Top 10 Best solar outlet Reviews

Rated Power

200 Watts

60 Watts

10 Watts max

1000 Watts

DC output

1 x 12V/10A Max

1 x 12V-18V/3.3A Max

–

2 x 12V 8A max, Constant Voltage

AC output

2 x 110V 60Hz Pure Sine Wave

Solar Power

–

3 x 110V, 60Hz; Pure Sine Wave, 1000W continuous, 1500W surge peak

USB-A output

4 x USB 2.0 5V/3A Max

2 x USB QC 3.0 5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A Max

–

2 x 5V/2.4A

USB-C output

None

1x USB-C 5V/3A,9V/2A,12V/1.5A Max

–

18W: 5V 2.4A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A; 60W: 5V – 20V, 3A max

Size

7.8 x 1.8 x 5.7in

18.1×14.2×2.2in(Folded)

4.3 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches

12.6 x 9 x 7.7in

Weight

approx. 3.3lbs

approx. 6.6lbs

approx. 0.2lbs

approx. 18.3lbs

Power Up Your Life with Green Energy!



The 60W solar panel is made of monocrystalline silicon which possesses a higher efficiency conversion up to 22%, you can charge your devices in shorter time.

It’s easy to use with 4 different output ports, perfectly fits your electric devices. And thanks to the foldable design, the solar panel is easy to carry and suitable for power station, camping, RV, hiking, etc.

Solar Panel Specifications



DC & USB Output Power: 60W(Max)

Solar Cell Efficiency: 22%

DC Output Voltage: 12V-18V

DC Output Current: 3.3A(Max)

Type-C Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

USB QC3.0 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

Folded Size: 18.1×14.2×2.2in(46x36x5.5cm)

UnfoldedSize:49×18.1×0.2in(124.4x46x0.5cm)

Important Notes:



1. We cannot make sure for any heating products and so as the reclining furnitures, because the instant power may be much higher than the rated power when they are working, it may be far exceeding the 200 watts that our power station can power.

2. Q:Why the solar panel can not produce desired power when charging my devices?

A: Please note this is normal, the solar panel works fine if it could produce an output power. Actually 60W is the max power of the solar chips, and 60W is a tested result in a laboratory with very strong light. The solar panels are affected by many factors such as the light intensity, the panel’s angle towards to the sun and the latitude of your country. Plus, some devices may have a limit of the input power.

Compact & easy to carry

As a 60W high-power solar panel, it becomes compact when folded, and the weight is 6.6 lbs. When used outdoors, it can be carried with one hand and is convenient take it to anywhere.

Compatible with most portable power stations

There are 11 types of DC plugs of almost every size on the market, and it can be widely applied to laptop computers and portable power stations. The foldable solar panel is a MUST-HAVE for not only overnight camping, but also for Earthquake or hurricane and power outage.

Package Contents

1x 200W Portable Power Station

1x 60W Solar Charger

1x User Manual + Accessories

