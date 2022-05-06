Top 10 Best solar light with timer Reviews

solar light with timer – Are you looking for top 10 great solar light with timer on the market in 2022? Our team had scanned more than 79,843 customer satisfaction about top 10 best solar light with timer in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- 【4 Lighting Mode & Lighting Sensor Function】Afoskce solar powered light bulb with 4 Modes: High 300LM/ Midium 150LM/ Low 75LM/ SOS; How to enter light sensor mode: Press AUTO button on remote OR Press 5 times MODE button on the solar light bulb, Light sensor mode only worked when solar panel plug in solar led bulb. Automatically turn off the solar lights and charging during the day; and automatically turn on the lights at night.
- 【Solar Panel & USB Cable Charging】Solar LED lamps built in 3.7V 1500mAh rechargeable Lithium battery, bulbs charged by the solar powered panel or DC 5V USB Micro 5P socket, after fully charged it can be used for Highlight: 5-7h; Medium light: 11-13h; Low light: 19-22h. How to charge with 1.2W solar panel: Put solar panel outside under bright sunlight and at the same time keep connect the bulb with panel cord for 6~8 hours, charging indicator is red, full charged indicator is green.
- 【20 LEDs Hight Light Solar Bulb with Remote Timer】Afoskce dimmable led solar bulb with 20LEDS hight brightness and high quality 2835 LED; you can remote setting timing 0.5/2/5/10 hours auto turn OFF the solar camping light. In daytime, when there is sunshine, connect the solar panel with led light bulb, the solar panel can convert the solar energy to electric energy and store it in the battery of solar led bulb. The charged bulb can be used as a mobile lighting lamp.
- 【Wide Application】 Solar outdoor light is ideal for indoor home lighting, reading, outdoor camping, hiking, fishing, cooking, working, car, shed, chiken coops, barn, power outage, hurricane, storm, emergency and blackouts,etc. The photovoltaic panel is fixed in the roof or a place with sufficient sunlight, the wire is introduced into a room, and the plug is plugged in the port for charging ( a 5-6V charger can be used for charging as well)
- 【What You Get】You will get hight quality Afoskce solar light bulb which certified by FCC, CE, ROHS; 1-Year Warranty; 7W Rechargable Solar Light Bulb with Hook * 1; 1.2W Solar Panel with 3 Meter Cord * 1; Remote Control *1; English User Manual *1; Note: The solar light can be used in any weather, but the bulbs are not waterproof.
- Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative: Unique technological design. The solar panel is designed to be hermetically sealed, which greatly enhances its waterproof and can work normally even in any bad weather. High-quality - 66ft 200LEDs solar lights outdoor can meet any DIY needs.
- Comprehensive Upgraded Solar Panel: Solar panel size: 7.01*3.80 in. 3.6 times bigger than other solar panel. With a huge capacitance of 2000mA and an amazing IPCE 21%, our solar panel charging more efficiently and takes less time. It can work for 7-11 hours after being sufficiently charged.
- RF Wireless Remote: 8 modes including combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash and steady-on to suit your particular needs.In addition, it is equipped with 4 Timer modes（2H/4H/6H/8H/Timer Off）, 10 brightness levels and 6 speed levels. So convenient that you can even control garden lights solar across the wall without going out of home. Please press “MODE” button on the solar panel to change modes if the remote gets lost.
- Sturdy and Waterproof Copper Wire: 200 Super Bright LED bulbs on 66ft high quality copper wire. Ultra-thin waterproof film is covered on copper wire and make it not easily entangle but conform to any shape you want. IP67 Waterproof string lights can work normally even in rainy days. No need to worry about bad weather. Do not soak the rope lights in water. Perfect decoration for your garden, sidewalk, pathway, patio, pool and campsite.
- Worry-free After-sale Customer Service: Asmader always attaches great importance to the use experience of every customer and product quality. So we have carefully designed this solar fairy lights, please don’t hesitate to contact us for help if you have any problems on using the led solar string lights, we will definitely offer a satisfactory solution to you.
- 4 Lighting Modes & Remote Timer:High light:300LM/5-10H；Midium light:150LM/11-13H；Low light:75LM/19-22H；SOS Signal light:For emergency situations or low visibility conditions. Control distance by Remote Timer is 6-8 m. Solar Light Bulbs can save electricity,adjust brightness,Lighting time according to demand but give you security when Emergency power shortage.
- Lighting Sensor Function:Automatically turn off the light and charge during the day,and automatically turn on the light at night. Enter the light sensor mode through the AUTO button of the remote control or the MODE button on the lamp.At night,the bulb will automatically light for 4 hours and then turn off,and then cycle every day.(it must be ensured that the bulb is connected to the solar panel)
- Portable Application: It can be hung anywhere through a hook,such as henhouse,Camping,hurricane power outage,Chicken Coop,Outdoor sports,Pathfinder,Beaches,Courtryard,Garden,Handing lighting,Command warming,and areas where it is not convenient to conect AC power,etc
- Rechargeable By Solar Panel Or USB Cable :1 Put the solar panel face up in a Strong sunlight,keep connect the bulb with panel cord about 5~9 hours,the charging indicator light will be red turn to green when it is fully charged. 2 Android USB Cable and Charging voltage is in the range of DC 5V-7V.It is convenient to charge and carry. You can store some in the underground warehouse, garage and car to deal with emergencies.
- What You Get: 2pack Solar Light Bulbs with 2pcs IR Remote Timer; 2pcs solar panel with 3 Meter Cord; An English product manual; CCGKX solar light bulbs are certified by FCC, CE, ROHS；Note: The Bulbs are not waterproof.If you have any questions, we will give you 100% satisfactory service within 24 hours.
- Solar Powered & Energy Saving: The solar panel and the lamp body are designed separately, the solar lights use Polysilicon solar panels (6v/3w) , high conversion rate; You can adjust angle for the best daylight exposure. Built in 3.7V 2600mAh large-capacity battery, high brightness 28 white LED providing illumination for 8-12h once fully charged under direct sunlight
- Durable&EasyInstallation: Premium ABS+aluminium alloy, high temperature resistance and rust resistance with long service time; Simply install it wherever you like. It's all solar powered- no wiring needed. You just need to turn on the bottom and place it anywhere under direct sunshine for the first time
- Switch & Remote Control: You can use the IR remote to turn on/off, adjust brightness and set lighting time within 3 meters. Dimmable brightness levels for your free adjusting to provide the most appropriate lighting for you, set the lighting time(2H/4H/6H)
- Two Working Modes: Press the "AUTO" button and the solar light will enter the Light Sensor Mode - charge in the daytime, auto lighting when at night or in dim light. Press the "ON" button and the light will enter the Constant Light Mode
- Water Resistant: IP65 waterproof, classic design with black retro metal lampshade, perfect for outdoor and indoor use, such as garden, yard, patio, balcony, landscape, home, workshop, green house working, stair, barn, storage shed, etc.
- >Solar Powered Fit Anywhere: Let Flyhoom solar light bulb help with the No Electricity Areas such as a shed, chicken coop or garage? 1 solar bulb will light up around 100 sqft.
- >4 Lighting Modes: High/ 180lm, Medium/ 100lm, Low/ 40lm, SOS/ 100lm. Working time: 4-5H/ 8-10H/ 12-15H/ 6H. Control distance by remote are 6-8 m.
- >Timer Set: Choose the Time button 15 min,30 min,1 h or 4 h via remote controller then the bulb will auto off. Please charge the solar bulb before use.
- >Non-Waterproof: These solar light bulb can be used in many place but its not waterproof. Easy to charge via the solar panel (outside) or android charging cable (indoor).
- >All Flyhoom solar light bulbs are certified by FCC, CE, ROHS. If you are not fully satisfied, we will work directly with you to make it right.
- 【Wide Range of Applications】This 200W Solar Flood Light features super-bright LEDs that will light up the dark in a matter of seconds. Designed and built for a wide range of lighting applications such as commercial and industrial buildings, parking lots,Sidewalk,Garage,Backyard,Driveway, street, pathway lights, playground, farms, parks and large area Residential and Recreational lighting. This high quality built and very durable light is completely self-contained.
- 【Dual-Color-Light Dusk to Dawn】 Its innovative smart lighting profiles offer true Dusk to Dawn all night lighting capability. 2200K-7000K yellow/white light mode switch at will. It offers flexibility for critical weather and variations of geographic locations and it is able to automatically manage the critical status of the battery. An All In One Design!
- 【Intelligent Control】Built-in photoelectric sensor, Auto-on/Off. 6-8 hours get fully charged and 16-20 hours long lighting time,36A large capacity aluminum iron phosphate battery, built-in intelligent control chip, automatically adjust the working power with battery capacity change, guarantee long lighting time.
- 【Operating control modes】 Automatic on at Dusk or Remote Controller with independent Manual ON and OFF, Dimming and Timer functions paired. Full light / half bright /10-100 dimming, 3/5/8 hour timed remote control, 35ft to 65ft lighting distance, give you more convenient and faster to control it.
- 【Product Warranty】We supply 30-day full money back and 12-month quality guarantee if the product has any quality problem. Our professional service team is always ready to answer your concerns within 24 hours.
- SOLAR POWERED & REMOTE CONTROL: Outdoor solar light,solar panel and light body are designed separately,ON/OFF switch,it's power supplied by sunlight in the daytime with solar panel and stores power for night,lighting with built-in lithium battery,high brightness 12 led,energy saving,freely adjust brightness and time, installation anywhere, and high safety. Charging in the daytime and turning on automatically in the dark.(Please turn the switch behind the solar panel to the ON position.)
- ROTATABLE & LONG WORKING TIME: The solar panel can be adjusted to a variety of angle(270°）, which ensures that the panel can absorb enough light from sunrise to sunset, Battery will be fully charged within 7 hours under strong direct sunlight(≥35000LUX). The shed light maximum brightness of full power can last about 16 hours all night light.
- CLASSIC INDUSTRIAL & MODERN STYLE: Solar lights is classic design with black retro metal shade,it casts a beautiful shadow on ceiling,lawn,hang on the branch,wooden stand,pole,eaves,sunshade,the pendant light also can be used indoors with 5 meters cable (from solar panel to the light), versatile and flexible to creates a pleasing ambiance.
- LIGHTWEIGHT & DURABLE: solar panel 164*164mm;metal shade Φ150*45mm;only 450g,FET laminated polycrystalline silicon solar panel and battery are adopted, and the product life is over 2 years.Please use it in a dark environment because when there is light shining in the solar panel, the solar panel will be in the charging state and the light does not work.
- APPLICATION SCENE: IP65 water resistant, it's suitable for garden, yard, patio, balcony, landscape, home,kitchen island,hallway,dining room,bedroom,cafe,bar,club etc. We offers 12 months services.If you have any question or suggestion is welcomed to contact us. We will response to you as soon as we can.
JVR 12V Timer Switch Programmable Digital 12 Volt DC/AC/Solar Battery Powered
Product Description
*LCD Display
Built-in battery. Power off memory function. Easy to read LCD screen. Panel mounted.
*Multi Programs
JVR timer can repeat programs with 16 ON/OFF settings and manual override. 1 minute to 168 hours timing range.
*Save Energy
Automatically switch on and switch off the power supply of all sorts of electric equipment according to the time setting by the user. Come with an internal lithium battery. Never loses time even electric supply cut off.
*Keyboard Lock
All of the button will be locked automatically for more than 30 seconds no operation. Prevent children or others from accidentally messing with your programs. More convenient and practical. Press “C/R” button 4 times continuously to unlock. Lock icon in the left corner of the screen will be disappeared.
*Simplify Your Life
Use our timer to fully automate your home or office or farmer. Easy to setup and set a program to turn on/off appliances. Such as light/ lamps/ heater/ fans/ aquarium/ automatic chicken coop door/ fish feeder/ automatic preheating/ water dispenser/ cell phone chargers/ kitchen appliances/ radio/ television/ street lamp and more.
Package included:
1 x JVR Timer
4 x Female Wire Terminal Cable
1 x User Manual
Note:
All buttons are automatically locked after 30 seconds of no action.
Press the “C/R” key 4 times to unlock.
If you have any questions, please contact the service email directly, we will reply within 24 hours.
Specifications:
Number of memory programmable: 16 on/off week or day
Control Capacity: 0-250V AC, 1000W
Power Supply: 12V DC/AC battery/supply.
Working temperature: – 20 ℃ ~ 55 ℃
Overall size (Approx.): 2.36″ x 2.36″ x 1.25″ (L*W*H)
If you have any questions about wiring and programing, please send an email and we will help you check if it is correct.
Tips:
The JVR timer is powered by a 12V DC/AC battery/power supply.
The JVR timer has no voltage conversion function and no voltage output.
For more information on DIY operations, search for “digital timer” on YouTube.
Programmable
✓
✓
X
Photosensitive
X
X
✓
Smart Door
X
✓
X
Anti-pinch
✓
✓
✓
Manual Switch
Manual Button
Remote Control
X
Power Adapter
AC 110V – DC 12V
AC 110V – DC 12V
AC 110V – DC 12V
DIY Power
DC12V Solar Battery
DC12V Solar Battery
DC12V Solar Battery
Position
Indoor&Outdoor
Indoor&Outdoor
Indoor&Outdoor
Installation Space
12 3/4 inch wide, 30 5/16 inch high
12 3/4 inch wide, 30 5/16 inch high
12 3/4 inch wide, 30 5/16 inch high
CUSTOMIZABLE: Easily set up to 16 independent ON/OFF schedules , 1 minute to 7 days timing range.
USES WIDELY: For DIY automatic chicken coop door, fish feeder, automatic preheating, neon lights, kitchen appliances, television etc
ENERGY-EFFICIENT: Auto switch on/off the power supply, powered by 12V DC/AC voltage, power off memory function
AUTO LOCK: Whenever there is no input within 30 seconds, the timer will automatically be locked.
LCD DISPLAY: Easy to read LCD screen, panel mounted
