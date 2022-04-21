Top 10 Best solar lights for steps Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Solar Deck Lights, 8 Pack LED Solar Fence Lights, Waterproof Solar Step Lights for Stairs, Path, Patio & Garden Outdoor Lighting(4pcs Warm Lights + 4pcs White Lights)
- EASY to USE: Install the lights outdoors where they can receive direct sunlight, then keep the switch at “AUTO” position, they will automatically turn on at dusk every day. NOT motion-activated.
- SOFT WARM LIGHTING: Not industrial-looking white light, just the right amount of warm glow which decorates your house or garden beautifully, without bothering your neighbors.
- WIDE USE: Sleek, simple and rainproof design; They can used on deck steps, porch stairs, fences, walls, pathways, etc.
- HIGH QUALITY: With premium poly-crystalline silicon solar panel, durable stainless steel case and low self-discharging Ni-MH battery; these solar lights will work very well even after scorching sun and storms.
- What You Get: XLUX outdoor solar powered lights, worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
- Charge faster & Work Longer: With 2V 120MA poly-crystalline silicon solar panel, JACKYLED outdoor solar stair lights can absorb more power from the sun for about 6-8 hours. The rechargeable battery work much longer than other outdoor wireless solar lights in the market, which can let the LED solar lights illuminate about 8-10 hours on a full charge.
- Charge automatically: Press the On/Off button, turn the outdoor solar lights on (Auto mode), let the solar fence lights charged in the unlimited and free sun. It will automatically turn on at dusk or with the onset of inclement weather and off at dawn. Each solar outdoor light has 3 premium quality LEDs, which can give out a visible bright light on your path.
- IP44 Wet Rated & Durable: The outdoor step lighting is made of stainless steel and high quality lamp shell, can be used in rainy or wet condition. The operating temperature range is 14℉ to 122℉, suitable for step, fence, outdoor stairs, garden, deck and etc.
- Easy to install: Fast and easy installation, no wiring required, simply screw it onto the surface (Screws included). This outdoor solar LED light can be quickly installed in any place where it can absorb the sun light directly. Used for road, path, deck, dock, stair, fence, wall, garden, walkway, sidewalk, backyard etc.
- Good value for price: High electricity bill? NO! Save hundreds of dollars if you use JACKYLED solar deck lights, not only environmental protection but also saving money, continuous solar energy does it for you. Thank you for your help for earth! If you have any issue, inquiry or need assistance, please feel free to contact us directly.
- 【Warm Light without Dazzling】Warm white led of this deck light is enough for you to illuminate your fence, deck, step, patio, yard or garden, which is safer for the whole family to go downstairs at night.
- 【Automatic Work Mode】The solar stair light has no switch, just pull out the insulator tab to use. On sunny days, it takes only 4-5 hours to be fully charged. It can turn on automatically at dusk and turn off at dawn.
- 【Widespread Use】The solar fence lights outdoor perfect for illuminating stairs, paths, gardens, decks, also use lighting front door, back yard, driveway, garage, outdoor wall and so on.
- 【Easy Installation】The deck lights solar powered can be installed in anywhere that can be fixed with screws. The size is suit for the deck, no worry about tripping.
- 【Waterproof and Warranty】With hard ABS shell and high quality solar panel, the solar deck light is designed to withstand rain, wind, or small snowy days . What’s more, in any case you have problem, just contact us, we will help you solve the problem as soon as possible.
- ☆【2 Lighting Modes & Exquisite Design】The solar deck light uses transparent amber, which likes a crystal emits a shining light. Warm white/ 7 colour changing illumination, give you a nice ambience and mood.
- ☆【Longer Working Hours】 Solar deck lights only need to takes 4-5 hours to charge fully during the day. After full charge, the solar deck light can work 10-12 hours. It can turn on automatically at dusk and turn off at dawn. The lighting time of the solar deck lights fully meets the needs of outdoor decoration.
- ☆【Waterproof and Durable】The solar step lights made of high-quality ABS + Acrylic material, uses waterproof technology to ensure the durability of the product. It can handle a good amount of extreme weather, such as snow, rain, wind, and ice.
- ☆【High-efficient Solar Panel】Larger solar panel made of monocrystalline silicon, converts up to 23% of the sunlight into electrical energy,battery: 1.27AAA 700mAh, which ensures long-lasting standby time.Luminous Flux: 30 Lumens, better lighting effect.
- ☆【Customer Service】 The decorations step deck lights have 180 days warranty. If you are not satisfied with the solar deck lights, please contact us and we shall solve them within one business day.
- 【Waterproof Solar Light】Step lights outdoor solar powered passed MSDS and FCC certification, IP65 waterproof, even on rainy days or snowy days, can light up your steps home.
- 【Durable Solar Lights Outdoor】Step lights outdoor waterproof is made of sturdy stainless steel, more durable than plastic solar deck light on the market, not easy to damage, anti-corrosion, and has no rust.
- 【High Efficiency】Solar lights for steps outdoor waterproof are more efficient than the old solar panels. When fully charged, they can work up to 10 hours at night. Warm tip: When you use it for the first time, turn on the on/off button first and put it under direct sunlight for 3-5 days.
- 【Widely applicable】Fence lights are suitable for fences, steps, gardens, both can light up your way home and decorate your yard.
- 【Our service】Solar stair lights are strictly designed to meet the needs of the US market. If you have any questions, please contact us and we will reply within 12 hours.
- Good Corrosion Resistance: The whole solar deck lights outdoor waterproof led to use the high hardness plastic housing for the packaging technology without any screws. IP68 waterproof, frost resistance, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, and resistance to pressure for car drives on (up to 2 tons). Suitable for step, deck, dock, garden, patio, pathway, driveway, yard, pool, boat paths, etc.
- Large Solar Panel: The solar dock lights marine charging by a super-big solar panel, and a built-in 700mAh battery, it can be fully charged in about 4 hours with sufficient light, last about 8 hours.
- 30 LEDs: The solar step lights with 30 pcs LEDs, provide 360° high illumination with even light, very bright, automatic switch ON when darkness falls and switch OFF when dawn breaks.
- Easy to install: The solar lights outdoor garden is very easy to install, go with 3M VHB waterproof adhesive tape, without any screws and tools.
- Customer Service: We provide 12 months warranty, just contact us if have any problem. Note: Please put the solar deck lights in direct sunlight for charging at least 4 hours before first use.
- ☀【WARM LED LIGHT】Warm white deck light, just the right amount of warm glow which is safer for the whole family to go downstairs at night.
- ☀【Waterproof and Wide Use】With hard ABS shell and high quality solar panel, the solar fence light is designed to withstand rain, wind, or small snowy days. Which is perfect for illuminating decks, stairs, paths, gardens, fences, railings.
- ☀【Auto On/Off】This step light has no switch, just pull out the insulator sheet then put into use. On sunny days, it only takes about 4-5 hours to fully charge and can automatically turn on at whole night.
- ☀【Easy Installation】Mounts along any edge, you can fix this deck step lights with 3M tape or the screws included. The size is subtle enough to blend in easily to deck,no worry about tripping.
- ☀【Warranty】In any case you have problem, just contact us, we will help you solve the problem as soon as possible.
- 【High-Efficiency Solar Panels】🔥 Solar Deck Lights use big size(3.54 inches) solar panel, High efficiency, 4 hours can fully charging 700mAh battery, support to max 16 hours solar step lighting(In winter, lighting time will be shorter).
- 【Powerful Adhesive & Easy Installation】🔥 Solar light for steps self adhesive based on powerful nano double-sided tape, solar dock lights can strong and easy to stick on any smoothy ground (for rough ground please assist with glue).
- 【High-Level Anti-Press Material】🔥 High-density ABS Anti-press material creates high-level anti-press solar pathway deck lights, can withstand 2 Tons, solar lights for stairs , driveway, sidewalk, outdoor parking lane as solar driveway lights.
- 【Waterproof and Durable】🔥 The outdoor step lights made of ultrasonic welding technology without any screws, achieve IP68 waterproof, corrosion resistance, frost resistance, heat resistance, good protection make sure long lifespan.
- 【365 Days Worry-Free Guarantee】🔥 We provide perfect after-sales service, included 365 Days Free Guarantee. When the product reaches your hands, the power may be exhausted. Please use it after it is fully charged in the sun. In winter, because the sun is not as strong as in summer, the battery is not easy to be fully charged, so the lighting time may be shorter. If the batteries of some lamps are loose during transportation, which leads to the lamps cannot work, please contact us, we will solve the problem for you in time.
- ✅【Upgrade Solar Step Lights】Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark. Upgraded Solar panel Made of Higher Conversion Rate monocrystalline silicon, it working time much longger than other light in the same sun condition. Built-in rechargeable Ni-MH battery, full-charged can be used for over 8 hours.
- ✅【Automatic illumination】Built-in Intelligent Light Sensor, automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient. DBF solar step lights is much more unique, bright and practical compared to other dim 3-6 LED lights in the market. Perfect for garden, patio, deck, fence, pathway, porch, stairs, wall and so on.
- ✅【Waterproof & Durable】The solar deck lights seamless combination of stainless steel and high-impact ABS plastic, don't need worry about rain or snow. IP65 waterproof suitable for all kinds of outdoor conditions. Rust and oxidation resistance, much more durable than other plastic step lights outdoor.
- ✅【Easy To Installs】Solar powered, fast and easy installation, no wiring required, can be fix with 2 screws or double-side adhesive(Both Included). This outdoor solar stair lights can be quickly installed in any place where it can absorb the sun light directly.
- ✅【Warm Tips】Outdoor solar step lights are sensitive to weather, in cold weather or rainy days lighting time will be affected, please ensure the lights get enough sunlight.
- 💡【Solar Powered】Eco-Friendly Rechargeable solar panels,automatically recharges during the day and glows when night falls.Each light has 6 leds which gives out Intensityt and steady light.we could have called these Deck Dots, Stair Dots, Pier Dots or Boardwalk Dots.
- 💡【Long Lighting Time】Built-in 600mAH large storage battery, 6-8 hours solar charging time when in good sunshine condition, enough to supply the leds up to 5 days.
- 💡【Waterproof & Resistance to Pressure】IP67 Rating allows for downpours and submersion. High quality heavy metal frame, Bear 50% weight than other lights, which means that it will not be damaged even the car or truck run over it.
- 💡【Installs in Minutes】This light can be quickly installed in any ground where it can absorb the sun light directly. No wiring, you can fix it with screws or glue, 12pcs screws included in the package,(Just like the JP2023A Screw) ,The screws are more in line with the usage habits.
- 💡【Highest Industry Standards】The whole Volisun's solar dock lights are certified by FCC of a high standard. Different from other brands of manufacturing materials. Our single LED lights have a net weight of 0.65LB, high quality assurance. For any product questions,please contact Volisun Customer Service.
Our Best Choice: Solar Deck Lights, 8 Pack LED Solar Fence Lights, Waterproof Solar Step Lights for Stairs, Path, Patio & Garden Outdoor Lighting(4pcs Warm Lights + 4pcs White Lights)
Product Description
Solar Deck Light for Backyard, Fence, Walkway, Pathway, Garden Outdoor Lighting Decor
Specifications:
* Material: Polycrystalline Silicon+ABS Plastic
* Light source: 2 brighter 5050# LED beads
* Power supply: high-efficient Solar Panel
* Solar panel: 2V 70mA.
* Storage battery: 1.2V 300mAh AAA Ni-MH battery
* Charging time: 8 hours
* Working time: 8-12 hours after fully charged
* Waterproof level: IP65
Package:
* 4x Solar Step Light (warm)
* 4x Solar Step Light (white)
* 16x Screw sets
* 8x Double sided tapes
* 1x User Manual
Note: waterproof in wet or rainy conditions, but don’t immerse solar panels in water intentionally.
Our Solar Lights for Wide Application
Beautify Your Deck
Our outdoor deck lights are brighter and beautiful, great for deck lighting.
Decorate Your Fence
Joyfulait fence solar lights are easy to install, make your fence attractive.
Illuminate Your Steps
Our outdoor step lights are waterproof, perfect for your stairs.
High Energy Conversion Solar Fence Lights
Perfect for Lighting, Marking and Decoration
Mounted along any edge with included screws or double sided tapes, no need for messy wires. Enough to light up your every step, ideal for Patio, Porch, Path, Deck, Garden, Garage, Stairway, Fence, Outside Wall, etc.
☀【Upgraded Solar Panel】Solar step lights have long battery life, used with a good quality polycrystalline silicon solar panel, durable ABS casing, powered by a solar battery charging system, maximize available sunlight, the light without dazzling, lighting longer than others.
☀【Automatic Switch】the solar fence lights can absorb solar energy high-efficiently during daytime(8-10 Hours) and keep lighting up for all night, light up automatically at dusk and light off at dawn(ensure the switch is in “ON” position).
☀【Waterproof & Easy Installation】The waterproof glass is IP65, these solar lights designed to withstand rain, wind, snow, ice. But do not dip it into water. There are no confusing wires, easy to install by using the screws included.
☀【Widespread Application】These fence post solar lights are perfect for your deck, stairs, garden, pathway, patio, walkway, fence, backyard decoration etc. It is a ideal outdoor lights. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Buy with confidence！