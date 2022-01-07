Top 10 Best solar light with remote Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

ENGREPO 1500LM Solar Street Light Outdoor Wireless Motion Sensor Light with Remote Control



Engrepo outdoor street light is perfect for illuminating outdoor buildings in an efficient way. Continuously illumination from dusk to dawn, Coming with a remote control, which will allow you to choose different brightness as your requirement. It is ideal choice for Courtyard, Garden, Fence, Aisle, Balcony, Road, Camping, Parking lot etc.

Automatic charging during the day and continuous lighting at night.

The 6V/13W polysilicon solar panel can convert up to 20% of the sunlight into electricity energy. Built-in 18000mAh LiFePO4 battery, which can be fully charged in 6 hours on sunny day, providing 12 hours continuous illumination time.

224 LEDs, the maximum lumen can reach 1500LM，the irradiation area is up to 1899sq.ft. In the induction mode, when motion is detected, the light will change from low light mode to strong light mode. You can clearly see what is happening around you, which can protect the safety of your house to the greatest extent.

High-quality ABS materials of solar lights body and aluminum Bracket can withstand all kinds of severe weather conditions, IP65 waterproof, supporting continuous lighting during rainy days.

It is widely used in Outdoor wall or Pole in Plaza, Park, Garden, Courtyard, Street, Parking Lot，Walkway, Pathway, Campus, Farm, Perimeter Security , Business sign etc.

As the battery capacity decreases, the chip automatically adjusts the brightness of the LEDs to produce longer lighting time.

IP65 waterproof grade of solar flag pole light, rainproof, lightning protection and dustproof, and ABS plastic lamp body can withstand all kinds of severe weather conditions.

ENGREPO 1500LM Solar Street Light is ideal choice for Courtyard, Garden, Fence, Aisle, Balcony, Road, Camping, Parking lot etc.



ENGREPO Solar Street Lights Specification



Solar Panel Power

6V 15W

Battery

LiFePO4 3.2V 18000mAh

Luminous flux

1500LM

Color Temperature

6000 K

Irradiation Area

1899sq.ft

Lighting Time

>12 Hour

Working Mode

Dusk to Dawn

Dusk to Dawn or Motion Sensing

Dusk to Dawn

Dusk to Dawn

Luminance

600 LM

1500 LM

1500 LM

1500 LM

Continuous Lighting Time

15 Hour

12 Hour

10 Hour

10 Hour

Battery

6000 mAH

18000 mAH

24000 mAH

12000 mAH

Illuminated Area

1500 sq.ft

1900 sq.ft

2154 sq.ft

1077sq.ft

