Top 10 Best solar panel regulator Reviews

– Computerized identification process voltage, 12/24V auto recognition.– Humanized Liquid crystal display displaying and double button operation of gentleman-equipment interface.– Reputable in excess of voltage security, limited circuit defense, around load security, overcharge defense, around-discharge security.– Working storage functionality: report the overall operate time of procedure, file timers of mistake for the duration of running time, history occasions of complete billed battery.– Concluded complex details for set up and modify.– High effectiveness clever MPPT 3-phase charging mode.– The load command manner can be picked, the timer functionality can be reset for street light at night.– Discharge acity manage.– Discharge counter of ampere hour.– Correct temperature compensation, correcting the charging and discharging voltage automatically, enhancing the battery life time.– Roundly reverse connected protection.– Photo voltaic panels, battery, solar cost controller beneficial poles are all connected collectively, adopting damaging MOSFET in collection management circuit.Present: 30A, 50A, 70A (optional)Rated Voltage: 12/24VUSB Output: 2.4A *2Around Charge Present-day(V): 13.7V/*2 24VAbout Discharge Existing(V): 10.5-11V/*2 24VTemperature Compensation: -3mv/℃/cellVacant Load Wastage: <45mALoop Voltage Drop: <200mvDisplay: LCD DisplayCharging Type: MPPTWaterproof Grade: IP32Material: PlasticColor: Black + OrangeSize: 17.5 * 14 * 4cm/6.9 * 5.5 * 1.6in(30A), 21 * 19.2 * 5.5cm/8.3 * 7.6 * 2.2in(50A), 22.8 * 20 * 5.5cm/9 * 7.9 * 2.2in(70A)Package Weight: 480g-1284g1 *MPPT SolarChargeController1 * User Manual