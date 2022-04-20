Top 10 Best solar mason jar lid lights Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: KZOBYD 6 Pack Mason Jar Lid Solar Waterproof Fairy Starry Firefly Lights for Regular Mouth Mason Jar Lantern on Patio Yard Pathway Festivals Home Decor(Jars Not Included)(6, Colorful)
- ✨ UPDATED MASON JAR LID LIGHTS - Cozy Warm Lights, with 30 micro LED, much brighter than those 20 LED jar lights. Larger solar panel, charge more efficiently. The edge of the lid uses rustproof material instead of cheap alloy, you would find it more durable in humid weather.
- ✨SOLARPOWERD - Switch the button to turn it on, then expose them to direct sunlight, a built-in light sensor ensures that it turns on at dusk and turns off by dawn automatically. Generally charge in the sun 6-8h will light up about 8h. If there is not enough sunlight in your area, you can also place one AAA battery to make it work.
- ✨INDOOR & OUTDOOR - You can use this jar lid light in your bedroom/kitchen/living room to create a comfortable environment, besides, due to the O-shape seal ring design, this jar lid light is 100% waterproof! You can rest assured to put your shinning mason jar in your yard/garden, no need to worry about the rain.
- ✨DIY WITH CREATION - Enjoy decorating your Mason jar with your creation! Shape the silver string lights as you like and fill mason jars with fruit, sand, dried flowers, shells, pebbles, berry sprigs, seasonal things etc., let your imagination run wild.
- ✨WHAT YOU GET - Pack of 12 units of SunKite Mason Jar LED String Lights Lid with 12 hangers. A very Good Deal to order. LED lights can last 50,000 hours under regular using, with 12 months Quality Warranty!
- 🌟 【 Solar Powered and Energy Saving 】 Built-in 8h working rechargeable AAA battery and high energy conversion efficiency makes this mason lid solar fairy lights charge fast and eco-friendly, open the mason lid and switch on, it autos on at dusk and auto off at dawn
- 🌟 【 Great for Mason Jar DIY 】 Simply put the mason lid lights on your own jar, fill in with creative artificial flowers, seashells, conch, plastic beads, pebbles, paper star or colored sands, paste the transparent sticker to achieve unexpected creative effect, romantically adding a delicate and cozy touch to your place
- 🌟 【 A Lovely DIY Lighting Set 】 Delicate appearance and warm glow make this solar jar lid fairy lights a great decorative accessory to illuminate indoor and outdoor spaces. Also a wonderful gift for your loved ones
- 🌟 【 Powerful IP65 Waterproof 】 IP65 waterproof design enables the solar mason jar lights function well indoors or outdoors without any worries of short circuit caused by moisture or weather damage. Perfect for sparking outdoor activities like wedding, birthday party, BBQ, picnic, bridal shower and so on
- 🌟 【 Wide Daily Use 】 You can hang these solar mason jar fairy lights on the tree or place them on a sunny windowsill, fence top, outdoor plant shelf, lawn, tabletop balcony, backyard, patio, porch etc.
- ♥Upgraded Solar Panel & Lids light string: Improved solar charging panel with wider grid, more effective than old version, hold more charge. The advanced lids are rain and rust resistant, (10 Hanger Included but Jar Not Included) Fits for most regular mouth mason jar,regular mouth，Lid Diameter Size: 2.76 inch(70mm)/Insert 2.17 inch(55mm).30 individual micro LEDs(warm white)Safe for indoor or outdoor use.
- ♥ With Fairy Decor & Designed： 10 x Handle DIY YOUR OWN MASON JAR CRAFTS - Come with 3 beautiful frosted fairy decor, can turn your mason jar into a special fairy jar, add a whimsical decor for your garden. Shape the warm white string lights as you like and fill mason jars with fruit, sand, dried flowers, shells, pebbles, berry sprigs, seasonal things etc. Let everybody around you give a thumb up for your idea.
- ♥ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIO AND ENERGY SAVING:100% Solar Powered Solar Panel,Slide the switch to the "ON" position before charging by solar,Generally charge in the sun 6-8h will light up 8-12h.Long lasting LED bulbs,little heat,safe to handle even after long-time use.
- ♥Very Easy to use,just need place them outdoor in direct sunlight,Automatically turn ON/OFF, the light will turn ON when the dark,and the light will turn OFF when the daytime. Each light includes an On/Off switch under the lid
- ♥ After service Policy：We happy that you shopping with us, so we will take you as our precious guest and value your customer experience. If you meet any problems, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Before or after you placing the order, we always at your service.
- Solar Powered Mason Jar String Lights Lid: Fits for regular mouth mason canning jars（The product does not come with a jar）,Lid Diameter Size: 2.76 inch(70mm)/Insert 2.36 inch(60mm).Magnificent 3.3ft long copper wire with 30 bright old-fashioned warm white bulbs, bright for Garden and House decoration.
- Great Designed： 12 x Handle DIY YOUR OWN MASON JAR CRAFTS（The product does not come with a jar） - Shape the string lights as you like and fill mason jars with sand, dried flowers, shells, pebbles, berry sprigs, seasonal things etc. Let everybody around you give a thumb up for your idea.
- Environmental Protected And Energy Saving:100% Solar Powered Solar Panel,Slide the switch to the "ON" position before charging by solar,Generally charge in the sun 6-8h will light up 8-12h.Long lasting LED bulbs,little heat,safe to handle even after long-time use.（The product does not come with a jar）
- Very Easy To Use:Just need place them outdoor in direct sunlight,Automatically turn ON/OFF, the light will turn ON when the dark,and the light will turn OFF when the daytime. Each light includes an On/Off switch under the lid.
- What You Get- 12 pack mason jar lights lids(JARS NOT INCLUDED) and 12 pack hangers. If you have any problems, please feel free to contact the seller directly.
- ✨【Solar Powered Mason Jar Lights】- Eco-friendly fits for most regular mouth mason canning jars(JARS NOT INCLUDED), Lid Diameter Size: 2.76 inch(70mm)/Insert 2.17 inch(55mm). With 30 individual micro LED bulbs, the light string is 3.3ft long. Safe for indoor or outdoor use.
- ✨【Waterproof Solar Panel & Lids】- Updated solar charging panel with a full grid, more efficiency at collecting and storing sunlight than others, the solar energy cell can hold more charge and last 12+ hours after 6h full charge. The premium lids are full waterproof and rust resistant, durable set for years. NOTE: Slide switch to the "ON" position before charging.
- ✨【30 LED Lights of Warm White】- It's brighter than the normal 20 LED Lights. More creative Mason Jar Firefly lights can be used indoor and outdoor for DIY decor, Mason Jar crafts, solar mason jar lights outdoor, very popular solar lights for any occasion, make warm and charming atmosphere mode for tree, patio, lawn, garden, party, wedding, Christmas, perfect home decoration lights.
- ✨【★★How to Use★★】- With light sensors on the surface of the lid, once you turn on the lights, the leds will light up automatically at dark but go out at dawn. Before charging, you need slide the switch to the "ON" position, and slide "OFF"after finishing. There’s one AAA rechargeable battery included. When it’s inconvenient to charge, you could just use regular AAA battery to replace the original one.
- ✨【After service Policy】We promise a 30-Day Full Refund Policy and 24-hour customer satisfaction service, If you have any problems to the solar lights outdoor, please feel free to contact us directly.
- 👍UPDATED MASON JAR LID LIGHTS - Cozy warm Lights, with 20 micro LED, much brighter than those 10 LED jar lights. Larger solar panel, charge more efficiently. The edge of the lid uses rustproof material instead of cheap alloy, you would find it more durable in humid weather.
- 👍SOLAR POWERD - Press the button to switch it on and expose them to direct sunlight, a built-in light sensor ensures that it turns on at dusk and turns off by dawn automatically. Generally charge in the sun 6-8h will light up about 8h. If there is not enough sunlight in your area, you can also place one AAA battery to make it work.
- 👍INDOOR & OUTDOOR - You can use this jar lid light in your bedroom/kitchen/living room to create a comfortable environment, besides, due to the O-shape seal ring design, this jar lid light is 100% waterproof! You can rest assured to put your shinning mason jar in your yard/garden, no need to worry about the rain.
- 👍DIY WITH CREATION - Enjoy decorating your Mason jar with your creation! Shape the silver string lights as you like and fill mason jars with fruit, sand, dried flowers, shells, pebbles, berry sprigs, seasonal things etc., let your imagination run wild.
- 👍WHAT YOU GET - Pack of 8 units of SunKite Mason Jar LED String Lights Lid with 8 hangers. A very Good Deal to order. LED lights can last 50,000 hours under regular using, with 12 months Quality Warranty!
- 【Solar Panel Lids】- Improved solar charging panel with wider grid, more effective than old version, hold more charge. Slide the switch to the "ON" position before charging,generally 6-8h full charge lasts 12h plus
- 【Solar Powered Mason Jar String Lights Lid】- Fits for regular mouth mason canning jars,Lid Diameter Size: 2.76 inch(70mm)/Insert 2.36 inch(60mm).Magnificent 3.3ft long copper wire with 20 bright old-fashioned warm white bulbs, bright for Garden and House decoration.
- 【High Quality Fairy Lights】- Very popular Mason Jar String fairy firefly Lights Lid. Make your discarded mason jars beautiful lights to decorate your surroundings. Best idea for decorations around your apartment. Just put it on shelves,tables,porches, trees,patios and pergolas.A great gift to children,lovers,family and friends.
- 【Convenient Safe Solar/Battery to Use】- No Complex Setting. Only one button to switch on/off. A built-in light sensor ensure that it turns on at dusk and turn off by dawn automatically. 1 pcs AAA rechargeable battery included. In raining, cloudy or snow days, just charge the battery or use regular AAA battery to replace.
- 【Pack of 10 Lids/Hangers Kit】- What you get - Pack of 10 units of SmilingTown Mason Jar LED String Lights Lid and 10 Hangers. A Valuable 10 kit to order. LED lights can last 50,000hours under regular using. Important: JARS NOT INCLUDED.
- Solar powered Mason Jar Lid Lights(Jars Not Included) , Fits for most regular mouth mason canning jars,Lid Diameter Size: 2.76 inch(70mm)/Insert 2.17 inch(55mm).
- Very Easy to use,just need place them outdoor in direct sunlight,Automatically turn ON/OFF, the light will turn ON when the dark,and the light will turn OFF when the daytime. Each light includes an On/Off switch under the lid, turn it on before charging by solar.It need take 6-8 hours charging time by fine day , light up for about 8-12+hours.
- Environmental Protection and Energy Saving: 100% solar powered solar panel, requires no external wiring, so it's easy to get it all set up.Suit for Any Regular Standard Mouth Mason Jars,Like all Major Brands: Ball,Kerr,Golden Harvest,Kilner and Generic Mason Jars.
- Very popular Mason Jar String fairy firefly Lights Li,let your discarded mason jars become a beautiful lights,be good for decorations around your apartment. Hung over anywhere,just as patio,garden,bedroom,and also suitalbe for party,wedding,christmas,color warm white,easy make a warmly atmosphere for family.
- 6 Pack lid lights and 6 Hangers included,Save your money,100% Guarantee for long life used. Any problem can feel free to contact us, we will give you a prefect solution and provide you the best customer service.
- 6 Pack Solar Powered Mason Jar Lights Lids: Each solar light jar lid has 30 LED, and one package includes 6 Mason Jars Lids + 6 Hangers. Jar Solar Lid Dimension: Lid 2.76"(70mm)/Insert 2.17"(55mm); Also our solar mason jar lids includes 10 pieces of theme cards (white, blue and green stars; fairy and Christmas reindeer; each theme has 2 pieces)
- Energy Saving & Environment Friendly: It’s 100% solar powered solar panel. The jar solar lids doesn’t need external wiring. 1.2v/600mAH AAA rechargeable battery is included. It needs to take 6-8 hours charging time by fine sun light, and will light up for about 8-12+hours.
- Easy to use: Please place them outdoor in direct sunlight, the solar mason jars lids will get the sunlight during the daytime and automatically turn on at night. (Note: Please slide the switch to the "ON" position when charging)
- Solar mason jars lid lights outdoor waterproof: The solar mason jars with fairy string lights is perfect for indoor and outdoor decoration. Warm light fairy mason jar lights can be used for Home, Trees, Patio, Yard, Garden, Balcony, Fence, Driveway, Backyard décor. Let’s make a warmly atmosphere for family.
- Waterproof Regular Standard Mouth: Each solar mason jar lid with hanger has an O-shape seal ring, it won't let moisture get into the jars. Perfect to outdoor garden patio decoration, wedding Christmas parties.
- ▶Hanging Mason Jar Lantern: You can use old Mason jars to make creative Mason jar lanterns at home, which can be well decorated around the apartment, hanging on fences, branches and eaves, such as terraces, courtyards, gardens, bedrooms, Also suitable for parties, weddings, Christmas, etc.
- ▶ Solar sensor: automatically turn on/off, turn on when it's dark, and turn off during the day. It takes 6-8 hours of charging time per day, and lighting time exceeds 10-12 hours.
- ▶Battery powered: The built-in rechargeable battery is replaceable, so even in a room without direct sunlight, you can still use it by replacing the battery. Just remove the battery cover and replace 1 AAA battery. As an ideal choice for interior decoration, the best way to decorate mason jars is the beautiful LED fairy firefly string lights in classic mason jars. Simple but beautiful, very cute, romantic, beautiful and interesting glass bottle decoration.
- ▶Bright__Bright and energy-saving: Using high-quality LED lights, there are 30 LEDs to make your jar brighter than the other 20 LED jars, and the light string with a lamp spacing of 5cm will not appear messy and messy. Energy saving. In winter, when the sun is insufficient, it can also keep bright by replacing the battery.
- ▶ 10 pieces + 10 hangers, choose the packaging without cans to save more money, and the service life is 100%. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will provide you with a comprehensive solution and provide you with the best customer service.
Our Best Choice: KZOBYD 6 Pack Mason Jar Lid Solar Waterproof Fairy Starry Firefly Lights for Regular Mouth Mason Jar Lantern on Patio Yard Pathway Festivals Home Decor(Jars Not Included)(6, Colorful)
Product Description
Each lid includes an AAA 600mA 1.2V rechargeable battery, collect and storage solar energy by the solar panel(2V, 70mA) under the sun.
Charge 5-8h by sunlight will light up 6-8h.
Specification:
Color: ColorfulSolar panel: 2V 70mA solar panelBattery: AAA, 600mA, 1.2VString length: 97 cm appr.Lights amount: 10 micro LEDsSpacing: 10 cm appr. between two LEDsLid diameter: 7 cmLid height: 1.5 cmInsert diameter: 5.5 cm
Suitable for Regular Mouth Mason Jars.
Package includes:
6 x Mason Jar Solar Lights Lids【Without Mason Jar and Handle】
User Manual:
Turn over the lid and find the on/off switch, turn it to on. Remove the protection film from solar panel. Screw onto the mason jar, put it in sunny place.If you open the ON switch, Then the lid lights will automatically on/off by light sensor(already built-in), it will bright at night or in dark environment; and vice versa. (Put them under the direct sunlight is better ‘cause it’s mainly solar powered.)
Solar Powered Jar Lights
Good quality and efficient solar panel ensures the solar energy be stored, it absorbs sunlight during the day, and releases it into electric energy at night to glow the lid lights.
More Details
Long Life Used
Waterproof design, so they are safe and not easily broken in rainy days outdoors.
Super easy to operate, you just switch it on, twist it on a mason jar, and put it in a sunny place, then it will automatically light and extinguished.
So long as the sun exist, so long the colored mason jars use.
Multiple Choices
Also sold 6 pack solar powered mason jar lids without handles. In case you already have or don’t need them.
Brilliant lights for no light. Lovely and beautiful light jar, with ON/OFF switch on lid case, never need to use power outlet. Creative and portable design.
Starry Fairy Lights
The LED solar light jar lids beads are high quality, bright strong.
These firefly diy mason jars lights are perfect as indoor and outdoor craft decoration.
Especially nice for wedding accessories for tables, parties, birthdays, festivals, anniversaries, Christmas.
Create Great Ambience
These mason jar string lights outdoor are very decorative, you can just put them in flat place to add the atmosphere of festivals, ceremonies, weddings and so on.
They has upgraded design so they are waterproof enough to put them in outdoor, balcony, pond, benches…
It is an excellent decorative jars with lights!
Its Dimension
Each mason jar lid is 7cm(2.76inch) wide.
And inner diameter is 5.5cm(2.17inch).
Its lid height is 1.5cm(0.59inch).
Please note: they are only for regular mouth mason jars.
Warm Prompt
Due to the difference between monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item.If you receive the lid lights and find it is not bright, please put the lids under the sun for charging at first. Please ensure turning on the switch behind EACH lid before charging by solar.If there is long time without solar charging, it can also working by internal AAA rechargeable battery only.If you meet any other problems pls don’t hesitate to ask for our service. Any comments from you is vital to us.
Solar Powered: This mason jar lid lights lighting by solar energy or an rechargeable battery, needless to use external wires, save energy and super environment protection. Good quality and efficient solar panel ensures the solar energy be stored, it absorbs sunlight during the day, and releases it into electric energy at night to glow the lid lights. Also a mason jar lids with battery operated, so don’t worry the cloudy weather problem.
Starry Fairy Lights: 3 color types for choosing. The LED string light beads are high quality, bright strong. These firefly fairy mason jars solar lanterns are perfect as indoor and outdoor craft decoration. Especially nice for weddings, parties, birthdays, festivals, anniversaries, Christmas, holidays ornaments. Only place them in garden, pathways, or put them in house, shelves, porch, also an ideal decoration. Cool and patio lights string led decor lights for room, too.
Innovation Design: For giving you multiple choices, we sold 6 pack mason jar lights 10 led solar fancy jar lids string lights without handles. In case you already have or don’t need them. Brilliant lights for no light. Lovely and beautiful light jar, with ON/OFF switch on lid case, never need to use power outlet. Creative and portable design. Solar mason jar lights outdoor and waterproof mini fairy lights.
Long Life Used: Waterproof design, so they are safe and not easily broken in rainy days outdoors. Super easy to operate, you just switch it on, twist it on a mason jar, and put it in a sunny place, then it will automatically light and extinguished. So long as the sun exist, so long the mason jar lights is use. Very match wedding or festivals, never out of fashion. Make your house, garden more charming.
We happy that you shopping with us, and we take you as our precious guest and value your customer experience. If you meet any problems, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Before or after you placing the order, we always at your service.