Top 10 Best solar light with timer Reviews

Product Description

*LCD Display

Built-in battery. Power off memory function. Easy to read LCD screen. Panel mounted.

*Multi Programs

JVR timer can repeat programs with 16 ON/OFF settings and manual override. 1 minute to 168 hours timing range.

*Save Energy

Automatically switch on and switch off the power supply of all sorts of electric equipment according to the time setting by the user. Come with an internal lithium battery. Never loses time even electric supply cut off.

*Keyboard Lock

All of the button will be locked automatically for more than 30 seconds no operation. Prevent children or others from accidentally messing with your programs. More convenient and practical. Press “C/R” button 4 times continuously to unlock. Lock icon in the left corner of the screen will be disappeared.

*Simplify Your Life

Use our timer to fully automate your home or office or farmer. Easy to setup and set a program to turn on/off appliances. Such as light/ lamps/ heater/ fans/ aquarium/ automatic chicken coop door/ fish feeder/ automatic preheating/ water dispenser/ cell phone chargers/ kitchen appliances/ radio/ television/ street lamp and more.

Package included:

1 x JVR Timer

4 x Female Wire Terminal Cable

1 x User Manual

Note:

All buttons are automatically locked after 30 seconds of no action.

Press the “C/R” key 4 times to unlock.

If you have any questions, please contact the service email directly, we will reply within 24 hours.

Specifications:



Number of memory programmable: 16 on/off week or day

Control Capacity: 0-250V AC, 1000W

Power Supply: 12V DC/AC battery/supply.

Working temperature: – 20 ℃ ~ 55 ℃

Overall size (Approx.): 2.36″ x 2.36″ x 1.25″ (L*W*H)

If you have any questions about wiring and programing, please send an email and we will help you check if it is correct.

​Tips:

The JVR timer is powered by a 12V DC/AC battery/power supply.

The JVR timer has no voltage conversion function and no voltage output.

For more information on DIY operations, search for “digital timer” on YouTube.

Programmable

✓

✓

X

Photosensitive

X

X

✓

Smart Door

X

✓

X

Anti-pinch

✓

✓

✓

Manual Switch

Manual Button

Remote Control

X

Power Adapter

AC 110V – DC 12V

AC 110V – DC 12V

AC 110V – DC 12V

DIY Power

DC12V Solar Battery

DC12V Solar Battery

DC12V Solar Battery

Position

Indoor&Outdoor

Indoor&Outdoor

Indoor&Outdoor

Installation Space

12 3/4 inch wide, 30 5/16 inch high

12 3/4 inch wide, 30 5/16 inch high

12 3/4 inch wide, 30 5/16 inch high

CUSTOMIZABLE: Easily set up to 16 independent ON/OFF schedules , 1 minute to 7 days timing range.

USES WIDELY: For DIY automatic chicken coop door, fish feeder, automatic preheating, neon lights, kitchen appliances, television etc

ENERGY-EFFICIENT: Auto switch on/off the power supply, powered by 12V DC/AC voltage, power off memory function

AUTO LOCK: Whenever there is no input within 30 seconds, the timer will automatically be locked.

LCD DISPLAY: Easy to read LCD screen, panel mounted

