Top 10 Best solar panel 30w Reviews

Offgridtec FSP-2 120W Ultra Foldable Solar Panel with 15A MPPT Solar Charge Controller



The FSP-2 120W is a combination of the foldable 120W FSP-2 solar panel and a solid 15A MPPT charge controller. The FSP-2 120W is one of the latest models in the family and is equipped with high-quality Solarworld cells made in Germany. It is built on 3 sides and comes with a matching connection kit that allows you to quickly and easily connect to the included charge controller and your battery. The optics of the cells are completely black, which gives the solar panel a very modern, high-quality look. The SPR cells ensure a high efficiency of the panel and, together with the weight and compact dimensions, set new standards in this performance class.

We produce our solar panels according to current standards and standards, which together with the high-quality materials make our modules into high-end products that deliver technical top performance even in the most adverse conditions.

Professional connection kit included.



The connection kit offers everything you need to quickly set up the mobile solar set. Each FSP-2 has a 6 m connection cable, which is equipped with a high-quality Anderson connector at the end. A second 0.5 m connection cable is included, which is screwed directly to the solar input of the charge controller and on the other side is also equipped with an Anderson plug. So you can quickly pair or disconnect the controller at any time via the Anderson connectors without having to unscrew the cables from the charge controller.

For connecting the charge controller to your battery, a 1 m long connection cable is included. This is screwed to the battery input of the regulator and is equipped with universal crocodile clips on the battery side, which you can connect to all standard battery terminals. In addition, the battery cable has a blade fuse holder with ATO fuse.

MPPT Solar Charge Controller 15 A



In terms of charging technology, we rely on our proven 75/15 Smart MPPT solar charge controller from Victron Energy. The built-in Bluetooth is the wireless solution for setup, monitoring and updating the controller using smartphones, tablets or other devices. The regulator provides max. 15 A charging current and is suitable for 12 V and 24 V batteries. It has a 15A load output, as well as intelligent battery management and works with ultra-fast maximum power point tracking.

Intelligent load output: A deep discharge of the battery can be prevented by connecting all loads to the load output. The load output disconnects the loads when the battery has been discharged to a specified voltage value. Alternatively, you can also choose an algorithm for intelligent battery management (BatteryLife). The load output is short-circuit proof.

About the FSP-2 Series:



As with all Offgridtec solar panel series, the FSP series also places great importance on high quality and durability. In addition, we produce our solar panels according to current standards and standards, which together with the high-quality materials makes our modules into high-end products that deliver technical top performance even in the most adverse conditions.

When folded, the module is easy to store and thanks to the carry handle, it can be taken anywhere.

Performance sets the standards.



The FSP-2 120W Ultra is equipped with American SPR back-contact cells from a well-known American manufacturer. The optics of the cells are completely in black, which gives the FSP-2 120W an additional modern, high-quality look. The SPR cells ensure a very high level of efficiency of the panel and in combination with the low weight and compact dimensions of the FSP-2 panel set new standards in this performance class.

Technical features of the FSP-2 120W Ultra Kit MPPT 15A.



Rated power:

120 Wp

Number of pages.

3 x 40 Wp

Module voltage (Vmp).

20.88 V

Max. Charging current (Imp).

5.97 A

Open-circuit voltage (Voc).

24.64 V

Short circuit current (Isc).

6.32 A

Dimensions closed.

560 x 440 x 20 mm

Dimensions when open.

560 x 1320 x 7 mm

Weight:

5.1 kg

Cable FSP-2 Charge Controller

6 metres

Cable controller battery.

1 metre

Anderson cable to ferrule.

0.5 metres

Charge controller.

Victron MPPT 15 A suitable for 12 V/24 V batteries

Output charge controller.

15 A load output

Foldable High Performance Solarpanel with 120W Maximum Power — Perfect Solution for Camping, Boats, RV and Caravan or on Expeditions — This Foldable Panels will also give Power if there are not all fields in Sun — You can use whichever model you prefer (to check the compatibility, please see the technical Specs downside)

This Set includes the Victron SmartSolar MPPT 75/15 Charge Controller — the Victron Connect App (for iOs and Android) will show you all important Datas from your foldable Solarpanel on Smartphone or Tablet via Bluetooth Connection — you can Charge all Types of Batteries, also LiFePo4 — 5 Years Warranty for all Victron Energy Devices

Connection Cable Kit: 6m from Solarpanel to Charge Controller — 0.5m from Cable which can be fixed on Charge Controller and Controller can be installed can be mounted on fix-place — Connection between the 6m and 0.5m Cable is with Anderso Plugs, so you can connect and disconnect on a easy way if it is necessary and you dont must remove cable from Charge Controller for Disconnection — 1m Cable with Fuse from Controller to Battery with Crocodile Clamps

Easy to Set Up because there 3 Feets integrated — it can also be hanged up or mounted with suction cup behind Windshield — In Offgridtecs FSP Series are US Sunpower Cells used with worldwirde one of highest performance Grade — the result is a portable Power Station which can be used to load your batteries where ever you are — The Surface of this Panel is translucent ETFE — the outside Material is waterreistant so Rain or Hailstorm are no Problem

Technical Specifications: Nominal Power: 120W (3x40W)— Modul Voltage (Vmp): 20.88V — Max. Load Current (Imp): 5.97A — Open Circuit Voltage (Voc): 24.64V — Short Circuit Current (Isc): 6.32A — Dimensions Folded: 560 x 440 x 20mm — Dimensions Open: 560 x 1320 x 7 mm — Weight: 5.1KG