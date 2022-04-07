Top 10 Best solar panel usb Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The 40W photo voltaic panel is made of monocrystalline silicon which possesses a higher efficiency conversion until 22%, you can charge your equipment in shorter time.

It is really quick to use with 2 different output ports, fulfill diverse need of your electric devices. And thanks to the foldable design, the photo voltaic panel is easy to carry and acceptable for energy station, camping, RV, climbing, etcetera.

Strategies for Use:

▸The output ability will be influenced by things like temperature problem or the angle to the solar, make sure you make absolutely sure that there is enough daylight when you use the photo voltaic panel

▸Please examine regardless of whether the output voltage of the solar panel (15V) is in the array of the enter voltage of your electricity station.

▸Please do not press the photo voltaic panel with heavy objects, or it will injury chips inside.

Specs:

DC & USB Output Electricity: 40W(Max)

Photo voltaic Mobile Effectiveness: 22%

DC Output Voltage: 12V-15V

DC Output Present-day: 2.6A(Max)

USB QC3. Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

Folded Size: 13.3 x 11 x 2in

Unfolded Measurement:41×13.3×0.2in

Pounds: 4.2lb/1.9kg

Package:

1x 40W Panel Photo voltaic

1x 10 in 1 Cable Connectors

1X DC to DC Cable

1x User Manual

High CONVERSION Performance: With a 22% substantial conversion effectiveness of this 40W mono crystalline solar panel, it is capable to produce electrical energy in very low light out of doors environment (Propose > 40000Lux) to charge your units in shorter time.

2 OUTPUT PORTS FOR Distinctive Utilization: The 40W photo voltaic panel designed with 2 output ports of diverse kind: 1* DC output (15V, 2.6A Max) 1* USB QC3.. The TIR-C Technology can acknowledge your units and maximizes the charging speed and defend them from stability challenge like overcharging or overloading.

FOLDABLE & KICKSTAND Structure: This 40W photo voltaic panel only weighs 4.2lb( 1.9KG), and with a folded measurement of 13.3 x 11 x 2in, it’s ideal for camping or outside performing, and suitable with most power station in the current market.

IPX4 Waterproof AND FABRICATE WITH High-quality Fabric: The photo voltaic panel is water resistant, and the pouch is produced with top quality polyester cloth, you do not want to stress about the lousy weather issue.

Package AND Consumer Services: 1* 40W Solar Panel 1* 10-in-1 Connect Cable 1* DC-to-DC Cable 1*Person Guide. We offer you 7*24 fast consumer services, 30 times revenue back again assurance, existence time specialized guidance.