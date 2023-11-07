Top 10 Best solar panel stand Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Heavy-Obligation: The brackets are created of Aluminum alloy, Anti-corrosion.Straightforward Setting up: Includes all the components needed for set up, only 4 steps to finish the set up.Adjustable: Adjustable tilt arm, tilt your solar panels experience the sunlight.Versatile：Good choice to set up solar panels on leading of an RV, Residence, or other flat surfaces.

Dimension

Correct Brackets(Section A)

20.*1.8*1.1in(100T),27.*1.8*1.1in(200T),40.*1.8*1.1in(400T).

Tilt Arm(Section B)

11.4*1.6*1.0in(100T),14.5*1.6*1.0in(200T),21.3*1.6*1.0in(400T).

Screw-Set(Portion C)

M6(6*16mm)

Srew-Set&Wing Nuts(Part D)

M8(8*20mm),Wing Nuts

Package deal Involve

4*Fix Brackets(Component A)

2*Tilt Arms(Aspect B)

4*M6(Part C)

6*M8 & Wingt Nuts(Portion D)

Can be applied with panels’ width up to 20″

Adjustable solar panel mounting brackets designed for off-gird solar programs

Rugged composition presents steady aid for solar panels

Gain up to 25% extra solar panel performance by tilting your panels to the sunshine

Can be applied on RV,Marine,MOTORHOME,roofs, sheds, garages or other flat surfaces to tilt solar panels,or ground