Top 10 Best solar panel 12v Reviews

Product Description

Key Features



Weatherproof

Rugged design to withstand high winds (2400Pa), hail and snow load (5400Pa)Heavy-duty anodized frame that provides strong protection for the panel structureThe panel and junction box are protected from common weather conditions and water splash (IP65 rating)

Portable

Perfect for bringing power to small electronics when away from the gridThe small size and lighter weight makes it very easy to carry around or store awayWith the pre-attached Anderson connector, the panel can be easily connected to other devices without any complicated wiring

Versatile

Supported by a number of mounting options, the panel can adapt flat surface mounts (Z-bracket, tilt adjustable bracket) and pole/wall installationDespite the smaller wattage output, the panel can be used for many applications such as gate opener, security system, solar lighting, electric fences, battery maintainer, etc.

Specification



Dimension: 14.41*13.58*1.10 inchesWeight: 3.31 lbsMax Power Output(W): 20WVoltage MPP Vmp(V): 17.20VCurrent MPP Imp(A): 1.16AVoltage Open Circuit Voc(V): 20.47VShort Circuit Current Isc(A): 1.23A

MAX Watt

10W

10W

20W

25W

30W

Cell Type

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Dimensions (in.)

13.58×9.45×0.71

14.37×7.68×0.91

14.41×13.58×0.91

18.11×13.39×0.91

21.5×13.58×1.1

Weight (lbs)

2

2

4

4

5

【New Design】Smaller in Size, Same Output, Higher Cells Efficiency Compare to Most Other Brands

Maximum power (Pmax): 20W,Rugged design to withstand high winds (2400Pa), hail and snow load (5400Pa)

Voltage at Pmax (Vmp):17.2V Current at Pmax (Imp): 1.16A

Pre-attached 3ft Wires with Bare Ends. Mounting Holes Ready(Mounts for Purchase Separately)

2 Years Workmanship 10 Years 90% 25 Years 80% Output Warranty