Top 10 Best solar outdoor decorations Reviews

Product Description

Specification

Material: Stainless steel + PP + ABS

Switch Control: turn on / turn off (control the light)

Solar panel: polysilicon 2V 55mA

Light color: Bright White

Battery Capacity: 1.2V / 1Pc 600mAh AAA N-MH (rechargeable)

Lifetime: More than 50000 hours

Waterproof Rating: IP65

Working time: The solar panel can be charged for 4-6 hours under full sunlight, and can work for 6-8 hours.

Installation steps:

1. Turn on / turn off the bottom button

2. Install the plastic cover

3. The head of the light connected and installed to the pipe

4. Pull out the bottom spike, push the stake into the soil

5. Before you install and connect the port to insert the soil, please dig a hole for you to install or ensure the the ground is soft so that the stake will not be damaged when inserting.

6.Solar garden lights are made of high-quality ABS and PC materials. It can work normally even in rainy or snowy days due to the IP65 waterproof rating protection.

Unique lights illuminate your walkways and garden. The lights can fill your yard and garden with the beauty of soft garden atmosphere, bring your yard to life and increase the comfort of life.

Dual mode design and automatic on / off: Cold white light is very suitable for illuminating your house, road and garden.

Packaging includes:

12 X LED Solar Garden Lights

1x Manual

【Solar Garden Lights】The New Solar light using the solar panel, and will automatically charge during the day and turn on automatically at dusk.The LED Solar lamp charged by sunlight for 4 to 6 hours, then can provide 6 to 8 hours illumination, realizing energy saving. Perfectly place them on the sidewalk, terrace, garden, driveway, lawn, courtyard view or any other outdoor place to illuminate the night.

【Waterproof IP65】Our outdoor Garden lights are made of corrosion resistant stainless steel for long lasting durability. Suitable for all weather conditions, such as snow, rain and high temperatures, you don’t have to worry about exposing the light to the rain or snow.

【Easy to Install】No need wiring, these outdoor lights are powered by the solar. It is an energy-saving and practical product. Before you install and connect the port to insert the soil, please dig a hole for you to install or ensure the the ground is soft so that the stake will not be damaged when inserting.

【Application】For garden, lawn, villa, pathway or yard etc. And the cool white light helps to create a romantic and cozy mood which is good for both daily and holiday decorations. Suitable for outdoor use. It will help you decorate the terrace, porch, courtyard path and sidewalk, and illuminate your home after work at night. If you are not satisfied with our lights, please contact us and we will solve it ASAP.