Top 10 Best solar outdoor lights string Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar outdoor lights string in 2022 Comparison Table
- Ideal Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long durable string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2-year warranty for all our solar powered string lights. This will cover you if the lights or solar panel stop working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- High quality solar gazebo lights: The factory equipped sophisticated and 180 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery, which can be recharged without sockets and wires. When the built in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8 to10 hours at night
- IP 65 waterproof: Solar powered fairy light is made of solid materials and has IP65 waterproof function. This feature enables it to work continuously for 365 days and be suitable for outdoor use, creating a pleasant atmosphere for courtyard, lawn and tent
- Energy saving led lights: 35.6 feet long string with 60 super bright led bulbs, powered by solar energy, can save electricity and money which enable your life to practice the concept of sustainable development and improve the quality of life. It can still be touched safely after it has been working for some time, which is a friendly product
- Multifunctional 8 lighting modes: Beautiful and brilliant lighting modes include waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash and steady on. 8 lighting modes can meet all your requirements for different lights
- Widely used: These outdoor balcony lights are the perfect decoration for terrace, pergola, bistro, backyard, deck, barbecue, umbrella, dinner, birthday, Christmas, New Year party and more
- 【Large&High Efficient Solar Panel】The first solar string light which has built-in tempered glass for solar panel to ensure excellent charging performance in low-light. the 5W Monocrystalline silicon which is up to 20.5% Conversion Rate,it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 【Auto Turn on/off】Baxstel outdoor solar string lights has built-in light sensor which control the light automatically to turns on at night and off at dawn.
- 【Perfect shatterproof Led Bulbs】Baxstel 50Ft outdoor string lights for patio are crafted with heavy-duty weathertight technology + SHATTERPROOF PLASTIC 16 hanging LED bulbs. These lights are waterproof and the rubberized, flexible cord is thicker than a traditional cord.
- 【IP65 Waterproof】Baxstel solar string lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather - either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage.
- 【18 Months Warranty】We offer 18months quality guarantee for Baxstel solar led string lights. Please feel free to contact us if have any quality problem or have some advice, we will supply you with a satisfactory solution.
- 【2022 New Upgraded Solar Outdoor String Lights】: 2-Pack Total 64FT 100 LED, Larger Size Crystal Globe, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Larger Capacity Built-in Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Outdoor String Lights】: This solar outdoor lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- 【For Your Halloween Decoration】Happy Halloween !! Our 30 LEDs Solar Pumpkin String Lights are perfect for you to decorate the Halloween party and Let your family and friends can enjoy a fantastic holiday
- 【Rechargeable Solar Panel】Powered by solar energy, working up to 10 hours after fully charged. Lights up automatically at night and off during the day.Just plug the solar panel under the sunshine,then here you go!
- 【IP65 Waterproof】This string light is IP65 waterproof and heat-resistant, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor without any worry of moisture or weather damage or short circuit.
- 【Product Dimension】The total length is about 6M/20ft, the space between each LED Light is about 6.5inch/16cm, the length of power cord is 5ft/1.5M.
- 【Wide Application】These wonderful string lights illuminate during night, add warm and charming atmosphere to your garden, patio, lawn, porch, gate, fence, yard. Perfect for Halloween, Christmas and holiday party decoration
- ★【 2-Pack 200 Stars, Each String Length is 40FT】: Super Bright with Upgraded LED Bulbs, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Built-in Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative】: This starbright solar lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- ★【 8 Lighting Modes & Auto On/Off & Memory Function】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- ★【Energy-Saving & High Efficiency & IP65 Waterproof Performance】: This star string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. It can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (8 hours).
- ★【NOTES】: 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will charge at daytime and light on at dawn automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces upwardly. 3. IMPORTANT TIPS: If the product has manufacturing defects, it can be replaced or refunded in full directly.Just click GET HELP WITH ORDER under your order ID, our customer service team would be happy to assist your issue within 24 hours.
- 【2022 New Upgraded 4-Pack Super Bright Solar String Lights】: Super Bright 4-Pack Total 160FT 400 LED with Upgraded Larger LED Beads, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Auto On/Off】: It automatically charge at daytime and light up at night. set-in memory chip, save the last use mode automatically, no need to reset.
- 【Solar Powered & Energy-Saving】: These string lights are solar powered, “0”electricity cost. Just place the battery panel in sunny area, and the light will automatically turn on at night.(If use Fairy light in daytime, Please cover the solar panel completely .)
- 【8 Lighting Modes】: Press the button, 8 lighting modes for casually choose to satisfy your diverse needs, include Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady On.
- 【Widely Used Solar Christmas Lights】:These solar lights outdoor is a great decor choice for Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Tree, Wedding, Party, Restaurant, Hotel, Buildings, etc.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative】: This starbright solar lights is a great choice for Ramadan Decorations, it can work outdoors in a variety of weather.solar panel box adopts two installation methods, plug-in type and hanging type, which is flexible and changeable.it is outdoor lights,outdoors fairy lights,outdoor christmas lights,garden light,waterpoof light,led light
- 2021 New Upgraded String Lights Indoor and Outdoor】:LED string lights adopt Super Bright 2-Pack Each 66ft 200 LEDs String Lights, total 400 lamps 132Ft with Upgraded LED Bulbs, aterproof, 8 Lighting Modes！2 power supply,
- 【Waterproof Outdoor Christmas String Lights with Quality Assurance】: Our 200 LED waterproof light string has passed IP44 waterproof certification and can be waterproof. Don't worry about heavy rain and snow, but don't soak in water. There is no waterproof effect where the plug is used! If you are not satisfied for any reason, please let us know and our customer service team will help you RETURN or REFUND!!
- Easy to install and widely used Christmas Lights:8-12 hours of charging during the sunny day, 8 hours of automatic work in the dark. Solar panels with ground stakes that you can place in a sunny place. The 75.5-foot-long light string is perfect for wrapping in a tree or anywhere you want to decorate. It creates a warm, joyful, and festive atmosphere for decorative passageways, gardens, terraces, yards, lawns, fences, porches, roofs, Christmas, weddings, holidays, parties, etc.
- Waterproof and safety solar string lights: The outdoor light string can withstand various weather (IP44), including heavy rain and snow, and is very suitable for indoor and outdoor decoration(Do not soak). No heat(The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use), no radiation, low consumption, high safety.
- 【Extra-Long Solar String Lights & Much More Crystal Globe】: Much More Crystal Globe( 2-Pack 160 Larger Size Crystal Globe ), Extra-Long ( Each string lights is 46FT, Total 92FT ), Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Larger Capacity Built-in Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights】: This solar lights outdoor is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES*: 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will charge at daytime and light on at dawn automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces upwardly.
- ✅【Unique 3-Color In 1 Dimmable Solar String Lights】Here is 2700K warm white/4000K neutral white/5000K daylight white--3 in 1 solar string lights outdoor. 4 Level timer function(30min/60min/120min/240min), will auto-off as you need. Besides, these outdoor string lights solar powered provide smooth 4-level brightness dimming experience from 25% to 100%, create a great ambiance for all your needs. Just using the included remote controllers, no need to buy dimmers anymore!
- ✅【4400mAh Large-Capacity Solar Panel & USB Charging】Our solar outdoor patio string lights can last 8-10 hours i.e. 8 hours of direct sunlight. 6 hours charging via USB can be complementary when there is no sufficient sunlight(2 USB cables included). A 180-degree adjustable panel allows you to get the maximum sun exposure. Absolutely, these solar patio lights will auto off at dawn and auto on at night. Attention: please do FIRST press the main power switch on the back of solar panel before using.
- ✅【Commercial Grade IP65 Weather-Resist】The solar yard string lights are IP65 shatterproof & waterproof, made of durable plastic Edison bulbs much safer than glass bulbs. The bulbs are S14 shaped, E26 standard base, 3.19feet bulb spacing; Bulbs lifespan: 25000+ hours, can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates, perfect for long-time indoor/outdoor use. Each bulb light always stays cool to touch even after hours of use.
- ✅【Widely Indoor & Outdoor Application】Package contains 2 pack 48ft solar string lights outdoor; Each strand with 15 LED hanging bulbs; 2pcs solar panels with 2 stakes & 2 clips,3pcs remote controllers; 5 Extra bulbs; 2 USB charing cables and user manual. Our solar power string lights don't need an outlet, just freely decorate your backyard, patio, garden, bistro, porch, balcony, also perfect for any holiday celebration, wedding, birthday, Christmas, New Year, party, family reunion, etc.
- ✅【Flexible Installation & 2-Year Free Warranty】You can place the solar panel anywhere with the included stake and clamp. The ring over each bulb takes hooks or guide wire -connect all for a straight-line look or just for a scalloped look. If any problems with the solar patio lights outdoor, please contact us via your order, we will arrange the new replacement solar string lights outdoor/or full refund for your satisfaction.
Our Best Choice: CP3 Connectable Outdoor Lights Patio String Waterproof 48FT with 18 Commercial Grade Hanging Sockets 21 Shatterproof Bulb (3 Spare) for Backyard Porch Deck Balcony Party Decor
Product Description
CP3 lights your life
CP3 is a professional manufacturer on lighting with over 20 years experience. CP3 focuses on the innovation of design and technology to provide the best lighting experience to customers from all over the world. The patio LED lights are the perfect outdoor globe string lights for your backyard or garden.
Waterproof & Heavy-duty
Waterproof durable string lights can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates. Confidently leave on display year-round.
Commercial Grade String of Lights
Commercial string lights are recommended for permanent installations intended to be left up year-round and are suitable for hard-wiring. Waterproof light string can be used to decorate the market, cafe, bar, city rooftop, restaurant, business festival, etc.
Romantic, Warm Atmosphere
Modern and creative decorative string lights can not only be used as lighting, but also the perfect decoration for indoor and outdoor parties, creating a romantic atmosphere.Great for wedding, birthday party, Christmas, holiday celebration, party, family reunion decor.
Shatterproof
Plastic material bulbs ensure the string lights to be more durable keep your kids and family safe, it won’t easily break if dropped or blown around in the wind.
Energy Saving
CP3 LED string lights reduce energy usage, save effort and maintenance costs on changing bulbs frequently.
Spare Fuse
Electric plug in string lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement.
Dimmable
CP3 string light are dimmer compatible, it can be used on a dimmer. Kindly notice: Dimmer is NOT included in the package.
【More Energy Saving】It features 18 ST14 shaped edison vintage style 1 watt LED bulbs that can make a big saving on electricity bill.Clear plastic shatterproof body means you need not replace bulb frequently.2700K warm white color create relaxed and romantic atmosphere easily like in a café restaurant.Its cord and sockets are finished in a crisp black hue.
【Extendable Up To 150 FT】It has waterproof male daisy connector on one end,and a female on another end.You can string up about 10 strands together to illuminate a larger space.A 5 meter standard length and connectable string light can meet most of your measurement and save fees for repairing in the future,because you just need replace 16FT rather than 48 or 100 FT.
【Technical Details】It is dimmable.(dimmer is not included);Plug cord length are 19 Inch;End to first socket are about 15.7 Inch;Space between 2 bulb are about 32 Inch;Bulb base is E26 and about 80 Lumens bright.Package include:3piece 16FT length cord with 6 sockets,21 led bulbs(3 for replacement),one plug cord,21 hooks,one spare fuse.
【Excellent Customer Service】CP3 aim to providing our customers with high quality products.We promise 18 month customers satisfy service.Please read warranty instruction in the user manual.You are free to enjoy the return or replacement if CP3 string light have any quality problem. Please contact us any question you have, we will solve it for you in 12 hours.