Top 10 Best solar outdoor rope lights Reviews

Product Description

Environmental Protection & Energy Saving

This light is low-consumption rechargeable solar string lights,solar panels convert solar energy into electrical energy for storage and use. It will auto work at night and charge at day(Note: the solar string light is charging during the day, if you want the light string to work during the day, just cover the solar panel).

IP65 Waterproof

This string light is IP65 waterproof and heat-resistant, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor without any worry of moisture or weather damage or short circuit. Aluvee string light can work under water(Not included solar modules).

Widely Used Decorative Lights

These wonderful string lights illuminate during night, can be put or hung on walls, garden, patio, lawn, porch, gate, fence, yard, roads, courtyards, shopwindows, stores, halls, stages, windows, doors, floors, grasses, Christmas trees , Perfect for Halloween, Christmas ,wedding and holiday party decoration.

Product Specifications

LED quantity: 100 LED

Light string length:10 M / 33 ft

Wire Length to first LED:2 M / 6.5 ft

Solar panel: 2V 170mA

Built-in NI-MH Battery:AA Size, 600 MA,1 PCS

Charging time: 6-8 hours

Working hours:8~10 hours

Working temperature:-4 ℉ ~ 140 ℉

Waterproof IP 65

The light string can work normally under water(Not included solar modules).

NOTE：

1. Please tear off the protective film from the solar panel before using.2. These lights are not fully charged upon arrival. Please put them under the sun for 2-3 days to get fully charged before first use.3. When you want to charge the battery, please make sure it’s on status. Then it will be charged automatically.

Packing quantity

1 PCS

1 PCS

1 PCS

1 PCS

16 PCS

16 PCS

LED / pcs

100 LED

100 LED

150 LED

150 LED

30 LED

30 LED

Color

White

Multicolor

Purple

Warm White

Blue

White

Power Supply

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Solar Powered

Battery

Battery

Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Aluvee rope lights have 2 Switch Buttons:POWER ON/OFF. Auto on at dusk, auto off by day. MODE (Steady on / Flashing)

Moldable Shape:The Party String Lights, are flexible and easy to mold into any shape that you desire. It can be wound around furniture, beds, windows, staircases, bars, frames, rafters, fireplace mantels, patios, balconies, boat decks, and more.

Note:When you charge solar energy, make sure the ON/OFF switch at the bottom to “ON” position.（if it is OFF,the charge will not work)

After-Sale Warranty:If you are not satisfied with the Aluvee Lights,please contact us in the first time,We return or exchange goods unconditionally.

