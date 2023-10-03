Top 10 Best solar lights hanging Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Shatterproof Bulb & Longer Life

Each bulb is made of ABS + plastic, when it accidentally sags, the bulb will not break or not shine. The high-quality drop resistance makes it have a longer service life than other glass bulbs.

Convenient Hanging Loops

Using the built-in hanging loops, you can use screws, hooks or cables to perfectly hang the lights on deck, tree, fence, terrace, yard, garden and other places you want to decorate.

Durable PVC Wire

Our solar outdoor string lights are made of high-quality industrial PVC material, flexible heavy-duty wire withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use, which is strong enough to hang on tree, carport, pergola or other hanging places.

180°Adjust High-efficiency Solar Panel

The solar rechargeable panel adopts advanced scientific design and can achieve 180° adjustable angle. You can easily adjust the angle with flexible screws to convert light energy into electrical energy in a sunny direction to store more energy for the light string.

Solar Powered & USB Charged

The design of two charging methods for the terrace light string allows you to use solar panels to charge the solar lights on a sunny day. When the weather is bad, you can charge the light string through the micro USB port. A variety of convenient charging methods allow you to use it anytime, anywhere.

4 Lighting Modes Lights String

4 lighting modes: steady on, slow flash, fast flash, flashing, the choice of different modes and speeds can meet your needs for a variety of occasions, the classic soft white is the perfect decoration and lighting, making the night more beautiful and interesting!

Ideal Outdoor Lighting Decoration

The solar outdoor light string is an IP65 weatherproof commercial product, the high-quality insulated wire can withstand the influence of severe weather such as heat, sun, wind, rain, snow and humidity throughout the year, can be used outdoors with confidence! Suitable for patio, deck, terrace, camping, pergola, porch, fence, wedding, party, BBQ, cafe, bistro, backyard, swimming pool etc.

Features:

Solar Powered S14 String Lights:

Equipped with180° adjustable solar panel and built in high capacity 3.7v/4000mAh rechargeable battery. Powered by solar energy, the solar patio lights will charge during the day and light up automatically at night.

If one bulb burns out the rest stay lit:

Parallel circuit, if one bulb burnt, the others will stay lit.

Shatterproof & Waterproof Outdoor String Lights:

IP65 waterproof, can withstand sun, snow, wind, rain and extreme weather, can be used all year round.

Sturdy ABS+plastic LED bulbs, much shatterproof than traditional glass bulb type, bulbs will not break when dropped on.

Specifications:

LED Quantities: 16 LED

Total Length: 39.98ft

Lighted Length: 29.53ft

Lead Length: 9.27ft

Distance from The Last Bulb to End: 1.18ft

Lights Color: Soft White (3000K)

Wire Color: Black

Bulb Type: LED Bulbs

Bulb Base: E26 Socket

Waterproof Rating: IP65

Solar Panel: 3W/5V/550mAh

Li-ion Battery: 3.7V/4000mAh

Charging Time: 8 hours

Work Time: 6-12 hours

Package Included:

1 x 16 LED S14 String Lights

1 x Solar Panel With Stake

1 x Spare Bulbs

1 x User Manual

