Top 10 Best solar orbit necklace Reviews

solar orbit necklace
- Illusion necklace featuring mixed faceted beads, delicate stone accents, lovely flowers and heart embellished with woven mixed multi-colored charms. Necklace is set in gold-tone metal with a lobster clasp closure.
- Gold-tone metal with glass and plastic
- Length: 16" + 3" Extender
- Frontal Drop: 3.5"
- Lobster clasp closure
- A 7.3mm Swarovski Cubic Zirconia Crystal is prong set in a rhodium plated setting to complete this small pendant.
- At 18" in length with a 2" extender this white gold jewelry for women will comfortably fit all neck sizes
- ✦ MADE WITH LOVE ✦ This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise for any awesome lady. Great gifts for Mom or Grandma on Mother's Day, anniversary, birthday, or wedding celebration.
- ✦ 90 DAY GUARANTEE ✦ To Ensure Your Complete Satisfaction, We Offer a 90 Day No-Questions-Asked Money Back Guarantee. All the metals we use are lead free, nickel free and hypoallergenic. Excellent customer service. PAVOI 100% guarantees your satisfaction.
- ✦ PROUDLY AMERICAN OWNED ✦ We are an American owned and operated company! Please search PAVOI on Amazon for more of our designs!
- 1. Size:length: About 15.75 inches
- 2. Material:faux pearl+Alloy, Saturn Pendant Be Full with Rhinestone
- 3. Occasion: suitable for banquets, club, party, Anniversary, weddings, dating, gatherings, graduation ceremonies, shopping, daily life, etc.,
- 4. Gifts: the perfect gift for mother's day, Valentine's day, Christmas, Hanukkah, birthday, engagement, bride, bridesmaid or graduation, daughter, girlfriend, wife, fiancee or that special lady.
- 5. Package:box
- Elegant Necklaces - Our birthstone necklace for women is designed in Boston and features a precious Austrian crystal. Embellished with a love heart stone, our premium jewelry for women is a luxurious display of love.
- Delicate Aesthetic Jewelry that Lasts - This necklace pendant is adorned with a 0.75 x 0.88-inch Light Sapphire Blue birthstone crystal for March and December. It is silver plated and designed with an 18-inch chain, 2-inch extender, and a lobster claw clasp.
- For Goddesses Like You - Honor your inner goddess with this unique crystal heart pendant. Presented by Miss New York - Nicole Kulovany, this heart necklace is a regal, symbolic statement piece that unveils your feminine spirit.
- Strict Safety Standards - These birthstone charms and jewelry gifts for her meet rigid safety standards. Our silver tone dainty necklace selections also adhere to European REACH Regulations. They don’t contain lead, nickel, or allergens.
- A Thoughtful Gift for Women - Looking for exceptional birthday, holiday, or Mother’s Day gifts? Each Leafael necklace for women is stored in an elegant white, silver-embossed gift box and bag, making it an ideal present for the special women in your life.
- ✅ Superior 3D Printed Technology: Based on astronomical data by NASA satellite, using cutting-edge 3D printing technology, curves and mountains on the sphere has been designed to really portray the moon's surface.
- ✅ Sensitive Touch Control: Touch the metal button can change colors of lamp(warm and cool white), and Long press to adjust the brightness of lamp; suitable for decorating room, use as bedside lamp, night light, decorative lamp, to create warm atmosphere.
- ✅ Long-lasting Battery: Built-in USB rechargeable battery, it has strong cycle and duration performance, and can normally use during charging (charging 2-3 hours, can use 6-12 hours, depends on its brightness).
- ✅ Sophisticated Design: The bottom interface of the moon lamp is only 0.7 inch. the lamp and the ball are combined perfectly, the touch switch and the charging port are separated, and the touch control is not affected when charging.
- ✅ Cool gift: The moon light come in gift package, it can directly delivery to parents, kids, family members or friends as a gift. Perfect gift for child(kids) woman, friends at holiday or Christmas GIFT, birthday present, housewarming gift.
- Simple and elegant: This rhodium plated necklace combines the precision and quality of sparkling Swarovski crystals with a timeless necklace design, for a touch of glamour for every occasion
- Minimalist and unique: The Sparkling Dance necklace features a dainty eye-catching circle cut clear crystal pendant paired with matching crystal pavé and a delicate rhodium plated chain
- Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life
- Versatile and eye-catching: Whether an everyday accent or a unique, conversation-starting accessory this Sparkling Dance pendant necklace is a simple piece that complements any look on any occasion
- Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski Sparkling Dance Pendant Necklace for women, 15 inch rhodium plated metal chain, circular center stone with sparkling clear crystal, complete with Swarovski necklace box
- 1. Pendant: Height: 1.7cm, width:2.5 cm
- 2. Chain length:About 15 inches(38cm)，Weight: 19g
- 3. The pearl necklace is handmade,Simplicity and Luxury.Our necklaces are nice gift choices for your friends, girlfriends, wife, mom, daughter or anyone, ready to treat yourself or a loved one for any anniversary, Birthday, Christmas, Father’s Day, Mother's Day, Valentine’s Day, Wedding, Graduation and any other holiday or special occasion gifting.
- 4. Comes with a special bag ,A white card box with the logo of "ORJATEXIN" and white flannel
- 5.If you have any question or problem about our necklace set, please fell free to contact us. We will reply you in within 24 hours, and give you the solutions as well, just enjoy your purchase
- January& July birthstone jewelry gift. What better way to express the love in your life than with her very own unique birthstone necklace? Put a smile on her face this Mothers Day with a small token of appreciation. Show your love by our gorgeous necklaces for women as your go-to resource for funny, quirky, cute, and memorable mother gifts for women this spring!
- WOMEN NECKLACE SPECIFICATIONS: Pendant Size: 0.98*0.87 inch |Chain Length: 17"+ 2" |Plating: Rose Gold Plated Silver-tone | Clasp: Lobster Claw. Women's jewelry stone: embellished with Austrian Crystals, Wild Heart Shaped Stone, Green,heart necklaces.
- MATERIALS: The heart jewelry for women necklace are rose gold plated and contain absolutely no nickel or lead, making them safe for people have nickel and lead allergies,also perfectly as a women gifts for mom.
- BLACK PARTY DRESS+RED HEART NECKLACE: Not matter how time flies, black dress is always the most dazzling showing in the party, That will be more prefect if you can match well with this red heart necklace, This red necklace will never be your wrong rotation in your party show.This angel necklace for women also prefect well as a gift ideas for her or your mom.
- READY FOR GIFTS: Loving Mother day special beautiful jewelry gift box protection bringing a gorgeous presentation as a gift for her - your mother, daughter, wife,grandma ,fiancée, sister, girlfriend and bridesmaid for Christmas, Thanksgiving,Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, birthdays, weddings graduations， and anniversary gifts for women
- ❤ MOTHER'S DAY CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR WOMEN ❤ Comes in a CDE mom jewelry gift box. No wrapping needed. Perfect for gift giving
- ❤ANGEL WING❤ Heart-shaped pendant wrapped in a wing, means an angel will protect you for me. Matching earring can be found in our store
- ❤MATERIALS❤ White Gold Plated. Hypoallergenic, Lead-Free, Nickel-Free, passed Swiss SGS Inspection Standard, no harm to health. A+ Stones all appear to be securely set. Embellished with Austrian Crystals are inlaid into the metal by hand, This women gifts for Mothers day will stay sturdy and not be fell off easily are inlaid into the metal by hand, they will stay sturdy and not be fell off easily
- ❤SPECIFICATIONS❤ Pendant: 1.45 inch(L)/1.61 inch(H)/0.27 inch(W); Adjustable Chain:17.7+2 inch; Weight: 0.42 ounces
- ❤MATCHING❤The combination of heart shape crystals add an irresistible sparkle to your daily look. It is a perfect match to evening gown, cocktail dress, wedding dress or blouse and jeans
SPUNKYsoul New! His and Hers Couple Circle Distance Universe Bracelets Collection
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Department:Womens
Day Initially Available:June 3, 2018
Manufacturer:SPUNKYsoul
It comes with a meaningful card. Entrance: “Collectively Without end Never Aside, It’s possible in Length, By no means in Heart.” Card back: “The circle is a deeply symbolic condition with many meanings, which include the circle of existence, the infinity of the universe, the planets, stars, timelessness, totality and wholeness. The circle symbol also reminds us of like, karma and the divine.”
8 Planets as well as the Moon and Pluto. Involves: Mercury – Jasper / Venus – Gold foil bead / Moon – Simulated moonstone / Earth – Blue emperor stone / Mars – Purple agate / Jupiter – Tigers eye / Saturn – Yellow cat eye with Hematite Circle / Uranus – Blue agate / Neptune – Cat eye / Pluto – Dalmatian Stone /
It really is ALSO A DIFFUSER BRACELET: Area a fall of your favored crucial oil on a single of the lava beads on the bracelet. Wait a couple minutes for the oil to take in into the bead before putting it on, to stay away from staining your apparel. The lava beads are coated for a rich dim overall look so if you obtain that the lava beads are not very absorbent, possibly wipe them with a cotton ball soaked with nail polish remover or tough them up a tiny bit with an emery board.
It really is Reward Completely ready! Incorporates Gift BOX. Protected TO Don Safe TO Get: Guide & Nickel Totally free in compliance with all U.S., Condition requirements & the CPSIA. SPUNKYsoul 100% Contentment Money Again Guarantee: Return to Amazon Cost-free inside of 30 times, no thoughts asked No cost RETURNS.
