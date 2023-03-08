Top 10 Best solar malibu lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Produced of good brass with the timeless antique brass complete, this small voltage landscape route light-weight fixture is designed to previous. Its collar might be lifted and reduced, enabling adjustment of light-weight unfold. This high top quality fixture would be a welcoming addition to virtually any landscape, great for highlighting compact flower beds and decorations, as properly as illuminating pathways. An 8.5″ floor stake and a free, electrical power-economical, extended lasting 2.5W LED bulb are included.

Low voltage transformer essential for set up (not integrated).

Requirements

* Substance: Brass

* End: Antique brass

* Shade Diameter: 6.5″

* Top: ~22″

* Wire Length: 36″ 18/2 UL copper wire

* Base Variety: G4 bi-pin

* Enter Voltage: 12V AC/DC

* IP Score: IP45

* Compliance: ETL-detailed

* Fixture Warranty: Constrained life span

* Bulb Warranty: 1-yr

Things Provided

(8x) path light-weight

(8x) ground spike

(8x) LED bulb

Exceptional durability from good brass construction with antique brass end

6.5″ diameter shade, 18″ stem with adjustable collar, and 8.5″ ground spike

ETL-listed, pre-wired with UL-listed copper immediate burial wire

Free, electrical power-effective heat-white 3000K LED bulb involved

Compatible with G4 bi-pin lamps up to 25W

