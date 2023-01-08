Top 10 Best solar lights for garden Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ABOUT KOICAXY:



The KOICAXY brand was successfully registered on the platform in 2020. Our goal is to design and manufacture high quality lighting products. We strongly believe that product quality and user experience are most important, and we will always adhere to this principle.

IP65 Waterproof



The professional waterproof certification ensures safety for outdoor use, it can be operated normally in extreme climates, protecting light from rain, exposure or snow.

Easy installation



Drill a hole in the wall with a tool. Insert the column hinge into the wall. Fasten the screw in the column hinge. Finally, hang the light on the screws.

Wider and Flexible



The flexible light heads on both sides can be rotated freely in any desired direction. The solar panel can also be freely adjusted to the sun to absorb solar energy with maximum efficiency.

Power button



Gently press the power button to turn it on, please test it in dark environment before installation.

Koicaxy solar outdoor lamp with motion detector – illuminate your home

Specifications:

Solar panel: 1.5 W, 19% efficiencyLithium battery: 2200mAhLED lifespan: 50000 hoursSolar energy charging time: 8 hoursLifespan of the solar module: 5 yearsLamp beads: 230PCSOptimal mounting height: 2-3mExtension of the time: 30s (to detect moving objects, light continues.)

Note:

Charge the sunlight in the sun for 8 hours before use.Install the lamp shade-free wall, which allows the lamp to receive sufficient solar energy.Solar outdoor lights with motion detectors are sensitive to light. Please do not install it near street lamps or other light sources at night. They only work in a dark environment.If the solar panel does not absorb sunlight for 3 months, the battery may lose power. Please charge it under the sun for 8 hoursThe charging and lighting time of the sunlight depends on the weather conditions.

Package Include:

1 packs: 1 * solar motion detector outdoor, 1 * user manual, 2 * extension column hinge, 2 * screw

2 packs: 2 * solar motion detector outside, 1 * user manual, 4 * extension column hinge, 4 * screw

【Wide Angle Illumination & PIR Motion Inductor】: The solar sensor lights outdoor has multi-joint rotatable design with 3 heads. Up to 270° wide angle, solar light motion sensor detects motion up to 26 feet within an angle of 120 agrees. Automatically turns off during the day and will only turn on 30S when it senses movement at night.

【Longer Lasted Battery& Higher Charging Efficiency】: Solar wall lights equipped with 2200mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and newly upgraded polysilicon high-efficiency solar panel, 360° independently adjustable. Photoelectric conversion efficiency is around 19%, can greatly shorten the charging time than other solar sensor lights outdoor.

【IP65 Waterproof】: The solar spot lights outdoor are made of high-quality ABS materials, IP65 waterproof rating, which withstands all types of adverse weather conditions, for front door, backyard, wall, patio, garden, porch, garage, swimming pool, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc.

【Easy To Installation】: The motion light comes with a fixed buckle for hanging up and you can easily take the solar lights outdoor off to install, no annoying wires or adapters needed. Only using the included screws to fix on any exterior wall, great to put in areas with no power outlet.