Top 10 Best solar outdoor lights string Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

CP3 lights your life



CP3 is a professional manufacturer on lighting with over 20 years experience. CP3 focuses on the innovation of design and technology to provide the best lighting experience to customers from all over the world. The patio LED lights are the perfect outdoor globe string lights for your backyard or garden.

Waterproof & Heavy-duty

Waterproof durable string lights can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates. Confidently leave on display year-round.

Commercial Grade String of Lights

Commercial string lights are recommended for permanent installations intended to be left up year-round and are suitable for hard-wiring. Waterproof light string can be used to decorate the market, cafe, bar, city rooftop, restaurant, business festival, etc.

Romantic, Warm Atmosphere

Modern and creative decorative string lights can not only be used as lighting, but also the perfect decoration for indoor and outdoor parties, creating a romantic atmosphere.Great for wedding, birthday party, Christmas, holiday celebration, party, family reunion decor.

Shatterproof

Plastic material bulbs ensure the string lights to be more durable keep your kids and family safe, it won’t easily break if dropped or blown around in the wind.

Energy Saving

CP3 LED string lights reduce energy usage, save effort and maintenance costs on changing bulbs frequently.

Spare Fuse

Electric plug in string lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement.

Dimmable

CP3 string light are dimmer compatible, it can be used on a dimmer. Kindly notice: Dimmer is NOT included in the package.

【More Energy Saving】It features 18 ST14 shaped edison vintage style 1 watt LED bulbs that can make a big saving on electricity bill.Clear plastic shatterproof body means you need not replace bulb frequently.2700K warm white color create relaxed and romantic atmosphere easily like in a café restaurant.Its cord and sockets are finished in a crisp black hue.

【Extendable Up To 150 FT】It has waterproof male daisy connector on one end,and a female on another end.You can string up about 10 strands together to illuminate a larger space.A 5 meter standard length and connectable string light can meet most of your measurement and save fees for repairing in the future,because you just need replace 16FT rather than 48 or 100 FT.

【Technical Details】It is dimmable.(dimmer is not included);Plug cord length are 19 Inch;End to first socket are about 15.7 Inch;Space between 2 bulb are about 32 Inch;Bulb base is E26 and about 80 Lumens bright.Package include:3piece 16FT length cord with 6 sockets,21 led bulbs(3 for replacement),one plug cord,21 hooks,one spare fuse.

【Excellent Customer Service】CP3 aim to providing our customers with high quality products.We promise 18 month customers satisfy service.Please read warranty instruction in the user manual.You are free to enjoy the return or replacement if CP3 string light have any quality problem. Please contact us any question you have, we will solve it for you in 12 hours.