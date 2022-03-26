Top 10 Best solar panel regulator Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar panel regulator in 2022 Comparison Table
Vehpro MPPT 40A-100A 12V/24V Auto Focus Tracking Solar Panel Regulator Dual USB Port Charge Controller (100A)
- ✔️ --- NOTE: The regulator is only suitable for lead acid batteries: OPEN, AGM, GEL. It is NOT suited for nickel metal hydride, lithium ions or other batteries.
- ✔️ --- MPPT solar charge controller MPPT10-60: Compared with normal solar charge controller, this MPPT controller could increase efficiency by 10%-30%.
- ✔️ --- When the battery voltage is low, the controller will automatically cut off the load from the system. If the voltage of battery is back to normal and the load will restart working.
- ✔️ --- This MPPT controller has perfect SOC function, control charge current, and supply power to the loads.Prevent the battery from over-charging , over-discharging and reverse charging to solar panels during nights.
80 Amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller 48V 36V 24V 12V Auto, 80A Solar Panel Regulator Max Input Power 1100W-4500W, for AGM Sealed Gel Flooded Lithium Battery
- Fit for solar Panel: 1140W(12V);2260W(24V);3420W(36V);4540W(48V);Max input Voltage:150V PV;MPPT best working voltage range:DC18V-DC80V(12V);DC30V-DC100V(24V);DC65V-DC150V(48V)
- APC series MPPT Charge Controller: 12V/24V/48V Auto identifying system volt. Auto control system to limit the charging power & current go over the rated value.
- Optional Wifi box ,RS-485 Conmmuication Wireless Monitoring by Mobile Phone APP,available to meet various communication requirements in different situations.
- Support for 4 type Battery charging: Lead-acid (Sealed, AGM, Gel, Flooded) and User ( Lithium Battery). Display the daily power generation curve and current curve.
- The tracking rate of maximum power is ≥99% and the maximum conversion rate is >98%,can be widely used for various applications, e.g. solar RV, household system and industrial field monitoring, etc.
60 amp 12V/24V/36V/48v DC 150V PV Input MPPT Solar Charge Controller Auto LCD Display Solar Panel Regulator fit for Gel Sealed Flooded and Lithium Battery
- Solar Panel: Fit for 900W(12V);1700W(24V);3400W(48V);Max input Voltage:150V PV.Support Android APP with WIFI anywhere
- The tracking rate of maximum power is ≥99% and the maximum conversion rate is >98%
- Support 4 charging options: Sealed Gel AGM Flooded Lithium Battery，User-defined, 12V 24V 48V Auto,36V need to be ajusted by yourself
- Multiple protection against overcharge, over discharge, over load, short circuit, reverse polarity, over heat and battery under voltage.
- LCD Display---clear to see operating data and working condition, Real-time energy statistics function with Multiple load control modes,Mppt solar charge controller Display the daily power generation curve and current curve.
OOYCYOO MPPT Charge Controller 100 amp 12V/24V Auto, 100A Solar Panel Charge Regulator with Blacklight LCD Display Max 100V for Lead-Acid Sealed Gel AGM Flooded Lithium Battery
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Battery type:】 LiFePO4, AGM is compatible with more battery charging;
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 The best open circuit voltage (Voc) of solar panels:】 12V system: Voc ≥18V, Voc≤96V; 24V system: Voc ≥36V, Voc≤96V; (automatic identification of 12V/24V system);
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Charging current and MAX.PV input power:】 (12V/24 system)100A: MAX.PV=1300W/2600W;
- MPPT Solar Controller 100A 🌞 ---【 Prevention:】 overcharge, overdischarge, overload, overheat, reverse polarity, lightning and other protection functions;
EEEKit 30A Solar Charge Controller, Solar Panel Charger Controller 12V/24V, Multi-Function Adjustable LCD Display with Dual USB Port Timer Setting PWM Auto Parameter
- 【Wide Compatibility】The solar charger controller with 30A rated discharge current is compatible with 12V or 24V system automatically, suitable for lead-acid batteries: OPEN, AGM, GEL. Dual USB 5V/3A output ports support mobile phones, tablet PCs or other devices that require 5V voltage.
- 【Reliable Protection】EEEKit solar charge regulator provides over-current protection, short-circuit protection, inverse connection protection, low voltage and overcharge protection, a reliable protector for your devices.
- 【Intelligent】Build-in industrial microcontroller for automatical management, memorizing various parameters set by the user and the data won't be lost when the battery runs out. The solar controller will turn off automatically once the voltage is too low.
- 【Functional LCD Display】Intuitive LCD display that can clearly indicate the status and data is able to switch modes and parameter configuration, suitable for home, industrial, commercial, etc.
- 【Easy to Use】The charge controller should connect the battery first, then the solar panel, and finally the load! You can change the settings by the simple one-button operation.
First Solar MPPT Charge Controller 100 amp 12V/24V Auto, 100A Solar Panel Charge Regulator with Blacklight LCD Display Max 100V for Lead-Acid Sealed Gel AGM Flooded Lithium Battery
- 🥇Battery type: LiFePO4, AGM is compatible with more battery charging;
- 🥇The best open circuit voltage (Voc) of solar panels: 12V system: Voc ≥18V, Voc≤96V; 24V system: Voc ≥36V, Voc≤96V; (automatic identification of 12V/24V system);
- 🥇Charging current and MAX.PV input power: (12V/24 system)100A: MAX.PV=1300W/2600W;
- 🥇Prevention: overcharge, overdischarge, overload, overheat, reverse polarity, lightning and other protection functions;
Solar Charge Controller 80A PWM 12V 24V 1920W Solar Panel Charger Discharge Regulator with 5V USB Output Multip Circuit Protection Anti-Fall Durable ABS Housing Discharge Regulator for Lighting System
- High Charging Ability: Large Power 80 amp solar charge controller, 12V/24V Auto Identification, 5V USB output, Max PV Array input Voltage/Power (Battery Voltage): 24V/960W(12V), 48V/1920W(24V), Get Free Battery Monitor in the Package
- Intelligent High-complex Protection Technology: Short Circuit Protection, Overcharge Protection, Over-current Protection, Reverse Connection Protection
- ABS Material Shell Design: Anti-Fall & Durable Overall Design, Achieve the Longest Product Service Lifetime
- Enhanced Heat Sink: High-Quality aluminum alloy Heat Sink, Super Efficient Heat Dissipation, the thickest Part can Reach to 0.12 In. Simple Operation: 1, Simple & Easy Button Operation 2, Adjustable Charge-Discharge Parameter 4, Operation Mode of Load is Settable
EPEVER 80A MPPT Solar Charge Controller 12V/24V/36V/48V DC Automatically Identifying System Voltage Max.PV 150V Solar Panel Regulator (Tracer 8415 an)
- MPPT solar charge controller advanced MPPT technology & ultra-fast tracking speed, with tracking efficiency no less than 99.5%. High quality & low failure rate components of ST and Infineon to ensure the product's life.
- With the adaptive three-stage charging mode based on digital control circuit, Tracer AN series controllers can effectively prolong the life-cycle of battery and significantly improve the system performance. The load, utility or generator auto-control relays make it easy to compose the hybrid power system.
- All-around electronic protections, including overcharging, over discharging, and PV reverse polarity protection, effectively ensure the safer and more reliable operation of the solar system for a longer service time. It have battery temperature compensation function, real-time energy recording and statistical function, automatic over-temperature power reduction function. Hundred percent full load operation in working environment temperature range within charging & discharging.
- Wide range of maximum power point operating voltage, improved photovoltaic module utilization, rated charging power & charging current double automatic limiting function. Support 4 charging options: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and User.
- The isolated RS485 interface with standard MODBUS communication protocol and 5V power supply makes it easy for customer to expand the application, it support up to 8 charging in parallel to expand system and meet with different monitoring requirements, so that can be widely used for various applications, e.g. solar RV, household system and field monitoring etc.
30A Solar Charge Controller,MPPT Solar Charger Controller, 12V/24V Solar Panel Intelligent Regulator with Dual USB Port and PWM LCD Display
- 【Solar Charge Controller】The solar charger controller compatibility with 12V 24V system. Discharge Current is 30A, build-in industrial micro controller, automatically manage the working of solar panel and battery in solar system. Dual USB , to support mobile phone chargeing.
- 【Safety Charging】Adopt ABS flame-retardant shell, fireproof, electric shock, corrosion resistant, solid and durable, Built in circuit protection guards against reverse polarity, sparks, overcharging, over-current, open-circuits, short-circuits and overheating. Smart LCD display shows the charging status and battery status to make you more assured of charging
- 【LCD Display】Comes with a display that can clearly indicate the status and data, solar charger can be conveniently switched modes and parameter configuration.
- 【Battery Type】For protecting the lifespan of your battery, once the voltage of the battery out of range, the solar controller will turn off automatically.
- 【Easy to Use】Charge controllers for solar panels should connect the battery first, then the solar panel, and finally the load.LCD display, adjustable parameter, suitable for home, industrial, commercial etc.
First Solar MPPT Charge Controller 60 amp, 12V 24V Auto 60A Solar Panel Charge Regulator, Max 100V Input with LCD Display for Lead-Acid Sealed Gel AGM Flooded Lithium Battery
- 🥇AUTOMATICALLY DETECTS 12V/24V（Max 100V）DC SYSTEMS,Dual USB give your electronic product MAX 5V 2.4A.Support sealed,Gel,Flooded Lead-acid battery and lithium battery.Three stages(constant current, constant voltage, floating charge)
- 🥇POSITIVE GROUND MPPT CONTROLLER - The solar panel charge controller is equipped with high tracking efficiency up to 99%, hardly wasting the energy from solar panels.with three load Timer:ON/OFF mode,PV&Time control mode,PV voltage control mode,Dual Time control mode.
- 🥇MULTIFUNCTIONAL LCD DISPLAYS - All the Various Real-time data shown on the same one display, it's convenient for users to check the data. And the MPPT charge controller 60 amp supports manual switch load and 5 seconds to restore the factory settings.LED shows if solar panels and battery are really connected to the controller.Lightning protection function.Convenient to check.
- 🥇MULTI-PROTECTION AND MULTI-STAGE CHARGING - Built-in intelligent protection against reverse polarity, reverse discharge, overload, short-circuiting, under voltage and reverse current. Multi-stage charging includes constant current, constant voltage and floating charge, and temperature compensation increase your battery life and improve your system's performance.
Our Best Choice: MPPT Solar Charge Controller 12v/24v 30A/50A/70A Solar Panel Battery Regulator Charge Controller Dual USB LCD Display Solar Power Battery Charger Controller(30A)
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
– Computerized identification process voltage, 12/24V auto recognition.
– Humanized Liquid crystal display displaying and double button operation of gentleman-equipment interface.
– Reputable in excess of voltage security, limited circuit defense, around load security, overcharge defense, around-discharge security.
– Working storage functionality: report the overall operate time of procedure, file timers of mistake for the duration of running time, history occasions of complete billed battery.
– Concluded complex details for set up and modify.
– High effectiveness clever MPPT 3-phase charging mode.
– The load command manner can be picked, the timer functionality can be reset for street light at night.
– Discharge acity manage.
– Discharge counter of ampere hour.
– Correct temperature compensation, correcting the charging and discharging voltage automatically, enhancing the battery life time.
– Roundly reverse connected protection.
– Photo voltaic panels, battery, solar cost controller beneficial poles are all connected collectively, adopting damaging MOSFET in collection management circuit.
Specifications:
Present: 30A, 50A, 70A (optional)
Rated Voltage: 12/24V
USB Output: 2.4A *2
Around Charge Present-day(V): 13.7V/*2 24V
About Discharge Existing(V): 10.5-11V/*2 24V
Temperature Compensation: -3mv/℃/cell
Vacant Load Wastage: <45mA
Loop Voltage Drop: <200mv
Display: LCD Display
Charging Type: MPPT
Waterproof Grade: IP32
Material: Plastic
Color: Black + Orange
Size: 17.5 * 14 * 4cm/6.9 * 5.5 * 1.6in(30A), 21 * 19.2 * 5.5cm/8.3 * 7.6 * 2.2in(50A), 22.8 * 20 * 5.5cm/9 * 7.9 * 2.2in(70A)
Package Weight: 480g-1284g
Package List:
1 *MPPT SolarChargeController
1 * User Manual
[Automatic Identification System Voltage]: Upgraded Solar Panel Charge Intelligent Regulator has automatic identification system voltage, 12/24V auto recognition Optimized charging algorithm and charge stages make sure the battery is fully protected and working more efficient
[Humanized Display]: Intelligent Panel Battery Regulator Charge Controller has humanized LCD displaying and double button operation of man-machine interface Photocell Control & Work time setting according to requirements, practical and useful
[Safe and Convenient to Use]: Solar Panel Intelligent Regulator has reliable over voltage protection, short circuit protection, over load protection, overcharge protection, over-discharge protection LED screen shows solar panels and battery are really connected to the controller,Convenient to check
[Working Storage Function]: Solar panel battery regulator can record the total run time of system, record timers of error during running time, record times of full charged battery, you don’t need to worry about lost the data
[Accurate Temperature Compensation and Control Mode]: Accurate temperature compensation, correcting the charging and discharging voltage automatically, improving the battery lifetime High efficiency intelligent MPPT 3-stage charging mode The load control mode can be selected, the timer function can be reset for street light at night