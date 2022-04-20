Top 10 Best solar panel connectors Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Produce a green natural environment with DSOPV

DSOPV Photo voltaic Branch Connector are made use of for parallel relationship amongst solar panels(PV modules). Correctly suitable with photovoltaic photo voltaic programs.

Related by riveting – Rapid & easy assembly processing and simple removing of plugs.Significant high-quality – We use the optimum quality resources in our output, which is why our solar department connectors are heavier and improved good quality than other identical goods on the sector, and can be utilised for a prolonged time with out failure.Security – Solar Y Department Cable Connectors with resistance of excess significant & additional reduced temperature and fireproof. You do not have to fret about irrespective of whether the photovoltaic solar method can operate properly and reliably.

Technical Specification:

Current：30A Rated VoltageWithstanding voltage: 1000V(TUV)&600V(UL)Ambient Temperature：-40 ℃～ + 105 ℃Protective Amount: IP67Safety Degree：ⅡAmbient Wire Sizing : 4mm²/6mm²Contact content : CopperNickel plated Flame Retardant Rating：UL94-VO

Deal Contains:

1 Pair * Four-in-one particular Solar Department Extension Adaptor Cable Connectors

High quality Advantage

Suited for most PV items on the current market.Appropriate with 10AWG–14AWG solar connectors.Hard Hefty plastic.Quick and uncomplicated assembly processing.The steady self-locking process which is quick to lock and open up.Higher temperature – resistance & Corrosion-resistant connectors for prolonged-expression usage.

