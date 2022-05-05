Top 10 Best solar motion light outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Product Features：

Color Temperature: 6500K

Lumen: 800LM

Detection Range: 180 degrees

Waterproof Rate: IP65

Sensing Distance: 16- 26Ft

Modes: Off / Sensor

Warm Tips:

A full charge requires up to 6- 8 hours of sunlight. Recommend a mounting height of 6- 8feet.

The charging time and the lighting time of the solar light vary with sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons, and other conditions.

In winter, solar light can’t get enough energy from sunlight, so it is normal that it has lower brightness and shorter working time at night.

Package Includes:

2 x Solar Motion Sensor Lights

2 x Mounting Accessories kits

1 x User Manual

IP65 Waterproof

The waterproof rate of 3 head super bright LED light is IP65, it ensures safety for outdoor use, protecting the lamp from rain, sleet, or snow

Energy Saving

Our solar lights are very bright. Our Solar Panel is with upgraded polycrystalline silicon up to 20% conversion rate. Great solar lights outdoor for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc.

Flexible Adjustable Design

The flexible light heads on both side can be rotated freely to any direction you want. The solar panel can also be freely adjusted to face the sun to absorb solar energy with maximum efficiency.

Charging in daytime.

Only turn on when motion is detected in the dark.

Stays on when motion is detected.

Turns off in 30 seconds after you leave.

【Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights Outdoor】Solar motion sensor light is composed of a polysilicon solar panel with a conversion rate of up to 20% and 70LED light beads. After charging in the daytime, it can provide 800LM and 6500K of light at night. The high-quality solar panel allows you to use light normally in winter. It is a necessity in your garage.

【PIR Motion Sensor & Wide Lighting Range】Solar security light has a PIR sensor head with a sensing distance of 16-26ft and a sensing angle of 120 °. The sensitive sensing distance provides lighting for your night activities. The lighting range of light can reach 200ft². At night, you can play, walk and run without worrying about darkness.

【Adjustable Light Head & Long Life Design】3 head solar flood lights have a multi-angle rotatable design. The solar panel can be rotated 180 ° to the left and right and 90 ° to the top and bottom. The two light heads can be rotated 360 ° and adjusted 90°to meet your multi-angle lighting requirements. The solar light has a built-in replaceable 2200mAh lithium battery,which increases the service life of the light.

【IP65 Waterproof & Easy to install】Solar motion sensor light has an IP65 waterproof rating and can work normally in rainy, sleet or snowy weather, can withstand extreme weather conditions, and can be easily installed using the base and screws attached to the package.

【Widely Used & Satisfactory After-sales】Solar lights can be used in garages, porches, courtyards, front doors, pathways, to bring bright light to your night, if you are not satisfied with security lights, you can contact us as soon as possible, we will give you Satisfied solution.