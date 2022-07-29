Top 10 Best solar lights for pool floating Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Cootway is specialized in developing led glow pool lights, we are a brand of research, production&sale as one, we have developed led BALL light, led STAR lights, led UFO lights, led FOOTBALL lights, all these lights are auto color changing and solar powered, energy saving and environmental protection. We will be always committed to provide customer satisfied pool products.

UFO Solar Powered LED Lamp Inflatable Lights for Garden Lawn Pond Beach



These solar powered UFO led lights can light up your garden scenes, simply let the lights under sunlight during the day, then glow brightly at night. It is a great decorate light for birthday, holiday, anniversary or fun wedding gift ideas. If there are several pool lights and placing them in a swimming pool, pond, lawn, outdoor or home, it will be a beautiful scene at night.

This is a perfect gift for friends, families and colleagues. Instant home decoration is very simple and requires no assembly. Many people bought one and liked it so much that they came back and bought a few more.

Auto color changing UFO light



The UFO led light can change color automatically, and change color every 25 seconds cycling through White, Pink to Red, Purple, Blue, Aqua, Green, Lime and White, you do not need to set it, very easy to use.

These solar floating pool lights create a great fun, enjoyable atmosphere for everyday and special occasions, use them as soothing night lights for children, and have a good mood for kids and adults.

We use high quality durable material to prevent the damage from storm rain, and it is inflatable, very easy to carry if you want to go camping, these lights can light up night atmosphere.

UFO lights can be hangable on the tree to decorate, there is a loop on the side of the lights, you had better put it under sunlight first, when these lights got full powered, you can hanging them to decorate everywhere.

These lights are IP68 waterproof design, it can floating on the swimming pool, pond and no inlet. Kids also can play them with a good mood, colorful UFO lights in water make your night wonderful.

These UFO lights can be used many occasions, colorful floating pool light decorate your swimming pool, pond, back yard, fountain, garden, pathway, lawn, stage, house for holiday, festival, wedding, party decoration. Perfect for Christmas decoration, outdoor and indoor. these colors will attract people’s attention, people will be fascinated by it.

Quantitiy

1 Pcs

2 Pcs

4 Pcs

1 Pcs

2 Pcs

4 Pcs

Material

Vinyl

Vinyl

Vinyl

Vinyl

Vinyl

Vinyl

Waterproof Level

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68

Size

15*11”

15*11”

15*11”

17*9”

17*9”

17*9”

Auto Color Changing

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Feature

Inflatable,Floating,Solar Powered

Inflatable, Floating, Solar Powered

Inflatable, Floating, Solar Powered

Inflatable, Floating, Solar Powered

Inflatable, Floating, Solar Powered

Inflatable, Floating, Solar Powered

【Floating Waterproof Design】These outdoor solar lights are made of high quality pvc material. Adopted IP68 grade waterproof, and it is inflatable that can float on the swimming pool. The shape of these night lights looks like UFO, with red blue green white color Changing automatically make the atmosphere more dreamy.

【Energy-Saving Solar Light】 It is 100% solar powered automatic charging LED lighting UFO. This solar led light stores solar energy in sunlight and illuminate in darkness. A hidden solar module in the solar light converts energy from direct sunlight, there is no electricity required and works up to 8 hours after fully charged in direct sunlight.

【Light Up Night Atmosphere】The white color of this solar pool lights are much brighter than other lights. Meanwhile, the hanging UFO lights decorate night with fabulous changing color. The floating pool lights add vibrant color, energy, and excitement to backyard, pond, room, indoor and outdoor.

【Variety of Usage】 Our solar light easily places on the ground, floats in the swimming pool, hanging from trees in the back yard or rests on the table. This solar LED lamp is an illuminated entertainment center. Perfect for all theme parties, gardens, yard, lighten up your pathway and enhance all festival atmosphere.

【100% Satisfaction Guarantee】We keep online in 24hours, so if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will give you professional answers and promise you a satisfied resolution including a replacement or full refund if there are problems about our products.