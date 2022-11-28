Top 10 Best solar panel charge controller Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Morningstar TriStar Electronic Meter (for TS-MPPT) TS-M-2. The meter will display a terrific deal of information and facts about the TriStar controller and the procedure of your procedure. In addition, the meter permits guide features and controller diagnostics. These abilities will raise your self-confidence that the procedure is functioning correctly and will enable you to enhance process reliability, battery everyday living, and method efficiency. It is worth the time having to know your meter!

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Deal Dimensions‏:‎7.01 x 5.98 x 1.61 inches 50 Pounds

Merchandise design number‏:‎Standard Show

Day 1st Available‏:‎August 24, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎Morningstar Corporation

ASIN‏:‎B0052P2AA6

Comprehensive perform tri-color LED process standing screen

Operational temperature range: -40?C, +60?C

Rated to 60A at 48 Vdc, will tackle solar arrays up to 4kW

Can controle 1 or quite a few TriStar Controllers

Thoroughly Adjustable – swap selectable setpoints