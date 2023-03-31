Top 10 Best solar panel 5v Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Why Choose Our Solar Panel:

1. Designed for Durability.

2. Absorb More Sunlight.

3. Simple and beautiful appearance design.

4. High-Performance Solar Panel Compatible with your Wyze Camera Outdoor.

5. 360-Degree Adjustable mount.

Specification Detail:

Solar panel material: Monocrystalline silicon

Max Power: 4W

Cable length: 13.1 feet/ 4 m

Notes:

1. All Camera NOT included.

2. Please note,this solar Not compatible with Wyze Cam v2 or Wyze Cam Pan or Wyze Cam v3.

3. Only compatible with Wyze Cam Outdoor

CHARGE YOUR DEVICES : Solar panel Compatible with Wyze Cam Outdoor, a few hours of direct sunlight every day would keep your Camera charged around the clock; No more battery changing, no more power adapter needed.

QUICK: solar panels provide a power output of 4W (Max), which is more efficient and faster than regular solar panels.

WEATHER RESISTANT SOLAR PANEL: Compare with other Polycrystalline Solar Panel on the market. our Monocrystalline-Si Panel has a higher conversion efficiency rate and power output. It also has a longer lifespan and it is more efficient in warm weather. And it is weatherproof, can work perfectly outdoor., operating conditions is -5°F to 120°F (-20°C to 48°C).

EASY INSTALLATION: simply mount the solar panel outside your house facing direct sunlight, connect to your Camera with the custom waterproof micro USB connector. secure mounting bracket can adjust in 360 degree to capture the sunlight in different seasons; Continuous power your camera in maximum efficiency.

PACKING LIST: 1 x solar panel, 1 x 360°secure mount bracket, 1 x 4.0M/ 13.1ft cable, 3 x screws,5 x Fixed cable clip. If you aren’t 110% satisfied, we provide a full refund.promise 12 month warranty plus a 30 day money back guarantee. Any question please do not hesitate to asking via Amazon email and your questions will be answered within 12 hours. – No hassle, just love