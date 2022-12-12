Top 10 Best solar light indoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

It’s not hard to see why outdoor solar lighting is all the rage. Of course it’s great that you don’t have to pay for electricity, but more important for most folks is the fact that you don’t need to install any wiring. Take the light out of the box, put it beside your walkway or in your garden, and you’re done.

Designed for modern homes and businesses



Designed for modern homes, lighting up entrance, gardens, yards, pools and recreation areas. Powered by the sun, the advance industrial grade solar panel harvests the sun energy and stores in the durable lithium battery. Eddie solar powered shed light will light up the dark area. With classic pull chain ON/OFF switcher.

Elegant vintage glass bulb with 4 units LED filament

Warm white (2,800K) LED to enhance lighting effect

With E27 head and replaceable 3V LED vintage light bulb

With pull chain manual On/Off switch for a classic look

Perfect for storeroom lighting

High quality solar cell and adjustable solar panel

Endless lighting applications because it’s solar powered and wireless

With On/Off power switch at the solar panel

Large mounting holes for wall mount

The Eddie Solar Shed Light has a warm white light (2,800K) with 300 lumen light output. We designed these to be bright light and use for multipurpose lighting applications. Traditional solar lights put out 1.25 lumens, but these put out an astounding 300 lumens per fixture!

Eddie solar powered shed light comes with pull cord manual on/off feature to enable daytime use. Press the main switch behind solar panel to turn on the system, then use the pull chain to perform manual on/off.

Pull to turn off the light bulb when not in use, preserve battery power to enable smooth operation during next visit. Maximum 3 hours run time on a full charge.

Industrial tempered glass 2 Watt peak solar panel. One classic light bulbs, warm white (3,000K) LED. Solar panel is IP65. Light bulb is for indoor use, not waterproof. Please check to ensure the glass bulb is screwed tightly to holder before releasing the bulb hanging in the air, in order to prevent broken glass on the floor that may bring hazard.

Total cable length 26ft (8m). Optional extension cable is available in store.

Turn off the system and charge the solar panel in full sun for 8 hours before use. When the light does not perform accordingly, please un-plug the system and charge in full sun for 3 days before turning on. Low battery power prohibits system to function normally.