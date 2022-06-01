Top 10 Best solar motion sensor lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

LEPOWER new version LED solar motion security light is part of LEPOWER’s continuing pursuit for creating highly efficient, energy saving, convenient products for our customers. It has a long life of up to 50,000 hours, long-lasting and consistent good performance. Powered by Samsung LED lamp beads as the security light source, it throws out up to 1600LM 5000K brightness, providing better illumination (soft light, anti-glare); Also, IP65 waterproof rating and motion sensor will bring you a better experience.

Attention:

Make sure to position the solar panel where the sunlight is available and sufficient.The motion sensor is less sensitive to radial movement (vertical direction), and more sensitive to lateral movement (horizontal direction).We do not recommend installing the camera across the security light. Because infrared rays directly irradiating or reflected to the sensor head will also cause the security light not to work properly. If you still want it to be installed, there should be at least more than 27.5 inches of space between the camera and the product for best performance.

Installation method:

1. Install the hanging board on the wall.

2. Adjust the light to the induction mode (auto / dim light mode) you need.

3. Insert the hanging board.

4. Adjust the solar panel in a place where the sunlight is available and sufficient.

5. Adjust the lamp head and sensing angle.

More Durable Material & Professional Optical Design



Specifications :



Lumens: Dim Light：40LM；Max Light：1600LM (whole light fixture)Color Temperature: 5000KSensing Angle: 120°Detection Distance: Max 36feetLighting Time: 20-60s (stepless adjustable)Lithium Battery: 3.7V / 2400mAhMaterial: ABS+PC+Monocrystalline silicon

2 Lighting Modes



Package Includes

1 x LEPOWER LED Solar Security Light Outdoor1 x A Bag of Accessories1 x User Manual

Tips:

Recommended installation height: 7.2 feet-14.8 feetOnly support wall mount, Do Not support eave mount.Do Not have normally on mode.Mode switch: switch by button

High Charging Efficiency Solar Powered Security Light: For high charging efficiency, our solar security light is integrated with monocrystalline silicon solar panel, 22% conversion rate, and through repeated tests, 4 times higher charge efficiency than amorphous solar panel. Built-in 2400mAh large rechargeable batteries included.

Anti-ultraviolet Material, More Durable: Made of high-strength plastic material, the solar motion light outdoor can prevent the damage of ultraviolet. Up to 50,000hrs lifespan. No main power or wiring required, it is easy to install this motion sensor outdoor light. IP65 waterproof, perfect for porch, back yard, front door, garage, driveway, walkway.

Sensitive PIR Motion Sensor: With improved PIR motion sensor, the solar motion security light performs steadily, sensing moving people, animals and cars up to 36 feet at a 120° sensing angle, and responding to motion quickly. Rather than preset 30s, the lighting time of the solar motion sensor light outdoor can be customized from 20s to 60s.

2 Lighting Modes: Solar flood light has 2 lighting modes to keep your home safe and bright. [Auto Motion]: Light up 1600 lumens with motion at night, off without motion sensed. [Dim Light Sensor]: 40 lumens dim light through the night, fully lit 1600 lumens upon the solar motion light senses motion.

So you had known what is the best solar motion sensor lights outdoor in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.