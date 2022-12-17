Top 10 Best solar motion sensor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Gebosun Solar Outdoor Light



High Brightness

9600LM High Brightness makes you feel as in daylight

22000mAh High Capacity Battery

High Capacity Battery makes your solar light work longer

Motion Sensor

Motion sensor can distinguish the passerby, the light brightens fully, when passerby steps into the area of induction; The light works as 30% brightness, when passerby left.

Optics Sensor

Automatically ON at dusk, Automatically OFF at dawn.

Pro-Double MPPT

Pro-Double MPPT is new technology to make your solar light always be charged in highest efficiency

Whole Night Work

It takes 6-8 hours to be fully charged, and works 8-12 hours, even if it was rainy in past 2-3 days

IP65 Waterproof

No matter how bad the weather is , our light is still working

2 Installation Methods

Flexibly mounted on wall and pole.

Flexible Mounted To Anywhere



Our solar light can be mounted on wall and pole, perfect for garden, driveway, barn, swimming pool etc.

Optics & Motion Sensor – Our solar street & garden light integrates with optics and motion sensor; The Optics sensor can distinguish the change of light and turn on the lamp at dusk or turn off at dawn; The motion sensor can distingush if there is passerby walking under the lamp, the lamp will be full bright when passerby steps in the sensduction area and then it turns half bright when passerby leaves.

Basic Configuration – 200W; 6000K; 9600LM; 22000-mAh Iron phosphate battery; IP65 Waterproof; It can keep working 10-12 hours on each day, even though it’s cloudy or rainy for last 2-3 days.

Flexible Installation Methods – This product supports wall-mounted installation and pole-mounted installation, which makes itself be flexibly installed to any place with enough sunlight.

2-Year Warranty – If there is any problem in daily use, please feel free to contact us, we promise to offer you satisfied solution within 24 Hours.

