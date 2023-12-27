Top 10 Best solar lights outdoor pathway Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The mini solar outdoor lights provide the perfect campfire atmosphere for all your garden parties, barbecues and camping trips as a perfect solar pathway lights.

10 PK Mini Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame



Tips

This is small size solar tiki torch.

Loosen the soil befor inserting into the ground.

Face to the direct sunshine over 6 hours to charge the battery.

Specification of Solar Flame Light

LED: LED with flickering flame effectDimension: 2.3 x 2.3 x 19.5 inchesSolar panel: PolysiliconBattery: Ni-MH 2/3 AAA rechargeable batteryWorking Time: over 6 hours after fully charged

Package Content

10 x Solar Torch Light

10 x Extend Pipe

10 x Ground Spike

1 x Manual

Perfect garden decor light will automatically light up in the dark to illuminate your backyard and pathway.

The mini tiki torch is a very safe alternative to the real flames as they don’t actually carry real fire.

Flame solar lights outdoor are waterproof IP44, which can withstand sunny, rainy, and small snowy days.

How to install the mini solar pathway lights

Main Material

Glass

Glass

Glass

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Color of Light

Cool White

Cool White

Color Changing

Yellow

Color Changing

Quantity

4 PACK

4 PACK

4 PACK

6 PACK

6 PACK

🔥 Mini Flame: Dia 2.3” mini solar pathway lights, 10 pack mini tiki torches made of durable plastic material. Perfect garden decor light will automatically light up in the dark to illuminate your backyard and pathway.

🔥 Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame: It is actually made with LEDs that cast a rather soft, mood-enhancing, pleasant glow. A very safe alternative to the real flames as they don’t actually carry real fire. These mini outdoor lights solar powered are effective engough to create campfire atmosphere for all your garden parties.

🔥 Weatherproof Flame: Flame solar lights outdoor pathway are waterproof IP44, which can withstand sunny, rainy, and small snowy days. These solar lights outdoor are weather sensitive.

🔥 Easy to Install: There just installed grounding, no tools, no wires, just place this solar garden lights outdoor in a sunny place as a garden decorations. Just place this flickering flame lights into your yard, landscape, driveway or even sandy beach and your outdoor bonfire is ready.

🔥 Satisfied Guarantee: 30 days return and money back. We guarantee to provide our customer with best solar pathway lights and after-sales service. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us.