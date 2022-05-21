Top 10 Best solar micro inverter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

High Automation

The robust MPPT algorithm can automatically track the power points and increase the power generation by 25%. With a real-time monitoring system, it can help you monitor power generation efficiency and reduce workforce expenses.

Efficient Transmission

Efficient reverse power transmission technology. Power transmission rate up to 99.9%. All digital control and intelligent soft switch technology are adopted in the charging module.

Digital Control

The digital SPWM control technology is characterized by strong anti-interference ability, fast calculation speed, high intelligent degree, high control precision, and excellent output waveform.

IP65 & Aluminum Material

Introducing IP65 waterproof appearance design and aluminum alloy material, it is safe and reliable. Multiple protection functions are provided to prolong service life.

Easy To Use

Lightweight and easy to install, many inverters can be stacked arbitrarily to form a single-phase parallel stacking system. It is simple, whether installation or maintenance.

Wide Usage

It is suitable for various household appliances. It can convert the DC power generated by solar panels into AC power available for household appliances.

Specifications

Recommended input power: 600WRecommend the use of PV modules: 2 x 300W, 30-50VOCMaximum input DC voltage: 54VPeak power tracking voltage: 25-40VOperating voltage range: 17-50VMin/Max start voltage: 22-50VMaximum DC short current: 40AMaximum input current: 27.2AOutput power: 220VAC

Package Content

1 x 600W Solar Grid Tie Micro Inverter

1 x Tee connector

1 x 1.5 m Power Cable

1 x Set of Mounting Accessories

1 x Product Manual

Solar Grid Tie Micro Inverter 220V



Efficiently turns sunlight into clean and green power. Our solar grid tie micro inverter employs MPPT technology, reverse power transmission, and digital control. It is designed to provide sufficient power to drive various household appliances. Moreover, it has a prolonged service life given its IP65 waterproof design and aluminum alloy structure.

MPPT Technology

High Performance

Protective & Reliable

Easy Operation

Recommended input power

1200W

500-600Watt

1200W

500-600W

2400W

5000W

Recommend the use of PV modules

4*300W/Vmp>34V/Voc<50V

2*300W/Vmp>34V/Voc<50V

4*300W/Vmp>34V/Voc<50V

2*300W/Vmp>34V/Voc<50V

High quality bearings

High quality bearings

Operating voltage range

17-50V

17-50V

17-50V

17-50V

Low noise and vibration

Low noise and vibration

Min/Max start voltage

22-50V

22-50V

22-50V

22-50V

24-80V

36-105V

Maximum DC short current

80A

40A

80A

40A

50A

50A

✔【Waterproof】- IP65 waterproof class, effectively prevent rainwater from eroding the surface. Connected in parallel, minimizing safety hazards. High quality and safe enough.

✔【MPPT Function】- High performance powerful MPPT (maximum power point tracking) algorithm, optimize the power from the solar panels to collect. Capture and collect sunlight effectively

✔【Reverse Power Transmission】- Adopts reverse efficient power transmission technology. Extra electricity is transmitted to the grid. Efficient use of the inverter to the power emitted

✔【Intelligent Monitoring】- The inverter can collect real-time data with intelligent monitoring system, can be controlled start-up / shutdown / power regulation.

✔【User Serviceable】- Parallel installation, the micro inverter can be installed directly at a later stage without changing the previous configuration. It is simple whether installation or maintenance

