Top 10 Best solar outdoor decor Reviews

Product Description

MOPHA SOLAR GARDEN LIGHTS

The best solar garden lights, buyers are all attracted by its beautiful colors and the resulting atmosphere. It is a garden lights that can be manually made into your favorite shape, children must really like it, there are many buyers to buy This lights. It is no exaggeration to say that it is very magical to light up at night.

Specifications:

Switch: Light control, OFF/ Two modes Color: multicolorMaterial:High quality copper wire, stainless steel, plastic Solar Panel: Upgraded Polycrystal Solar PanelSolar panels: upgraded monocrystalline solar panels Product overall height: 27.55 inch Battery: 1.2V/1Pc 600mAh AA Ni-MH waterproof class : IP65 waterprof Working Time: 8-14 hours lighting time after 4-6 hours sunlight charging.

Powerful Solar Panel

– Upgraded Premium Solar Panel

– Absorb Sunlight More Efficiently

– Lasting for 8-12H When Fully Charged

– Real 1.2V/600mAH Ni-MH battery

Super Bright Solar Garden Lights

– Our Garden lights make it easier

for the sun to shine on the solar panels,

and the low-power diodes can longer lighting

time.

Tips:

If the solar light you receive does not light up, please push the switch to “ON”,then put the solar light under direct sunlight for at least 8 hours, then take it to a completely dark room to see whether it will light up; Remove the protective film (Protect panels) on the solar panel; Install the solar light outdoors, adjust the angle of the solar panel to make sure it can receive maximum direct sunlight.

Package Included:

– 2 x LED Solar Flower Lights (Multi-color)

– 1 x User manual

Waterproof class

IP65

IPX7(Completely waterproof)

IP65

IPX7(Completely waterproof)

IPX7(Completely waterproof)

Outdoor Solar Powered

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Color

Multicolor / Warm White

Multicolor / Warm White

Warm White

Multicolor / Warm White

Multicolor / Warm White

WATERPROOF & LONG WORKING TIME – Never worry about rusting and fading.Our garden lights use 35 High-quality copper wires,The poles are made of stainless steel and high-quality plastic,The IP65 waterproof lights easy to cope with bad weather,The enlarged battery capacity is 600mAh and can work 10 hours easily.

MUlTI-SCENE DECORATION – Charging during the day,automatic opening at night,Two modes-long light and flashing mode.It’s very bright and very suitable for decorating the Garden,Backyard,Sidewalk,Flower beds,Fences,Roof,etc. It’s also an unique decor for Christmas,Halloween,Thanks Giving Day.

THE PERFECT GIFT – The best gift for the neighbors and friends,This creative garden Light will definitely make the neighbors crazy to fall in love with it, put it in the garden,the breeze blows,the lights flicker,watch the children around Garden Lights Laughing and dancing.

Make sure the button is in the “ON” position before change it in the sun.If the button is in “on” position,keeping the solar panel in the darkness,then the lights will light up.Simply contact us if you ever have issues with your MOPHA lights

