Top 10 Best solar lights outdoor hanging Reviews

Product Description

Length

59 Ft

39 Ft

59 Ft

66 Ft

72 Ft

72 Ft

Light Source

LED

LED

LED

LED

LED

LED

Bulbs Quantity

110

60

100

120

200

200

Power Source

Solar & USB Powered

Solar & USB Powered

Solar & USB Powered

Solar & USB Powered

Solar & USB Powered

Solar & USB Powered

Light Color

Warm White

Warm White

Warm White

Warm White

Blue

Warm White

Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

OxyLED 2 x 100 LED Globe String Lights



Would you like to create more comfortable warmth as well as more romantic atmosphere for your life? Well, there is an easy solution for you! The OxyLED Globe String Lights will satisfy all of your decorating needs. The deluxe set comes with 2 pack string lights, including 100 global bulbs for each string. Designed with timer and 8 lighting modes, the hanging string lights give you more options to select your desired mode. Plus, the portable LED remote control string lights are powered by 3 AA batteries (not included) to give you more convenience.

Dimmable 8 Light Modes

The system features 8 lighting modes: Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-Glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady on. Just press the button of the battery box then you can choose your favorite lighting mode. The 4.5V LED string lights are powered by 3 AA batteries (not included), they are easy to be carried and friendly to your children and pets.

More Details about String Lights

Wire Material: Copper & PlasticLED Bulb Material: ABS PlasticPower Source: 3 AA batteries (not included)LED Qty: 2 x 100 LEDGlobe Color: WhiteLight Color: Warm WhiteLED Bulb Size: 0.7 inch Dia.Space between LEDs: 15 cm/5.9 inchTotal Length: 2 x 49 Ft

IP44 Waterproof

Thanks to excellent waterproof ability, the globe string light adapts to both indoors and outdoors no matter the weather is. Package Content:2 x 100 LED Globe String Lights1 x Wireless Remote Control1 x User ManualWarm Tip: If the brightness of the string light becomes dim, it is recommended to replace the batteries.

String Lights for Home

Hang the globe string light on wall, window, stairs and more you like to create fabulous, warm atmosphere.

String Lights for Porch

You will not expect more with the globe lights for a happy family reunion or a heart-to-heart talk at night.

String Lights for Gazebo

Thanks to the waterproof capability, you can count it on for gazebo, patio or even garden use.

String Lights for Festivals

With diverse lighting modes and brightness level, it is definitely a better way to celebrate the big days!

2 PACK GLOBE STRING LIGHTS – OxyLED string lights, including 2 pack 100 energy-saving LED globe bulbs are longer than the same one in the market. Made of premium plastic, the OxyLED globe string lights have good heat resistance.

BUILT-IN TIMER & 8 MODES – Built in timer, the remote control string lights will be automatically on for 6 hours and off for 18 hours. Plus, the system features 8 lighting modes: Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-Glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady on. Just press the button of the battery box then you can choose your favorite lighting mode.

BATTERY OPERATED STRING LIGHTS- The 4.5V LED string lights are powered by 3 AA batteries (not included), so you can enjoy string lights virtually anywhere. It is more convenient to bring these battery operated string lights to the park for an evening picnic.

WATERPROOF STRING LIGHTS – Why limit the ball string lights to just indoor use? Featuring IP44 waterproof performance, the hanging string lights are designed to withstand all kinds of weather including adverse weather conditions like windy or rainy days, ideal for indoor & outdoor use.

DECORATIVE STRING LIGHTS – The premium globe string lights provide more uniform illumination without color decay, adding a touch of elegance to various scenarios such as home, bedroom, dorm room, wedding, party, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, restaurant, hotel, cafe, shopping center and more.