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use and will give you years and years of consistent, free power.

3.Easy Installation with pre-drilled hole. This high efficiency waterproof monocrystalline solar panel is perfect for permanent outdoor use to provide free electricity for charging 12V batteries to power various applications such as in a camper van, motorhome, boat, shed, farm, as well as remote applications such as telecommunications or monitoring equipment.

4.High modules conversion efficiency.