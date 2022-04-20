Top 10 Best solar mason jar lid lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Each lid includes an AAA 600mA 1.2V rechargeable battery, collect and storage solar energy by the solar panel(2V, 70mA) under the sun.

Charge 5-8h by sunlight will light up 6-8h.

Specification:

Color: ColorfulSolar panel: 2V 70mA solar panelBattery: AAA, 600mA, 1.2VString length: 97 cm appr.Lights amount: 10 micro LEDsSpacing: 10 cm appr. between two LEDsLid diameter: 7 cmLid height: 1.5 cmInsert diameter: 5.5 cm

Suitable for Regular Mouth Mason Jars.

Package includes:

6 x Mason Jar Solar Lights Lids【Without Mason Jar and Handle】

User Manual:

Turn over the lid and find the on/off switch, turn it to on. Remove the protection film from solar panel. Screw onto the mason jar, put it in sunny place.If you open the ON switch, Then the lid lights will automatically on/off by light sensor(already built-in), it will bright at night or in dark environment; and vice versa. (Put them under the direct sunlight is better ‘cause it’s mainly solar powered.)

Solar Powered Jar Lights



Good quality and efficient solar panel ensures the solar energy be stored, it absorbs sunlight during the day, and releases it into electric energy at night to glow the lid lights.

More Details



Long Life Used

Waterproof design, so they are safe and not easily broken in rainy days outdoors.

Super easy to operate, you just switch it on, twist it on a mason jar, and put it in a sunny place, then it will automatically light and extinguished.

So long as the sun exist, so long the colored mason jars use.

Multiple Choices

Also sold 6 pack solar powered mason jar lids without handles. In case you already have or don’t need them.

Brilliant lights for no light. Lovely and beautiful light jar, with ON/OFF switch on lid case, never need to use power outlet. Creative and portable design.

Starry Fairy Lights

The LED solar light jar lids beads are high quality, bright strong.

These firefly diy mason jars lights are perfect as indoor and outdoor craft decoration.

Especially nice for wedding accessories for tables, parties, birthdays, festivals, anniversaries, Christmas.

Create Great Ambience



These mason jar string lights outdoor are very decorative, you can just put them in flat place to add the atmosphere of festivals, ceremonies, weddings and so on.

They has upgraded design so they are waterproof enough to put them in outdoor, balcony, pond, benches…

It is an excellent decorative jars with lights!

Its Dimension



Each mason jar lid is 7cm(2.76inch) wide.

And inner diameter is 5.5cm(2.17inch).

Its lid height is 1.5cm(0.59inch).

Please note: they are only for regular mouth mason jars.

Warm Prompt



Due to the difference between monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item.If you receive the lid lights and find it is not bright, please put the lids under the sun for charging at first. Please ensure turning on the switch behind EACH lid before charging by solar.If there is long time without solar charging, it can also working by internal AAA rechargeable battery only.If you meet any other problems pls don’t hesitate to ask for our service. Any comments from you is vital to us.

Solar Powered: This mason jar lid lights lighting by solar energy or an rechargeable battery, needless to use external wires, save energy and super environment protection. Good quality and efficient solar panel ensures the solar energy be stored, it absorbs sunlight during the day, and releases it into electric energy at night to glow the lid lights. Also a mason jar lids with battery operated, so don’t worry the cloudy weather problem.

Starry Fairy Lights: 3 color types for choosing. The LED string light beads are high quality, bright strong. These firefly fairy mason jars solar lanterns are perfect as indoor and outdoor craft decoration. Especially nice for weddings, parties, birthdays, festivals, anniversaries, Christmas, holidays ornaments. Only place them in garden, pathways, or put them in house, shelves, porch, also an ideal decoration. Cool and patio lights string led decor lights for room, too.

Innovation Design: For giving you multiple choices, we sold 6 pack mason jar lights 10 led solar fancy jar lids string lights without handles. In case you already have or don’t need them. Brilliant lights for no light. Lovely and beautiful light jar, with ON/OFF switch on lid case, never need to use power outlet. Creative and portable design. Solar mason jar lights outdoor and waterproof mini fairy lights.

Long Life Used: Waterproof design, so they are safe and not easily broken in rainy days outdoors. Super easy to operate, you just switch it on, twist it on a mason jar, and put it in a sunny place, then it will automatically light and extinguished. So long as the sun exist, so long the mason jar lights is use. Very match wedding or festivals, never out of fashion. Make your house, garden more charming.

We happy that you shopping with us, and we take you as our precious guest and value your customer experience. If you meet any problems, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Before or after you placing the order, we always at your service.