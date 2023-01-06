Top 10 Best solar panel kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Rated Power

50 Watts

100 Watts

100 Watts

200 Watts

Open Circuit Voltage

18-20V

18-22V

18-22V

18-22V

Weight

12.4 lbs

20.1 lbs

25.9 lbs

42 lbs

Solar Port

8mm

8mm

8mm

High Power Port (HPP)

Dimensions

21.75 x 26.75x 1.75 in

40 x 26.75 x 1.75 in

Folded: 26.75 x 21.75 x 3.75 in Unfolded: 26.75 x 43.5 x 1.75 in

Folded: 40 x 26.75 x 3.5 in, Unfolded: 40 x 53.5 x 1.75 in

Cell Type

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Charge Times

Yeti 150: 6-12 Hours, Yeti 400: 16-32 Hours, Yeti 1000: 40-80 Hours

Yeti 150: 3-6 Hours, Yeti 400: 8-16 Hours, Yeti 1000: 20-40 Hours

Yeti 400: 8-16 Hours, Yeti 1000: 20-40 Hours, Yeti 1400: 28-56 Hours, Yeti 3000: 60-120 Hours

Yeti 400: 4-8 Hours, Yeti 1000: 10-20 Hours, Yeti 1400: 14-28 Hours, Yeti 3000: 30-60 Hours

Chainable

✓

✓

✓

✓

Innovators in portable solar power | For over a decade, Goal Zero has paved a new way forward in portable energy use at home, while traveling, and off grid. Our products are engineered with precision here in the U.S. Every feature has a purpose, designed with a real-life use case in mind. Portable solar gives you the power to stay charged from the sun wherever you go.

Empower human potential | We are driven by a vision for success defined by our impact on people and the planet. To date, we’ve reached 31,000+ people around the world with our community empowerment and disaster relief projects. Our team is based along the Wasatch front in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Professional grade solar | Field-tested in a wide range of environments, from expeditions in the Arctic to job sites to the backyard. Our Boulder 200 Briefcase is designed to pair with a Goal Zero Yeti power station for a solar charging solution you can use for camping, work sites, off-grid events, and backup power at home when the grid goes down.

Durable and dependable | Two 100-watt monocrystalline solar panels combine in a briefcase-style design for ultimate portability. Built to last and survive, the Boulder 200 Briefcase is made with an anodized aluminum frame with added corner protection and tempered glass covering, making it weatherproof. Built-in kickstand lets you position the panels for optimal solar collection and stores away to easily transport from place to place.

Safe and user-friendly | We prioritize product safety. Boulder 200 Briefcase comes with a 2-year warranty. All elements of the product from physical construction to extra features are designed for ease of use.