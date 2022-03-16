Top 10 Best solar lights for fence post Reviews

solar lights for fence post – Are you looking for top 10 best solar lights for fence post for your budget in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 21,263 customer satisfaction about top 10 best solar lights for fence post in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- 【3 Lighting Working Modes】The upgraded solar lights outdoor has 3 working modes with 150°Wide-Angle detection to meet your different needs: 1.) Dim long light mode, 2.) Strong light sensor mode, 3.) Motion sensor mode. The powerful sensor ball head provides powerful motion sensitivity up to 10-16 feet, press the black button on the front of the lights to switch 3 working modes.
- 【Wireless Waterproof IP65】 Solar lights with waterproof coefficient IP65，the professional IP65 waterproof, solar lamp works very bright. Even on rainy days it can light your garden,patio,yard,deck,garage,fence,pool, front doors, backyards, walls, etc.
- 【2000 mAh of Solar Security Lights】 The solar lights with the 2000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows the solar lights to be continuously illuminated for longer periods of time to meet every day lighting needs. The solar panels work during the day to store electricity and light up the outdoors for you at night. And higher Solar Efficiency up to 18% via Mono-crystalline Silicon.
- 【150 ° Wide-Angle Lighting】50LED motion sensor solar lights with 150º Wide Angle Lighting, providing a super bright lumen for a wide area. More sunshine it charged; it can illuminate longer. Note: If there is no good sunlight for several days, thus the light may not light up at night. It will get power if sunny day comes and light up after 8-10 hours of charging.
- 【Easy to install】 The solar lights no complicated cables, you can use the provided screw or 3M double-sided tape to mount the device. (Note: Please kindly note the recommended installation height would be 1.8-2.5M.)
- TWO LIGHTING CHOICE: solar post light outdoor has two modes (warm white & bright white). PLS MAKE SURE YOU TURN THEM INTO SAME MODE TO UNIFY THE LED COLOR.
- FLEXIBLE - Fits 4 x 4 inch wooden posts. No need to run electrical wiring. Completely self-contained.
- BEAUTY BY DESIGN - Extra brightness and modern lined design make your home unique and warm.
- WEATHER PROOF: Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow or any other outdoor environments.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE--Pls contact us if lacking accessories or you get any defective products
- SOLAR POWERED - Save energy, save money, save the planet. Caps charge during the day and turn on automatically at night. 7-8 hours of battery life each night.
- BRIGHT - Industry leading 25 lumen warm white LEDs provide more than just accent lighting. Perfect for fence deck garden or patio posts.
- CORDLESS - Avoid the cost and headache of hiring an electrician or contractor to run dangerous wires outside. Each lamp is cordless and completely self-contained.
- INCLUDES DIFFERENT BASES - Fits square 4x4 vinyl/plastic posts (4x4"), 4x4 wooden posts (3.5x3.5"), 5x5 wooden posts (4.5x4.5"), and 6x6 wooden posts (5.5x5.5"). See product images.
- QUALITY - IP44 waterproof. Automotive grade lithium ion battery. Plastic with UV fade protection. Lifelong LEDs. And, of course, our amazing customer service.
- Unique Outdoor Lighting: Made of high quality metal and plastic, made tough and sealed tight. Each lights includes 72 pcs high brightness SMD LEDs, solar LED flickering flameless candles lights, both in quality and appearance, are comparable to real candles. Measures: 5.5 x 5.5 x 6 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Flame Post Lights.
- Dancing Flames Design: A safe alternative to the real flame effect - 72 pcs high brightness SMD LEDs cast a safe, soft and gentle glow, produces a very calm and impressive atmosphere. When night comes, it lights up and the LED flame light leaping, which will bring you a beautiful scenery. There are 2 lighting mode: FLAME and ON, if you want flame effect, please turn to FLAME.
- Solar Powered Lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. Each light includes 1 x 1000mAh AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night. (Note: Charging and working time will change depending on the weather).
- Ease of Installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. There is s switch on the back of solar panel, Please turn the switch to ON / FLAME before charging.
- Weather Proof: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick ABS plastic, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for Halloween Christmas outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- TWO COLOR MODES: The solar post light has two modes(Cool White& Warm White).You can choose lighting effects at night,the exquisite appearance can also decorate your courtyard and garden in the daytime.
- FLEXIBLE AND EASY INSTALLATION: Unlike other solar post cap light, this solar post cap light is suitable for any size wooden posts.No addition tools and wires,you just need to fix the plastic to the post then fix the lamp body to the base. if you don’t like the universal base, please contact us, we can send you new 4x4/5x5 plastic base.
- MATTERS NEED ATTENTION - Before you use the post light first time, please put it in a sunny place to charge it for more than 13 hours. Be careful to avoid bumping and neutralizing the lamp body.
- UNIQUE OUTDOOR DECORATION - Our Unique appearance post cap equipped with warm and comfortable light, make your patio snugger. With an appealing modern design, it also enriches the mood for night walking and provides convenience.
- SERVICE - 100% brand-new, excellent quality. We support 30-days worry-free refund. If you have any problems with this post light, please contact us and we will deal in 24 hours. Hope to light your patio and life.
- Modern Outdoor Lighting: Made of high quality plastic, made tough and sealed tight, no need to worry about rust. Each solar lights includes 15 lumen with 12 pcs high brightness SMD LED, much brighter than other solar lights. Measures: 4.95 x 4.95 x 2.4 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Post Lights.
- Solar powered lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging. Each light includes 1 x AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night.
- Ease of installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. (Note: The light's square footprint leaves the corners of a 5x5 post slightly exposed).
- Weather Resistant: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick PLASTIC, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Tips: There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging.
- 【Two Color Modes】The Siedinlar solar post light has two modes (warm white & cool white). It is equipped with 4 LED lamp beads. Additionally, LED post light combines stylistic details with sleek, modern lines and may coordinate well with all different styles of decoration.
- 【Easy to Use】Install them according to the instructions, fix the base by supplied screws on the wooden post. Solar powered post lights are charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun, and will turn on for 10-12 hours in the nighttime automatically.
- 【Applicable Size】Our solar post cap lights are equipped with 3 different sizes of bases, which are compatible with 4x4, 5x5, 6x6 inch wooden posts. This makes it a versatile option for homeowners expecting to put a cap light on multiple pillars, it is perfect for posts, decks, patios, fences. You may also choose to mount it on outdoor tables and other flat surfaces.
- 【IP44 Waterproof】Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating and is made of tough ABS. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow. You can rest assure to use, in any outdoor environments.
- 【Note】If there is any problem with the Solar Post lights, please feel free to contact us. 1 year warranty and 24 Hours customer service.
- 【Dusk to Dawn Solar Powered】: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the post lights automatically turn on at night and go off during daytime, and can last up to 8-10 hours lighting after fully charged. Each solar lights includes 15 lumens, no extra wiring required, and the brilliant LEDs are long lasting and energy efficient.
- 【Modern Pattern Design】: Beautiful metal lampshade with unique decorative patterns, warm white lighting can project to the ground. These solar post light perfect for posts, decks, patios, fences. You may also choose to mount it on outdoor tables and ground.
- 【Weather Resistant】These outdoor cap lights are made of high quality ABS, never need to worry about putting them under the rain or snow. And with the waterproof rating of IP65, the fence post lights can work properly under all kinds of weather.
- 【Easy Installation】: No wires and coming with mounting kit, the lights can be simply screw into wooden caps. The solar post cap Light is compatible in dimension with wooden posts measuring 4x4/5x5/6x6inch.
- 【Widely Application】: You can get the solar powered LED lights installed on wooden piles or fence. They are widely use for garden patio decoration.
- ✔ SOLAR POWERED: Let the sun do the work with solar outdoor post cap lights from Home Zone Security featuring long lasting warm LED lights to upgrade your home with elegant accent lighting
- ✔ DECORATIVE HOUSING: Designed with decorative rigged glass high quality housing for beautiful accent lighting effect along your deck and porch posts
- ✔ EASY SETUP: Quick and painless installation with no wiring required. Simply switch the light on and mount using the included mounting screws to install on your posts for attractive accent lighting at night (Intended for 4 x 4 posts)
- ✔ AUTO-ON SENSOR: Dusk to dawn sensor to keep light off during the day while charging and automatically triggers at night for hours of illumination
- ✔ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Tested and approved for outdoor weather resistance backed with our 1-year no hassle product support
Wecusn Solar Fence Post Lights Outdoor, Super Bright 15 Lumen 2 Pack 4×4 6×6 Black Solar Post Cap Lantern for Yard Porch Dock, Lights for Wooden Posts Waterproof for Deck LED Warm White
Product Description
Wecusn Solar Post Lights
Mount them on posts that you stake into the ground, and during the day the solar panel atop of the lights collects rays from the sun, charging the battery within so that energy can be utilized as light when it gets dark.The lights have an internal light sensor so that they automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn, saves energyThe outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick plastic, no need to worry about rust.Whether showcasing your home’s architectural style or increasing the safety of your outdoor space at night, the solar post light can enhance the look and feel of your backyard in a snap.
Notes:
As the charging effect of the solar panel is depended on the sunlight, the LED light time is affected by weather, seasons, places, etc.Please cover the solar panel if you want it light up at daylight. Fully charged the solar panel under sunlight for 12 hours at the first time use.They are WATERPROOF, and can still use during rain and snow, but please avoid soaking in water for a long time.Make sure there is no strong light source around the solar panel at night.
Material: Plastic
Size: 6.7*6.7*3.5 Inches, Each
Base: Fit for 4”/6” base
Powered Source: Solar Powered
Bulb Type: 3000K Warm White High Brightness LED
Lumens: 15 lumen per light
Battery: 1 x 1.2V AA 1000mAh NI-MH Rechargeable Battery, Each
Weather-resistant
IP44 waterproof design provides excellent waterproof function, making it very suitable for outdoor use, without worry the damage of bad weather such as rain and snow.Made tough and sealed tight.
Suitable Size
Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply install the solar cap lights to highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post.Solar post cap lights are very suitable for posts, fences, railings, mailboxes, pillars, docks, decks, etc.
Solar Powered
Wecusn outdoor pathway lights are equipped with an AA 1000mAh high capacity solar battery. It only needs 6-8 hours to be fully charged and provides 10-12 hours of working time to meet the night lighting needs.
Decorate Your House and Wide Application
Service:
We provide high-quality after-sales service, dedicated to your shopping.Our Purpose is “Provide You The Best Service and Products ”,Please Rest Assured to Purchase.We Have Been Producing Solar Lights for 8 Years and Accumulated Lots of Experience and Learn More About Solar Lights,We Ensure Definitely We Can Provide The Best Products.We Are So Grateful for All of Your Support and Recognition.We Will Continue to Concentrate On Designing More and More Good Products.If there is any problem with the solar post lights, we will help you solve any of your problems.
【IP44 Waterproof】Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating and is made of tough ABS plastic. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow. You can rest assure to use, in any outdoor environments.
【Easy to Install】Suitable for outdoor post lights poles of 4×4 / 6×6, great as solar post cap lights outdoor.
【Auto ON/OFF】Solar post cap lights will switch on and off automatically. It will automatically turn on the lighting in dark environment.
【After-Sale Service】If you have any questions about our landscape path lights please contact us immediately and we will do our best to solve your problem. Please be assured that your satisfaction and recognition is our top priority.
So you had known what is the best solar lights for fence post in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.