Top 10 Best solar panel controller Reviews

Product Description

Features

This solar power regulator protected with the moisture-tight coating, minimizing damage from humidity and from nesting insects. Suitable for farm solar power system, solar street light, solar patio light, solar billboards, outdoor camping solar system, ship solar system.Fit for Lead-acid batteries(OPEN,AGM,GEL) with multiple load modes.Automatically manage the working of solar panel and battery in solar system.Dual MOSFET Reverse current, protection from lightning strike.Automatic Induction: It will be auto open or close the load when you set the timer to be Light and Time mode.Dual USB supply power to two mobile phones, tablet PCs, and other devices that require max 5V 2.5A power.

Eight PWM Charge Controller Protection:

Dual MOSFET Reverse current / Overheat protectionUnder-voltage discharge protection / Short-circuit protectionOpen-circuit protection / Over-load protectionOver-charging protection / Power off memory protectionSuitable for farm solar power system, solar street light, solar patio light, solar billboards, outdoor camping solar system, ship solar system.

Common Q&A



How to install?

A: (1)Battery —>(2)Solar panels —> (3)DC load. Disconnect order is (1)DC load —>(2)Solar panels —> (3) Battery

Q: What battery type is this controller supported?

A: Pay attention to this regulator is only suitable for lead acid batteries: OPEN, AGM, GEL, not for nickel hydride, lithium, ions, or other batteries.

Q: Why the LCD screen become blank?

A: When the battery voltage is too low, the controller will stop to output ( ≦ 8V, controller turns itself off, LCD is blank, ≦ 10.7V (default), 12V output ports are not available); after the solar panels charging, it will re-output when the battery will return to 12.6V(default).

Q: Why does the controller display 14.4V?

A: If the solar charge controller is set to 12V, when the battery voltage reaches 14.4V or 14.5V, the solar charge controller will stop charging and play a protective role. If it does not enter the floating state, please don’t worry, the solar charge controller has a voltage limit value, will be not charge if the battery voltage reaches to 14.4V or 14.5V.

Q:How is it set to charge battery during the day and turn on at dusk?

A: Press the [DOWN]button to ON/OF load manully at main display （The load can’t be switched manually in the light control state.）

There are 3 options for the working mode.

Mode 1 : [24HR] >> Load output 24 hours

Mode 2 : [1-23HR] >> Load on aftersunset and dosed after setting hours

Mode 3 : [0H] >> Dusk to Dawn

SPECIFICATIONS:



MAX charge and discharge current: 30AMAX input power and voltage:360W/23V(12V)Dual USB output:5V/2.5A(MAX)Equalization:14.4VFloat charge:13.7V(default,adjustable) / Discharge stop:10.7V(default,adjustable) / Discharge reconnect:12.6V(default,adjustable)Charge reconnect:13VBattery option: b01=AGM/sealed b02=Gel b03= flood/openSize/weight: 5.86*2.87*1.3in/0.44lb

X 2 All green color voltage x2 while using 24V system

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS:



Charge Controller should connect in the order of 1)Battery array 2)Solar panels 3)DC load .The disassembly sequence is contrary to the wiring order.Let the children keeps far away from the storage battery and the controller.Make sure batteries’s voltage between 9V-15V for 12Volt system and 18V-30V for 24Volt system so that the Charger controller can recognize the normal battery type and system in first connection.Parameter Setting Rules：Floating voltage > Low voltage reconnect > Low voltage dischargeThe solar controller will stop output when the battery under 10.7V(adjustable).The LCD will be blank when the battery under 8V and it will re-output when the battery up to the 12.6V(adjustable).Install the Charger controller to the battery as close as possible to avoid voltage and power dropping caused by overlong wire and affect normal voltage judgment.Connect the inverter (DC / AC) to the battery. DO NOT connect to the solar controller.The LCD display has an error of 0.2 V- 0.3 V, but this is normal .Do not open the heat sink of the solar controller without permission.

PACKAGE LIST

1 x 30A Solar Charge Controller1X English User Manual

