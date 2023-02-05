Top 10 Best solar outdoor flood lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

At LEONLITE, our goal is to provide our customers with quality energy-saving lighting products. With expertise in LED technology, our products are not only superior in performance but also make your lighting experience more enjoyable and comfortable, anytime and anywhere.

360° adjustable dual light heads offer convenience and 1,800lm high brightness, which is suitable for lighting up yards, garages, porches, etc. Rugged die-casting aluminum and wet location high waterproof rating ensure excellent performance.

√Ultra Bright

√Dusk to dawn mode

√No more frequent replacement

DUSK-TO-DAWN Mode

Build in photocell sensor, auto on when dark comes and auto off when dawn draws. This dusk to dawn outdoor security light can effectively prevent unnecessary power wastage.

Excellent Waterproof Rating

Wet location waterproof rating makes this security light suitable to use in outdoor environments, no matter rain, snow or dust.

Adjustable Light Heads

360° rotatable and 180° swinging adjustable light heads make you to light up the areas that you desire. Besides, the security light has 360° rotational lens hood, which matches the Dark Sky compliant.

This Dual-head security light can be the best choice for your outdoor lighting. Designed with strict waterproof and dustproof technology, this dual head outdoor lamp can resist weather and erosion, providing you a long-lasting and stable lighting performance.

Auto On & Off

This LED outdoor light has a build in photocell, allowing the light to turn on at night and turn off at daytime automatically to prevent unnecessary power wastage. It will provide efficient lighting to your outdoor environment so that you can come home to a bright and well lit yard even when it’s already pitch dark.

Easily Adjustable to suit your needs

Two adjustable light heads have a flexible axes rotation for 360° and swinging for 180°, which makes the light easily adjustable to suit different needs and requirements. Besides, the security light has 360° rotational lens hood, which matches the Dark Sky compliant.

Please Note:

Please insure that there is no shelter or wall in front of the sensor.

Please insure a certain distance between lights position to prevent strobing.

If there is any reflecting light inference (fixture cycles on and off), please reposition the fixture or eliminate reflective surface.

If the the fixture still cycles on and off after eliminating above three causes, please attach the photocell cover to the fixture to avoid flickering according to the user manual.

Specifications

Voltage: AC100-277V

CCT: 5000K Daylight

Luminous flux: 1800lm

CRI: 80+

Working temp: -4°F-113°F

Waterproof: Wet location

Material: Die-casting aluminum + PC

ETL Listed

Energy Star & UL

ETL

DLC

DLC

ETL

Lumens

1400 lm

1800 lm

2700 lm

1800 lm

3400 lm

Special Features

max 60ft detection distance

Motion Activated

Motion Activated

IP65 waterproof

Dusk-to-Dawn

Material

Aluminum+PC

Die-cast Aluminum & Tempering Glass

Aluminum + PC

Aluminum+PC

Aluminum + PC

Wattage

20 W

20 W

30 W

20 W

28 W

✅ ETL & DLC Listed: Eligible for participating in state and nation wide rebate programs; energy efficient, 20W LED replace 150W traditional halogen fixture, upgrade the performance while reduce 84% on power consumption, save $550 in its lifespan

✅ ADJUSTABLE DESIGN: Easy rotatable light head and lens hoods to light up the areas of your needs without disturbing the neighbors, DIY the light according to your operating habits

✅ Even and consistent: Integrated with high quality COB LEDs to create an even and well-balance lighting output. Suitable to use in outdoor environments with chance of rain and UV exposure

✅ 50,000 HOURS LONG LIFESPAN: 10 times longer than traditional halogen security light, reduce the frequency of purchasing the new light