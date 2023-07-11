Top 10 Best solar panel battery Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

HQST Solar Panel



10W Polycrystalline Solar Panel

HQST 10 Watt Polycrystalline Solar panel is small enough to store and tow but powerful enough to charge your favorite electronics. It’s the key component to a system when going solar Off –Grid system. And it will give you the most efficiency per space and have the ability to withstand extreme elements and severe weather.

This solar panel also has the capability of withstanding heavy snow and strong wind loads. The corrosion-proof aluminum frame and tempered glass coating shield the panel from weathering and wear. Perfect for keeping 12 volt batteries charged on RV’s, boats, ATV’s, cabins and any other situation where you need to keep a 12 volt battery charged up and ready for use!

Maximum Power: 10W

Maximum System Voltage: 600V DC (UL)

Optimum Operating Voltage (Vmp): 17.93V

Open-Circuit Voltage (Voc): 21.4V

Optimum Operating Current (Imp): 0.56A

Short-Circuit Current (Isc): 0.61A

Weight: 1.98lbs

Dimensions: 13.38 x 9.44 x 0.66 inches

Waterproof

Anti-reflective, high transparency, low iron-tempered glass with enhanced stiffness and impact resistance. Junction box provides complete protection against environmental particles and low pressure water jets.

Easy Installation

No need to drill, just use adhesive to install the panel. This allows you to install it on any flat surface.

Versatile

Can be used for many different applications. Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows extended outdoor use; the panels can last for decades.

Cell Type

Polycrystalline

Polycrystalline

Polycrystalline

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Optimum Operating Voltage

17.93V

17.4V

17.4V

17.6V

18V

Optimum Operating Current

0.557A

1.15A

1.73A

4.32A

1.12A

Open Circuit Voltage

21.4V

21.5V

21.5V

21.1V

21.6V

Short Circuit Current

0.613A

1.26A

1.86A

3.04A

1.22A

Maximum System Voltage

600 VDC

600 VDC

600 VDC

600 VDC

600 VDC

Dimensions

13.38 x 9.44 x 0.66 in

13.3 x 16.9 x 0.9 in

13.4 x 24.8 x 0.9 in

18.5 x 25.8 x 1.18 in

20.1 x 13.4 x 1.0 in

Weight

1.98 lbs

4.8 lbs

6.2 lbs

6.27 lbs

3.2 lbs

Alligator clip

✓

【Product Efficiency】Fully self powered off-grid system: provides up to 10W of clean, free, renewable power. Portable back up power: designed for maintaining 12V batteries in RVs, cabins, boats, battery operated gates, back-up power and remote power use. Perfect for 12V battery charging.

【Durable】Polycrystalline cells grade A solar cells; heavy duty anodized aluminum frame. Weatherproof Solar panels applies a more durable aluminum alloy frame. It’s windproof and rainproof, but it can’t be immersed in water.

【Portable】High efficiency Polycrystalline Solar cells with dimensions of 13.38X9.44X0.66 inches, you can carry this 10W solar panels with you easily. And you can install it flexibly in any scene.

【Easy Installation】 Waterproof IP65 Rated Junction Box advanced water and dust proof level (complete protection against environmental particles and low pressure water jets).No need to punch holes, only adhesive installation is required

【Reliability】HQST provides complete after-sales service, easy-to-reach customer support.