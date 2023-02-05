Top 10 Best solar outdoor flood lights Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar outdoor flood lights in 2023 Comparison Table
- VOICE CONTROL: The Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Smart Light Table Lamp works with Alexa smart home devices for voice control (hue hub required, Alexa smart device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search "Philips Hue Hub" or "B016H0QZ7I" to find this product on Amazon.
- LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: The wireless, portable and rechargeable Hue Go lasts up to 3 hours without needing a charge. Control through the Hue home automation system or via the on-product button. Customize your own personal light show on the go, capable of 16 million colors and shades of white light.
- EASY AND CONVENIENT: Control your Philips Hue Go even without your smart device at hand. Activate smart light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Or connect with the Hue Hub (sold separately) to control with the Philips Hue App.
- EXPAND YOUR ECOSYSTEM: Expand your smart lighting system with Hue accessories (sold separately) such as a Hue Dimmer switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
- SMART HOME DEVICE COMPATIBILIITY: Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using smart home devices like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.80 CRI from 2000-4000K
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- 6000K White Light - equipped with 10 Red + 74 White LEDs, this growing Lamp is similar to the full-spectrum sunlight at noon,that is professionally designed for indoor garden plants.Moreover, its color rendering index is as high as 95, the light is soft and flicker-free, which is very suitable for reading lamp
- Timer Function & Multiple Settings - this growing light offer the circular memory timer function with 3 options-4h/8h/12h. When keeping power, it can automatically turn on and off every day according your settings, no more manual operation for you.
- Easy to Install - with flexible Gooseneck & strong clamp,it allows you to place the growth light in any direction to provide the best lighting angle for your plants，meet the cover around the plant.Powered by USB or AC Power Plug
- High Efficiency LED Lamp - as for LED power draw this seedling lights just comsume about 10watt and is equavalent to a 50W Halogen Bulb.Estimately monthly cost roughly $2 in electricity (12 hours a day). It is a great gift if you growing some small house plants.
- 【365 Days Worry-free Warranty】GooingTop service team offer 365 days warranty and 24h friendly customer service. If there are ever any issues about the product, please feel free to contact us and we will send you a new replacement or full refund.
- FULL SPECTRUM & NATURAL LIGHT: A19 full spectrum grow light appears 4000K white to eyes but has a red/blue light spectrum. Same as natural sun shine, perfect for tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, leafy greens and herbs at all growth stages.
- HIGH BRIGHTNESS & ENERGY SAVING: A19 LED plant grow light bulbs deliver 180-degree 1000LM bright light output. Use High Lumen LED Chips equivalent to 100w traditional light bulb while consumes only 11 watts, saving 90% of your electricity bill.
- HIGHER EFFICIENCY: LED grow bulb with high light transmission improves plant absorption more effectively. Balanced lighting of full spectrum wavelength can give your plants more light with a high output PPF of 25 micromoles per second.
- LONGER LIFESPAN: LED sun light bulbs with low heat generated, suitable temperature for your plants. Use Plastic & Aluminium material to build the cooling system with better heat dissipation. Up to 25,000 lifespan.
- NATURAL HOME LIGHT COLOR: Unlike those purple or reddish grow bulbs, our indoor 4000K LED grow light bulbs show off your indoor garden without harsh or unsightly lighting, providing a pleasing, natural light, temperature that integrates well with any decorative aesthetic.
- 【Remote Control & 3 Lighting Modes】:Each solar motion sensor light is equipped with wireless remote control.You can choose the most suitable mode faster and more portable: ①Strong light sensor mode ② Dim light sensor mode ③Strong long light mode. Different lighting way for your daily requirement.
- 【Super Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights】：The solar outdoor lights equipped with 210 super bright LED beads, produce up to 2500lm 6500K high brightness output and good heat dissipation. Perfectly illuminate your courtyard, garage, swimming pool.
- 【Wide Angle Illumination & PIR Motion Inductor】：3 adjustable heads design can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. With innovative wide-angle and intelligent induction control, solar flood light detects up to 270° wide lighting angle and 26 feet sensing distance,which can provide extra brightness and more visible area.
- 【Long Working Time】：This solar powered flood light has a built-in 2000mAh rechargeable battery with the high-efficiency solar panel to ensure that it can be charged at less light day. The solar light will be charged auto in the daytime and start working in darkness. So please install these lights under sunshine for effective battery charging.
- 【IP65 Waterproof & Wireless Design】：This solar lights are made of durable material, IP65 waterproof ensures the outdoor light fixture can function well even in heavy rain, snowstorms.It wireless design are easy to install, no needed with annoying wires or adapters, and no need to buy batteries. Only need to use the included screws to fix on the exterior wall.
- MOTION SENSOR LED LIGHT BAR: Upgrade your home ambiance and add a touch of elegance and technology with VyanLight Motion Sensor LED Lights. Our closet light features Passive Infrared Technology (PIR), which detects human motion to turn it on in the dark. The wardrobe-led light comes with 10 high-quality LED lights to provide bright lighting in a dark environment.
- BUILT-IN HIGH-QUALITY SENSORS: This motion sensor night light has a 9-foot sensor range to automatically turn off after 20 seconds with no motion or if other light sources are detected. WORKS IN THE DARK ONLY Light sensor detects other lights and won’t switch on the light. The 7.5" x 1.2" LED bar makes an optimal solution for lighting compact spaces and dark corners.
- BATTERY OPERATED BRIGHT LIGHTS: VyanLight motion-activated LED lights are wireless for quick, easy, and neat installation. Each under-cabinet light bar is powered by 4 AAA batteries (not included). Detach the lights from the magnetic strip for quick battery replacement. The built-in daylight sensor ensures a long battery life by not turning on when other light sources are detected.
- MULTI-PURPOSE AND DURABLE: This motion sensor cabinet light is made using high-quality materials that will not break, bend, or corrode with time. This motion sensor night light is perfect for use in the kitchen, closet, pantry, hallway, bathroom, drawers, attics, basements, kid's room, cupboard, storage room, garage, storm cellar, vanity mirror, workstation, and any other dark place.
- EASY TO INSTALL: These motion sensors under cabinet light include a magnetic strip with an adhesive backing for easy peel and stick installation. The automatic light for closet attaches to the magnetic strip for detaching and battery replacement. No tools, screws, or nuts are required to install these motion lights for closet. Mount it on any dry, clean, and flat surface.
- Three Optional Modes 1.security light mode (when it detects motion at night.Motion sensor turns the light on for 15 seconds and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night mode (the light turns on automatically night and stay all night.) 3.Smart brightness control mode (the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With Motion Sensor Detector and PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization.
- High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon .
- Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- 💡Energy saving LED Bulbs with IR remote and multifunctional battery operated lights. Can use as warm bulbs and flashlights， cordless bulbs, rechargeable emergency lights for home power failure with an internal rechargeable 2200mAh battery high power. led light bulbs 60 watt equivalent.
- 💡The emitting direction is strong and easy to control the light. High lighting efficiency lighting, 7W LED Bulb Equivalent to 60 watt tungsten light bulbs.and with 3 level brightness 100% 50% 10% dimming functions. The solid light source, strong shock resistance, convenient transportation and installation, high safety, Neat concept of the cordless lamp.
- 💡BSOD LED magic bulb is the newly designed lighting product in the market, without a charging cable, simple and environmentally friendly, can directly use an E26 socket to charge battery-powered lights. It takes about 5️⃣ hours from no power to full. When the red indicator turns blue Color, Magic bulb is fully charged. Usually can be used as ordinary light bulbs, when the emergency comes, pull them down to turn into an emergency flashlight in 1 second.
- 💡Good choice for indoor led light bulb / camping lights & lanterns, power outage lights, rechargeable light bulbs, remote control light bulbs, emergency light bulbs, battery lights with remote and flashlighting, well worked as the wireless lamps for 4 -12 hours after fully charged. Dimmable light bulbs with 3 levels brightness, 1️⃣Level,4-5hours at 100% brightness.2️⃣level,8-10hours at 50% brightness. 3️⃣level,10-12hours at 10% brightness. If used as a cordless night light bulb, The 3th brightness is recommended, Longer working hours.
- 💡Lightbulb application and warranty: Widely used in home lighting, cordless lamp, DIY cordless lamp, cordless table lamp, night lamps, wireless lamps, and regular E26/E27 home lighting, Shop windows, hotels, exhibition halls, and other home or commercial lighting field. Provide One-Year Warranty Service, Please Contact Us If You Have Any Questions After Receiving The Goods, And We Will Answer Your Confusion One By One
- 1.Enhanced PIR Motion Inductor：Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when people comes) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.High Efficient Solar Panel:Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 20.5%. It has 15% electricity more than other products in the same solar light time, Made with high impact ABS lamp body that has high-temperature resistance, anti-corrosion and waterproof too,which ensures longer usage time.
- 3.Wider lighting Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 120 led upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 30㎡.
- 4.Durable IP65 Waterproof – The hmcity light is made of the IP65 technology that makes it waterproof. Durable, weather-resistant & heatproof plastic construction.
- 5.Quality Guaranteed: 12 Month Warranty for the solar sensor lights.the solar security lights outdoor certified by FCC, CE, ROSH, please contact us If there is any problem.
- Ultra Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights - The AmeriTop solar security light with the three heads design, Built-in 128 super bright LED. Each of them is SMD 2835 LED. It can produce up to 800lm 6500K high brightness output. The conversion rate of our upgraded polycrystalline silicon solar panels is as high as 20%. Incredible photocell efficiency, also working great in winter.
- Smart Motion Sensor: Our solar LED security light built-in with a smart motion sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet. The light will AUTO turn ON and OFF. Auto ON when the movement dectected, when no movement detected, the light will AUTO turn OFF after 30 secounds. In other words, when a person stay active in the sensor range, the light will remain ON.
- Wide Lighting Area - With the innovative wide-angle and three heads design, Adjustable heads can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. Up to 270° wide lighting angle and 16-26ft sensing distance, Easy to adjust the light heads, lens hoods and motion sensor to different angles as your requirement. Lighting direction is adjustable with the three flexible light heads, save your trouble to install two extra light. No need for electricity, environment-friendly product.
- All-Weather Resistant - AmeriTop solar lights outdoor Made of durable ABS material, ensures this 3 head security light fixture can stand up to the elements and bad weather. IP65 waterproof rating ensures that your 3 head security light fixture won’t give in in rain, sleet or snow weather. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, all-weather resistant and provide additional safety and security for your home.
- Motion Sensor Lights - Easy Installation, no annoying wires or adapters needed. Only using the included screws to fix on any exterior wall constructed of all types of material including metal, wood or plastic. Perfect for outdoor lighting and can be widely used as yard light, garage light, garden light, parking lot light, exit light, entrance light, driveway light, patio light, entryway light, etc.
Our Best Choice: LEONLITE Dusk to Dawn LED Security Lights, Adjustable Dual-Head Flood Light Outdoor with Photocell, 20W(150W Equiv.), Wet Location, ETL & DLC Listed, 5000K Daylight, Aluminum Housing, Bronze
[ad_1]
Product Description
At LEONLITE, our goal is to provide our customers with quality energy-saving lighting products. With expertise in LED technology, our products are not only superior in performance but also make your lighting experience more enjoyable and comfortable, anytime and anywhere.
360° adjustable dual light heads offer convenience and 1,800lm high brightness, which is suitable for lighting up yards, garages, porches, etc. Rugged die-casting aluminum and wet location high waterproof rating ensure excellent performance.
√Ultra Bright
√Dusk to dawn mode
√No more frequent replacement
DUSK-TO-DAWN Mode
Build in photocell sensor, auto on when dark comes and auto off when dawn draws. This dusk to dawn outdoor security light can effectively prevent unnecessary power wastage.
Excellent Waterproof Rating
Wet location waterproof rating makes this security light suitable to use in outdoor environments, no matter rain, snow or dust.
Adjustable Light Heads
360° rotatable and 180° swinging adjustable light heads make you to light up the areas that you desire. Besides, the security light has 360° rotational lens hood, which matches the Dark Sky compliant.
This Dual-head security light can be the best choice for your outdoor lighting. Designed with strict waterproof and dustproof technology, this dual head outdoor lamp can resist weather and erosion, providing you a long-lasting and stable lighting performance.
Auto On & Off
This LED outdoor light has a build in photocell, allowing the light to turn on at night and turn off at daytime automatically to prevent unnecessary power wastage. It will provide efficient lighting to your outdoor environment so that you can come home to a bright and well lit yard even when it’s already pitch dark.
Easily Adjustable to suit your needs
Two adjustable light heads have a flexible axes rotation for 360° and swinging for 180°, which makes the light easily adjustable to suit different needs and requirements. Besides, the security light has 360° rotational lens hood, which matches the Dark Sky compliant.
Please Note:
Please insure that there is no shelter or wall in front of the sensor.
Please insure a certain distance between lights position to prevent strobing.
If there is any reflecting light inference (fixture cycles on and off), please reposition the fixture or eliminate reflective surface.
If the the fixture still cycles on and off after eliminating above three causes, please attach the photocell cover to the fixture to avoid flickering according to the user manual.
Specifications
Voltage: AC100-277V
CCT: 5000K Daylight
Luminous flux: 1800lm
CRI: 80+
Working temp: -4°F-113°F
Waterproof: Wet location
Material: Die-casting aluminum + PC
ETL Listed
Energy Star & UL
ETL
DLC
DLC
ETL
Lumens
1400 lm
1800 lm
2700 lm
1800 lm
3400 lm
Special Features
max 60ft detection distance
Motion Activated
Motion Activated
IP65 waterproof
Dusk-to-Dawn
Material
Aluminum+PC
Die-cast Aluminum & Tempering Glass
Aluminum + PC
Aluminum+PC
Aluminum + PC
Wattage
20 W
20 W
30 W
20 W
28 W
✅ ETL & DLC Listed: Eligible for participating in state and nation wide rebate programs; energy efficient, 20W LED replace 150W traditional halogen fixture, upgrade the performance while reduce 84% on power consumption, save $550 in its lifespan
✅ ADJUSTABLE DESIGN: Easy rotatable light head and lens hoods to light up the areas of your needs without disturbing the neighbors, DIY the light according to your operating habits
✅ Even and consistent: Integrated with high quality COB LEDs to create an even and well-balance lighting output. Suitable to use in outdoor environments with chance of rain and UV exposure
✅ 50,000 HOURS LONG LIFESPAN: 10 times longer than traditional halogen security light, reduce the frequency of purchasing the new light