Top 10 Best solar light strand Reviews

- Dimmable compatible and energy saving patio string lights: G40 backyard lights come with 25 glass bulbs and 2 spare bulbs. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12 or C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bill.
- Connectable and portable outdoor lights: 25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage
- Safety and durable: UL certified deck lights is built with weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind, and damp climates. Safe and durable electric bistro lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement
- Practical and easy to install: This outdoor decorative light string is very easy to install with a cable tie or cup hook, fix it or place it anywhere as you need. flexible and practical, a light bulb that goes out does not affect other lighting bulbs, for its vintage style light string, please search B07W59GM6J
- Widely used: Our commercial lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc. For Bulbs replacement, please search B00R25V92Y
- Bright LEDs: 66ft 200 LED lights glow a WARM WHITE light, which make every night starry nights, adding some whimsical ambiance. High quality bendable copper wire, you can build the shapes you want easily.(our string lights have 3 strands while others seller only have 2)
- 8 Modes settings: combination, in waves, sequential, slogs, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on.
- USB-powered and remote control: Directly plug in/unplug it for power on/off and you can press the button on the USB to adjust 8 modes setting. And you can easily turn on/off the lights through the remote, set them in timer to auto on and off each day, adjust the brightness, adjust 8 modes setting.
- Waterproof: The wire parts of the string lights are fully sealed, thus making it submersible, with low voltage no overheat after many hours of usage, safe to touch after any hours of usage.
- Widely Use: Perfect for Indoor / Outdoor, decorate wedding, ceremony, Birthday, party, shows, restaurant, home etc.
- 【Flexibility】The led string lights can be easily bended, and shaped , it can satisfy your diffrent DIY need for home decoration indoor outdoor using.
- 【Bright LED Lights】 10 feet long fairy lights ultra thin silver wire with 30 super bright LED Lights with Warm White light battery operated string lights, 4 inches distance between LED bulbs. Available indoors and outdoors for all kinds of holidays: Christmas, Halloween party, Valentine's Day, other parties, weddings, restaurants, hotels, bathrooms, commercial buildings, shopping centers, bedrooms, courtyards, gardens, decks, lawns, porches.
- 【Waterproof fairy string lights:】This led string light with silver wire which is Waterproof and very safe for hand touch, DIY . BUT please note that the BATTERY BOX of string lights is not waterproof !!
- 【Newest indoor and outdoor battery box 】This led outdoor/indoor string lights with ON / OFF feature that is easy to hide and requires 3 AA batteries (Not Included). It has locking clips (NO SCREWS REQUIRED) to easy open and close the box.
- CUSTOMER SERVICE: We stand strongly behind our XINKAITE Products, If you are dissatisfied with our light, please feel free to contact us at any time
- ☀ Battery powered 33ft/10m long wire with 100 LED globe lights, can be used in dark corners or around a tree. The distance between lights is about 0.33ft/10cm.
- ☀ Remote Control: The lights requires 3 * AA batteries (not included), convenience to adjust the brightness or switch to 8 flashing modes with 13 keys remote.
- ☀ Water Resistance: Lights can be utilized both indoor and outdoor without worry of rainy weather, the high quality wire can keep the lights cool to touch.
- ☀ Decorative: Suitable for garden, yard, room or wherever you can imaged, they are so bright to create a warm, joyful, romantic sentiment.
- ☀ Guaranteed: Get the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly, and cost-effective LED string light, ZOUTOG provide one year guarantee to return or refund.
- 【Dimmable Compatible & Energy Saving】G40 outside string light come with 25 glass bulbs and 1 spare bulb. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12/C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bill.
- 【Connectable & Portable】25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage
- 【Safety & Durable】UL certified deck lights is built with weatherproof technology, which can withstand extreme temperatures, rain, wind, and damp climates. Safe and durable electric bistro lights either with a built-in spare fuse for easy replacement
- 【Practical & Easy to Install】This outdoor decorative light string is very easy to install with a cable tie or cup hook, fix it or place it anywhere as you need. flexible and practical, a light bulb that goes out does not affect other lighting bulbs
- 【Widely Used & Warranty】Our commercial lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc. Please contact the seller directly if you have any quality problems. For Bulbs replacement, please search B00R25V92Y
- The string lights are waterproof but the battery box is not.
- 50 Super Bright Warm White Color LEDs Lights on 16.5 Ft/5M Long Silver Ultra Thin Wire with 4 Inches Distance Between LED Bulbs.
- Ultra Thin, Bendable but Sturdy Wire with LED Lights is Totally Submersible but NOT BATTERY BOX.
- Newest Clear and Small Battery Box That is Easy to Hide Requires 3 AA Batteries (Not Included). Over 48 Hours Non Stop Operating Time and Much Longer When Used with Breaks. It depends on the batteries.
- With a colorful choice, the LED starry light is perfect for spice up your decoration and add welcome feelings to your party, restaurant and shops.
- ➊【Creative Space Exploration】:This creative space explore string lighting can be haning around nursing room or crib, will be very compelling, children will love to scream! Soft and interesting lighting will comfort baby or kid's mood and bring them a joyful ambience.
- ➋【Two Powered-Mode】:3 AA Battery case total or Just plug in USB interface device such as USB charger, power bank,etc.Then you can enjoy your space LED Party Light String anywhere you love.Note:USB Charger Not Included!
- ➌【Safety Certificate】: AceList Space LED Party string lights comes with UL Listed Controller and it is safe to touch and will not overheat for a long time use, extra protection to Your child and you love ones, over 40,000hrs lifespan to light up your house.
- ➍【Suitable For Many Scenes】: Widely used in the balcony, gardens, patio, lawn, porch, gate, yard, home, window, KTV, children room, wedding, party Christmas parties, etc, add warm and charming atmosphere, make your ambiance more active and vivid.
- ➎【100% Satisfaction】: If for any reason you are not completely satisfied, please contact us directly by your Amazon order ID. Rest assured your complete satisfaction is always our goal.
- 🔸Outdoor Solar String Lights🔸: 200 LEDs beads string lights Each with steady 360 degree viewing angle, high quality cooper wire makes it flexible and bendable, perfect as solar christmas lights for decorating your gardens, patio, gate, yard, wedding, party etc which can create warm atmospheres for your home & life.
- 🔸Upgraded Solar panel🔸: Thanks to the upgraded solar panel, the lights will be Auto ON at dark and Auto OFF by day after you turn on the lights. Meanwhile, we've added the indicator light design as you can check the lights whether in charge clearly. Note: It can work continuously for more than 8 hours at night if the panel absorbs enough sunshine during day. (Make Sure in Direct Sunlight)
- 🔸8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function🔸: There are 8 different modes built in includes Waves, Combination, Fading, Fireflies, Chasing, Twinkle, Fading slowly, and Steady-on for your different needs. And the twinkle lights has memory and will keep the mode you choose last time, easy and convenient for usage.
- 🔸Waterproof Twinkle Lights🔸: Both the string lights and the solar panel are IP65 Waterproof, the solar lights can withstand all kinds of terrible weather, either rain, sun, or snow. No worry about using them in the rain.
- 🔸DIY Solar Powered String Lights🔸: The copper wire is flexible, bendable and easy to DIY in any shape what you like to, ideal for decorating your garden, fence, window and other indoor and outdoor places.We ANJAYLIA stand behind our products, if you have any questions, pls contact us.
- Updated 12 pack silver version: 12 pack 20 led fairy lights are made of high quality 7 feet long flexible silver wire. Use 0.66 feet cable between the the first led and battery box, 4 inch distance between led moon lights. 2 x CR2032 batteries per lights and a screwdriver included, 48 hours of battery life
- Flexible silver wire: The starry moon fairy lights are made of a soft bendable silver wire. Easy to bend it to any shape or wrapped it on anything you want like wreaths, trees, plant, flowers, weddings décor
- IP65 waterproof starry lights: The fairy moon string lights is IP65 waterproof and can be used indoor and outdoor without any worry of moisture or weather damage or short circuit. Only the string lights is waterproof, the battery pack is not waterproof
- Safe and energy-saving: The silver wire starry moon lights are low power and insulates heat, remain safe to the touch. No glare, the soft warm lights in order to protect your eyes
- Application: Perfect copper lights for kids room, window, bedroom, picture wall, garden, patio, balcony, corridor, fence, shelf, bistro, pub, cafe, flower shop, mall, New Year, birthday, potted landscape, evening party
- Weatherproof & Heavy-duty: This outdoor string lights are UL listed weatherproof commercial. The insulation material can protect the strand from hot winter, sun, wind, rain, snow and damp. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Dimmer Compatible to Set The Right Mood: For greater mood lighting flexibility and a soft glow, a dimmer switch【not included】 to create the perfect atmosphere for a birthday party, family reunion, or wedding reception. It adds flair to bistro deck porch patio garden backyard terrace pergola café restaurant malls for wedding BBQ party banquets, also suitable for tree-lighting like Christmas tree.
- Ideal Outdoor Lighting: Each strand contains 15 E26 based hanging sockets, provided with 11W S14 incandescent bulbs . The distance between bulbs is approximately 3.11FT. This Heavy-duty light is bright enough and ideal illumination anywhere.
- Smart Installation: Each socket has hanging hook above, makes it easy for hanging with hooks, guide wires, or zip ties. It can connect with another simply use grounded cord plugs into any standard outlets. Link up to 5 strands.
- Satisfaction Guaranteed: Your satisfaction is first. If you are not fully satisfied for any reason, please contact us.
Solar String Lights, Ankway 200 LED Fairy Lights 8 Modes 3-Strands Copper Wire 72 ft Waterproof IP65 Solar String Lights Outdoor Indoor Patio Garden Christmas Decorative (Warm White)
Product Description
Color
Warm White
Warm White
LED Quantity
370
370
Lighting Modes
8
8
Total Length
27ft (8.2m)
26ft (7.9m)
Material of String
Copper
Copper
Waterproof
IP67
IP67
Power Source
Solar Power
AC Plug
Brand
Ankway
Ankway
Tips
How the solar panel works?
1. In the daylight, the solar panel converts the sunshine into electrical energy stored in the rechargable battery;
2. The battery releases energy as light power when in darkness.The outdoor solar lights panel is light-sensing, please make sure there is no light source such as the street lamp shines on the solar panel when you need the item in working status;
Here are some Useful Directions:
1. Remove the plastic film covered on the solar panel of the led string lights;
2. Turn on the lights and set your favorite mode, place the panel in the direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, then it will automatically light up at night;
3. Please understand that the working hours of our products depend on the sunlight, the place and the weather etc;
4. Be careful of the sharp stake, and please do not hammer or twist it roughly if the ground is too hard.
Package include
1×String Light
1×Solar Panel
1×Stake
1×User Manual
Specifications:
Note: When you get the copper wire light, please be patient to untie it circle by circle. If you are urgent, it may cause the copper wires to become entangled.
Power Source: Solar
LED Quantity: 200 LED
LED Color: Warm White
Length of Copper Wire :72ft ( 21m )
Solar Panel: 0.6W
Battery: 1200 mAh
Charging time: 6-8 hours
Working time: 10-12 hours
Color
Warm + Multi
Cold White
Purple
Multicolor
Warm White
Warm White
LED Quantity
200
200
200
200
200
100
Lighting Modes
9
8
8
8
8
8
Length Per String
72 ft (21m)
72 ft (21m)
72 ft (21m)
72 ft (21m)
72 ft (21m)
39 ft(11m)
Material of String
Copper
Copper
Copper
Copper
Copper
Copper
Waterproof
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
Power Source
Solar
Solar
Solar
Solar
Solar
Solar
Brand
Ankway
Ankway
Ankway
Ankway
Ankway
Ankway
LED brilliant lights — 200 super bright LED bulbs on 72 feet, 2M/6.56Ft length of leading wire high quality solar string lights outdoor. Ideal for decorating your Gardens, patio, yard, wedding, party, restaurant, Christmas tree, etc.
Strand Copper wire lights — this solar string lights is made of durable, bendable & waterproof IP65 3-strand Copper wire, durable enough to experiment with any shapes. So it can be used outdoors as well (Please kindly note lights can not be immersed in water)
8 Lighting modes — gorgeous Lighting modes including combination, fireflies flashing, waves, fading, chasing/flashing, fading slowly, twinkle/flashing and steady on
Easy to install — this solar fairy lights is thin and flexible. So you can build the shapes you want easily, it’s easy to store also. LED string lights is wonderful for outdoor Christmas decorations
Efficient absorption & conversion — LED Christmas lights designed with the solar panel and rechargeable battery, the solar lights string can work for about 8 hours at night If the panel absorbs enough sunshine during day.12 months warranty, welcome to contact US with any request
