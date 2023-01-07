Top 10 Best solar lights outdoor spotlight Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

FEIFEIER Solar Pond Spotlights IP68 Waterproof with 3 Pure White Color Submersible Lamps 18 LEDs

Specifications

Weight: 1000 g / 2.2 lb

Panel size: 193x173mm / 7.6×6.8inch

Solar panel: 6V 420mA

Rechargeable : 18650 / 3.7V / 1800MAH

Lamp holder: 3PCS Lifespan: 50,000 hours

Working Time: 8 hours (battery fully charged)

Characteristic: adjustable (90 degrees)

Function: Can be used as garden, road, lawn, pool etc. lighting & decoration

Operation

1. Connect the control box and the stake.

2. Drive the stake into the ground and make sure that the solar panel is not sheltered from the sun.

3. Set the light on the places you want, like garden, pools, ponds, etc.

4. Tear off the protective film from the solar panel. Press the button ON/OFF to turn it on and it will work normally.

5. It will continuously light for about 8 hours if it is charged by enough sunlight.

Package includes

1x Solar Stake

1x Solar Panel

3x Led Lamps

Attention



1. As the charging effect of the solar panel is depend on the sunlight, the LED light time is affected by weather, seasons, places, etc.

2. It is charging only when the button is turned ON.

3. Don’t strike the product.

4. Please put the solar panel under direct sunshine.

【Solar Pond Spotlights】Perfect for pool, pond, garden, fountain,path road, and other decoration & lighting.

【3-in-1 Solar Light】 Landscape Spotlight,This pack has 3 lamps, 18 LEDs, Beautiful and elegant.

【IP68 Waterproof and Dustproof】can be put in the water; Adjustable head, can be adjusted to 90 degrees,easy to use.

【Energy Saving】Solar-powered, ultra bright, energy saving, wireless, long service life, multi-functional; No UV or IR, environmental friendly.

【Automatically Turn on and off】Auto sensor, the light can automatically charge itself at day time (enough sunlight) and light up in dark environment,Work time is more than 12 hours